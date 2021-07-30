BriefInternet
Updated:

Amazon To Cough Up Whopping $888 Million In Fine For GDPR Violation

By Dazeinfo
8
0

Must Read

BriefNancy Grace - 0

3 Most Common Mistakes Social Media Marketers Are Committing In 2016

In their quest for greater sales and increased ROI, the self-appointed “digital marketing guru” has lost touch with what...
Read more
AppleRishabh Borde - 0

The Best Selling Smartphones Of 2016: Apple iPhone 6s Tops The Chart

Good news for Apple, as a recent report by IHS Markit found that the Apple iPhone 6S was the...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

A Big Blow To Amazon and Flipkart: CCI Investigation To Continue

Flipkart and Amazon continue to find themselves in hot water as their plea against the investigation that is being...
Read more

Amazon found itself in hot water earlier this month but managed to keep it under the cover. The company was slapped with largest ever fine for data protection violations in Europe. On July 16, Luxembourg’s data protection authority asked Amazon to cough up 746 million euros ($888 million) in penalty for violating the EU’s strict data protection laws, known as the GDPR.

According to Bloomberg, the fine was issued by Luxembourg’s CNPD in response to an investigation into Amazon’s processing of customer data. The CNPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment and has not commented publicly on the decision.

Its investigation into Amazon was based on a 2018 complaint by French privacy group La Quadrature du Net. It claims it represents the interests and preferences of thousands of Europeans, to ensure that their data isn’t used by large tech companies to alter their behavior for commercial or political purposes. 

Advertisements

The eCommerce behemoth refrained from responding to a request for comment.

Amazon’s use of customer data is being scrutinized more and more at home market as well as abroad. Regulators worry that the company’s data processing policies could be in violation of privacy protections and give it an advantage over other companies operating within the marketplace. Amazon wants customers to be confident that their data is secure. This is in contrast to many GDPR fines.

“Maintaining the security of our customers’ information and their trust are top priorities,” said an Amazon spokesman in a statement on Friday. “There has been no data breach, and no customer data has been exposed to any third party. These facts are undisputed.”

Amazon is planning to appeal against the ruling.

“The decision relating to how we show customers relevant advertising relies on subjective and untested interpretations of European privacy law, and the proposed fine is entirely out of proportion with even that interpretation,” Amazon spokesperson said.

With the advent of the GDPR, data protection authorities in Europe gained greater power to take action against companies that fail to properly use data and protect data. Companies that fail to comply with their obligations can be fined up to 4% by the national regulator of the European country where they are based. Amazon’s Luxembourg headquarters means that the CNPD has the authority to determine if the company is following the rules.

Previous articleiPhone Revenue Figure Cemets Apple’s Domination In Global Smartphone Market
Next articleElon Musk, CEO of Apple: Had Tim Cook Agreed To Acquire Tesla In 2016

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisements

Latest News

BriefNeeraj M - 0

Elon Musk, CEO of Apple: Had Tim Cook Agreed To Acquire Tesla In 2016

Depending on who you speak to, Elon Musk and Tim Cook has their own version of the history that...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Big Tech Acquisitions: Google Was The Most Bullish During The Last 5 Years [REPORT]

Brief Itu Rathore - 0
A new CbInsights report reveals the investment and acquisitions activities of the world's biggest tech giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Apple...
Read more

Amazon Acquires MGM: Give Netflix, Disney Run For Their Money?

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
: Amazon acquires MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. This acquisition could have a far-reaching impact on the global OTT market. If you...
Read more

Reliance Retail Is The Second Fastest Growing Retailer In The World With 55.1% CAGR [Report]

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
Mukesh Ambani's retail empire has not only emerged as an unstoppable force in India but also on the global frontier! According to Deloitte, Reliance Retail...
Read more

When Apple Slapped With Fine For Dominating App Market!

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
Russia has fined Apple $12 million for the alleged abuse of its monopolistic dominance in the mobile app market space. Fined for dominance, isn't...
Read more

Vying For A Bigger Piece of India’s Online Retail Space: Amazon And Flipkart Offer Similar Take Rates!

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
The two e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart, are battling at a breakneck pace when it comes to offering take rates. According to an analysis done...
Read more

RIL-Future Deal Close To Collapse: Delhi HC Comes Down Heavily On Biyani

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
Another day, another hurdle for the Future-RIL deal! As per the latest media reports, the Delhi High Court's recent order translates into a big win...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.