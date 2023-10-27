Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently unveiled its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The global retail giant showcased its unwavering dominance in the business world, smashing revenue expectations and achieving unprecedented milestones in operating and net income. However, its cloud division, AWS, didn’t quite meet the revenue projections set by analysts, despite the widening of its operating profit margin.

Amazon’s global revenue increased 12.6% YoY and 6.5% QoQ in Q3 2023 to $143.08 billion. This is the highest-ever third-quarter revenue the company reported. A majority, or 55.9%, of this overall revenue came from Amazon’s diverse range of services. The AWS segment accounted for 16.1% of Amazon’s total revenue worldwide, amounting to $23.06 billion, during Q3 2023.

The jaw-dropping highlight of Amazon’s Q3 2023 earnings report, however, was the extraordinary surge in operating income. The company witnessed an astonishing 343.1% YoY and 45.7% QoQ increase in its operating income, amounting to an all-time high of $11.19 billion. A whopping 62.4% of this financial triumph emanated from Amazon Web Services (AWS), hitting a milestone of $6.98 billion in Q3 2023. Furthermore, the AWS operating margin also made a significant leap, expanding to 30.3% from 26.3% in the last 12 months, indicating a remarkable boost in profitability.

The remarkable surge in operating income, in turn, propelled Amazon’s net profit to an eye-popping 244% YoY growth, reaching an all-time high of $9.88 billion in Q3 2023. On a quarterly basis, Amazon’s net income increased 46.4%.

Amazon’s standout performance in the September quarter can also be attributed to its remarkable cost management. During the September quarter of 2023, the company’s operating expenses increased a mere 5.9% YoY and 4.1% QoQ, resulting in total operating expenses of $131.9 billion. This data underscores Amazon’s unwavering dedication to efficiency and profitability.

Let’s delve into the revenue composition of Amazon’s success story in Q3 2023:

Decoding Amazon Revenue in Q3 2023

Diverse Geographical Revenues: Amazon’s revenues were geographically diversified, with a substantial 61.4% of total revenue generated from the North American region. This NA segment recorded an impressive 11.5% YoY growth in revenue, amounting to $87.89 billion in Q3 2023. On the international front, Amazon showcased its global prowess, as 22.5% of the total revenue, amounting to $32.14 billion, hailed from overseas markets during the third quarter. International market revenue increased a robust 15.9% YoY.

AWS’s Stellar Growth: Amazon Web Services (AWS), often hailed as the backbone of Amazon’s tech empire, witnessed a 12.3% YoY revenue increase, reaching a historic high of $23.06 billion in Q3 2023. Despite this robust performance, the growth in AWS revenue was slightly below analysts’ expectations. It is important to note that AWS’s yearly revenue growth in Q3 was only slightly (0.11 per cent point) faster than in the previous quarter, bringing an end to a six-quarter trend of decelerating growth.

To provide a broader perspective, AWS had experienced more rapid growth in previous quarters. For instance, in Q4 2021, AWS revenue grew by a substantial 39.5% YoY. This growth rate gradually declined, reaching 12.2% YoY in Q2 2023.

Although Amazon’s cloud segment demonstrated increased profitability with $6.98 billion operating income, it didn’t meet the top-line revenue expectations set by analysts.

Several factors could contribute to this situation, including increased competition in the cloud services market. As more players enter the field, AWS faces stiffer competition, which could affect its ability to maintain exceptionally rapid revenue growth. Additionally, evolving customer preferences and changing market dynamics can impact AWS’s revenue performance.

Thriving Subscription and Advertising Services: Subscription services, a growing staple in Amazon’s revenue stream, achieved a remarkable 14.2% YoY surge, reaching an all-time high of $10.17 billion in Q3 2023. These services accounted for a notable 7.1% of Amazon’s total revenue during the quarter.

Equally impressive, Amazon’s advertising services segment contributed 8.4% to the global revenue pie, amounting to $12.06 billion in Q3 2023. The company recorded a stunning 26.3% YoY and 12.9% QoQ growth in its ads revenue during the quarter.

In a nutshell, Amazon’s financial performance in Q3 2023 is nothing short of spectacular. With double-digit revenue growth, record-breaking operating income, and an unparalleled net profit, Amazon is cementing its position as a global business giant. The success of its diversified revenue streams, including the ever-potent AWS and burgeoning advertising and subscription services, only adds to the intrigue of this corporate powerhouse’s story. As we progress, Amazon’s relentless growth and innovation promise to keep business enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.