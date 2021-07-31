BriefSocial MediaTechnology
Elon Musk Puts His Weight Behind Epic Games Against Apple!

By Dazeinfo
Elon Musk and Apple has a kind of weird connect. As Elon is known to be too vocal when it comes to expression of views, this time he has openly put his weights behind Epic Games against Apple.

On Friday, Elon Musk tweeted in the favour of “Fortnite” maker Epic Games, who has been at loggershead with Apple challenging App Store commission policy. Dubbed as ‘Movers and Shakers of the market‘, Elon Musk has once again aimed his killer weapon at Apple and threw his weight behind Epic Games in the epic battle between Apple and Epic Games.

Epic Games filed a lawsuit last year against Apple for misusing its market dominance in mobile app markets after Apple decided to charge 30% commission. Epic broke Apple’s rules by introducing its own in-app payments system in Fortnite to bypass widely debated Apple’s commissions policy.

Apple faced immense criticism against the App Store commission policy before cutting it to half. But, Apple banned Epic Games from App Store!

Apple, which has defended its App Store practices in court as well as to legislators in hearings, didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

Yesterday we reported about the the discussion that held between Elon Musk and Tim Cook, CEO – Apple, in 2016 about the possible acquisition of Tesla. It’s quite interesting, rather surprising, to know the real reason behind Tim Cook hanging up phone on the face of Elon.

Both Tim Cook and Elon Musk, however, denied reports that they had any discussion related to the potential acquisition of the electric carmaker. Elon also denied taking over as CEO of the iPhone maker. 

Musk took aim at Apple during a call with Wall Street analysts this week. He criticized the company’s “walled gardens” or tightly controlled tech ecosystem, and its use of cobalt (a key mineral in making lithium-ion battery batteries).

For long Elon has been very vocal with his tweets. At multiple occasion his own tweets landed him in trouble. Last year Tesla’s lost $14 billion in a day due to Elon’s single tweet. The incident also led SEC to take a note and slapped a fine of $20 million on Elon and Tesla each.

At the time when the battle between Apple and Epic Games is being fight in courtm, what damages or advantages he brings with his latest tweet to himself, Epic Games or Apple is hard to anticipate. But whatever Elon does it always has a far reaching impact.

