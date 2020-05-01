More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the number of Twitter global mDAUs by quarter, starting from Q1 2017 to the recently completed quarter. In Q1 2020, the micro-blogging company reported the highest-ever annual growth of 24% in the number of average monetizable daily active users, totalling 166 million. On average, approximately 32 million new people have logged in to their Twitter accounts on a daily basis during the 12-month ended March 31, 2020.

On a quarterly basis, it’s an impressive 9% increase in Twitter mDAUs worldwide.

In Q1 2017, Twitter average daily active usage grew 10% year-over-year to 109 million. While the average monthly active users of Twitter were 336 million during the same period. After one year, only 11 million new people accessed/logged in to their Twitter accounts, making the total mDAUs count to 120 million by the end of Q1 2018.

Interestingly, Q4 2019 was the first time when the number of Twitter global mDAUs surpassed 150 million milestone. The company reported an impressive 21% YoY growth in its monetizable DAUs, increased from just 126 million in Q4 2018 to 152 million in Q4 2019.

Note: The company defines the Monetizable Daily Active Usage or Users (mDAU) as people, organisations, or other accounts who logged in or were otherwise authenticated and accessed Twitter on any given day through twitter.com or Twitter mobile app that are able to show ads. Average mDAU for a period represents the number of mDAU on each day of such period divided by the number of days for such period.

About Twitter Inc.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is a global social networking platform, created on March 21, 2006, by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. The company is based in San Francisco, California, and has more than 35 offices around the world.

Twitter is a microblogging website/app where people around the world share their thoughts by posting a Tweet which includes text, images, videos, gifs. Initially, the Tweet limit was restricted to 140 characters, but on November 7, 2017, the company doubled its Tweet limit to 280 characters for all languages except Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

In 2013, Twitter emerged as one of the ten most-visited websites on the Internet and has been described as “the SMS of the Internet”.

On November 6, 2013, Twitter priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $26 per share, which closed at $44.90 next day, giving the company a valuation of over $31 billion.

As of 2019, Twitter is ranked 41 of the top 500 websites on the web, Alexa web traffic analysis.

