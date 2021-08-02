BriefInternetEcommerce
Zomato Offers Unlimited Free Delivery To Match Swiggy Super

By Aarzu Khan
The competition between Zomato and Swiggy is bound to intensity as both the food delivery unicorns have created a bigger war chest to strengthen its market presence. In a bid to lure Swiggy’s premium customers, Zomato has launched Zomato Pro Plus membership plan that allows Zomato users to have unlimited free deliveries.

After launching the historic IPO, Zomato is eyeing a bigger share of the food delivery market, while Swiggy has raised $1.2 billion from marquee investors to take on Zomato. The duopoly created by both the food delivery giants in India is now bearing fruits.

Market experts believe that the food delivery market in India is on a cusp of a big shift after the Zomato IPO, which was oversubscribed by 40 times. Thrilled from the response received Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal tweeted about the gungho plans with an aim to eat into the market share of Swiggy.

Zomato Unlimited Free Delivery: Big Picture

  • Zomato’s unlimited free delivery option is available under a new plan called Zomato Pro Plus. Besides unlimited free deliveries, it also allows members to enjoy food without paying any surge fee or distance fee.
  • Zomato Pro Plus plan is in the limited rollout and is available on an invite-only basis.
  • Zomato will start sending invites for Zomato Pro Plus membership to select customers from the evening of 2nd August 2021.
  • Zomato, the first Indian startup unicorn to go public, claims to have 1.8 million pro members on its platforms, enjoying various benefits, including a limited number of free deliveries every month.
  • All Zomato Edition Black credit card holders would automatically be upgraded for Zomato Pro Plus membership.
  • In 2018 both Swiggy and Zomato started offering monthly membership programs to their customers. Swiggy named it Swiggy Super while Zomato calls it Zomato Pro. Both the membership comes with additional benefits like free deliveries and exclusive discounts.
  • While Zomato banked upon additional exclusive discounts and faster delivery for its Pro members, Swiggy surprised everyone by offering free deliveries for Swiggy Super members.
  • Swiggy’s unlimited free delivery plan, called Swiggy Super Binge, started from Rs 329. On the other hand, Zomato is yet to disclose the price of Zomato Pro Plus price.

Food For Thought

Both the food delivery giants are not leaving any stone unturned to capture the lion’s share of their market. Swiggy, which claims to own 45% of the market, Zomato is not much behind with 43% of the food delivery market in India.

As both the players now offer unlimited free deliveries to their members, it would be interesting to see the price war between them intensify to a whole new level. On average, anyone ordering more than 6-7 times in a month must signup for Swiggy Super or Zomato Pro Plus. Anything lesser, don’t leave any money on the table.

