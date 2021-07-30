BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

iPhone Revenue Figure Cemets Apple’s Domination In Global Smartphone Market

By Neeraj M
16
0

Must Read

BriefNancy Grace - 0

3 Most Common Mistakes Social Media Marketers Are Committing In 2016

In their quest for greater sales and increased ROI, the self-appointed “digital marketing guru” has lost touch with what...
Read more
AppleRishabh Borde - 0

The Best Selling Smartphones Of 2016: Apple iPhone 6s Tops The Chart

Good news for Apple, as a recent report by IHS Markit found that the Apple iPhone 6S was the...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

A Big Blow To Amazon and Flipkart: CCI Investigation To Continue

Flipkart and Amazon continue to find themselves in hot water as their plea against the investigation that is being...
Read more

Samsung and Xiaomi may be the leading pack in terms of shipments, but when it comes to revenue from smartphones, which is a real deal, equations change drastically. Apple iPhone revenue figures leave both Samsung and Xiaomi much behind, cementing its domination in the globals smartphone market.

According to the latest report from Counterpoint, a leading research firm, Apple accounted for 41% of the global smartphone OEM revenue in Q2 2021, up 7% point from 34% in the year-ago quarter.

In Q2 2021, no smartphone OEM matched Apple’s performance in the revenue segment. None of the top performers by smartphone shipments, be it Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo or Vivo, could gain even half of what Apple gained in the last one year. The record sales of the iPhone 12 series have been helping Apple widen the gap with each passing quarter.

Advertisements

Apple iPhone Revenue: Big Picture

  • The global smartphone sales revenue reached $96 billion in Q2 2021, up by 25% YoY.
  • Apple captured 41% of the global smartphone revenue market in Q2 2021.
  • The increased ASP of iPhone, combined with the highest ever sales of iPhone in the second quarter, helped Apple to increase its share by 7% point in the last one year.
  • Despite aggressive marketing tactics and campaigns to promote its ultra-premium Galaxy S21, S21 Ultra and Galaxy Fold 2, Smasung could manage to capture only 15% of the global smartphone revenue market in Q2 2021.
  • Samsung’s global smartphone revenue market share declined from 17% in Q2 2020 to 15% in Q2 2021.
  • Samsung was the only OEM among the top smartphone vendors by the shipment share whose revenue share declined.
  • Xiaomi, which secured the second position in the list of top smartphone vendors by smartphone shipments, accounted for 9% of the global smartphone revenue share in Q2 2021.
  • One of the primary reasons behind the below-than-expected share of Xiaomi was its domination in entry, budget and mid-range price segments.
  • Unlike Apple and Samsung, a huge chunk of Xiaomi’s smartphone quarterly sales fall under sub-$300 price segment.
  • Oppo and Vivo also captured 9% each of the global smartphone revenue market in Q2 2021.

Food For Thought

Apple, the world’s first publicly listed tech company with a market cap of over $2 trillion, might have stopped disclosing the number of iPhone it sells every quarter, but the revenue figure tells a lot about the increasing popularity of the iPhone. The skyrocketing sales of iPhone 12 Pro Max – the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever made – has zipped the mouth of critics who mocked Apple for launching the device at such an exorbitant price.

Finally, it’s turning out that Apple is on course with its strategy of not compromising with price and quality to fall into the trap of number games. In the end, it’s revenue and profit, not just sales figures, that matter the most for investors, markets and the management of any company.

Previous articleOYO Can Make A Big Announcement That Can Skyrocket Its Valuation
Next articleAmazon To Cough Up Whopping $888 Million In Fine For GDPR Violation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Amazon To Cough Up Whopping $888 Million In Fine For GDPR Violation

Amazon found itself in hot water earlier this month but managed to keep it under the cover. The company was...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Apple Is Slowly, But Steadily, Winning India Market: Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2 2021

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Looks like the strategy to launch multiple variants of the iPhone 12 series is helping Apple to strengthen its presence in India. Apple has...
Read more

Top Countries by App Downloads Q2 2021: India Dominates With 7 Billion+ Downloads [REPORT]

Brief Neeraj M - 0
As the adoption of smartphones and the Internet has increased over the last decade, so has the number of mobile app downloads. In addition,...
Read more

TikTok Is Now The World’s Most Popular Non-Facebook App With Record 3 Billion Downloads!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
When you think of the world's most popular apps, the first name comes into your mind: Facebook. If not, then WhatsApps or Instagram. Interestingly,...
Read more

The New iPhone Feature Has Made Mobile Advertising Expensive!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
When Apple introduced iOS 14.5 with a crucial new feature in April this year, people have had little idea how colossal the impact is...
Read more

Record 100 Million Sales of iPhone 12 Series Prove Critics Wrong, Once Again!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
They mock first, then criticise, then hate and then buy it! It's a typical style of behaviour noticed in regards to the Apple iPhone....
Read more

The New iPhone Bug Disables Your iPhone WiFi Completely!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
It's rare when we hear about such a bug in iPhone but when it happens it leaves the whole world stunned. After paying an...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.