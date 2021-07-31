Twitter Bounty Program Is Lucrative Enough To Pocket Few Thousands Dollars In A Jiffy

Twitter has come up with a new bounty program. Twitter bounty offer may not be as commercially lucrative as Microsoft or Facebook, it’s definitely adds a lot of weightage to individual’s experinece and resume.

Twitter announced Friday that it will host a competition for hackers and computer researchers to identify biases within its image-cropping algorithm. This decision was made after a group had previously discovered the algorithm was biased against Black men and women.

This competition is part of an overall effort to ensure that artificial intelligence technology acts ethically. In a blog post, the social networking company stated that the bounty competition was designed to identify “potential harms” of this algorithm that Twitter team failed to identifiy.

Twitter Bounty Program: Big Picture

After last year’s criticism about images previews that excluded Black faces from posts, Twitter said in May that a study conducted by three of its machine-learning researchers revealed an 8 percent advantage for women and a 4 percent preference for white people.

Twitter publicly released the computer code that decides how images are cropped in the Twitter feed. On Friday, participants are asked to find how the algorithm could cause harm, such as stereotyping or denigrating any group of people.

The winners will receive cash prizes ranging from $500 (roughly Rs 37,200) to $3,500 (roughly Rs 2,60,000).

Twitter will also invite winners to present their work at a workshop hosted by Twitter at DEF CON in August, one of largest hacker conferences held annually in Las Vegas.

Twitter challenge is open from July 30 to August 06, 2021 for everyone.

Interested participants need to enroll with HackerOne to make a valid submission; existing HackerOne account holders are also eligible to participate in this challenge.

To particpate you need to follow this link.

Food For Thought

Twitter is hyper actively adding new features and actively ironing out all kind of issues that the microblogging site has been criticised for long. With over 196 million daily monetisable users Twitter is now aiming to jump into e-commerce with the addition of new shopping feature. Twitter is also exploring the feasibility of monthly subscription model which will come with a bunch of premium features.

if you believe on your research skills, Twitter bounty program is definitely worth giving a shot.