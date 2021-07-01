BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Record 100 Million Sales of iPhone 12 Series Proves Critics Wrong, Once Again!

By Neeraj M
5
0

Smartphone Battery Draining Issue: This Most Ignored Issue May Be The Real Culprit

One of the most common complains among smartphone users is battery draining issue. Nearly 57% of smartphone users blame...
Xiaomi Is All Set To Launch Mi TV 6 With A Revolutionary Addition!

The Covid19 pandemic has made the whole world start seeing many things differently. It is resulting in new innovations,...
Carl Pei’s Startup Nothing Banks On Flipkart in India

The much-talked Nothing, a consumer electronics startup, has partnered with Indian eCommerce major Flipkart for the launch of its...
They mock first, then criticise, then hate and then buy it! It’s a typical style of consumer behaviour noticed in regards to the Apple iPhone. Time and again it’s proved, and iPhone 12 is no exception either as the sales of iPhone 12 crossed a whopping 100 million in just 7 months since it was launched.

Exactly 14 years ago Apple’s visionary CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone. Since then the sales of iPhone has always remained the talk of the town.

Apple was mocked and criticised heavily when it first introduced a camera bump with iPhone X. Competitors and critics were quick to tag iPhone X with the ‘patch work’. However, after few months the market was flooded with Android smartphones sporting camera bumps. When the Cupertino giant first unveiled iPhone 11 series in 2019 with a significantly bigger camera bump, once again it faced criticism for its camera bump and design factors. The camera bump became bigger with the launch of the iPhone 12 series smartphones, and this time critics were more vocal in their mockery and criticism. The latest sales figures of the iPhone 12 series, however, have zipped the mouth of all those critics, once again. Needless to mention, Apple iPhone 12 series design has now emerged as a trendsetter as many premium Android smartphones are introduced with a similar big camera bump.

The latest report from Counterpoint has interesting findings related to the worldwide sales of Apple’s iPhone 12 series smartphone.

Apple iPhone 12 Series Sales: Big Picture

  • Contrary to the belief, the most expensive Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has emerged as the top-selling iPhone 12 model. The record sales of iPhone 12 series were primarily driven by the large-screen iPhone 12 Pro Max.
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max accounted for 29% of total sales of iPhone 12 series by April 2021. This is higher than than the top model sales of iPhone 11 – iPhone 11 Por Max – which accounted for 25% of the total iPhone 11 series sales.
  • The greater share of iPhone 12 Pro Max also helped the company to gross 22% more revenue than the iPhone 11 series in the first seven months of sales.
  • Apple took 7 months to reach 100 million mark in terms of the sales of iPhone 12 series. This is 2 month shorter duration than iPhone 11 series that achieved the same milestone in 9 months from the launch.
  • The only model that reached 100 million sales as fast as the iPhone 12 series was the iPhone 6 series that helped Apple achieve its first volume super-cycle at the cusp of 4G transition.

Food For Thought

The impressive sales figure of iPhone 12 series has been helping Apple to constantly stay among the list of top 3 smartphone vendors. Apple emerged as the second-largest smartphone manufacturer accounting for 15.9% of the worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1 2021.

While the increasing ASP (Average Selling Price) of iPhone led Apple to post record revenue and increasing profits with each passing quarter, the concerns related to declining sales of iPhone has not gone unnoticed. Perhaps, it has played an important role in Apple’s decision to stop disclosing iPhone sales figures. Experts believe that Apple’s strategy to satisfy its investors by increasing the ASP of iPhone is non-sustainable in a long term. Apple must find ways to crack price-sensitive developing markets like India which has the potential to take the sales of iPhone to a record new high. The increased number of models in iPhone 12 series – iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max – hints a lot about what Tim Cook and Team are up to!

