BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

Top Countries by App Downloads Q2 2021: India Dominates With 7 Billion+ Downloads [REPORT]

By Neeraj M
324
0

Must Read

BriefDmytro Spilka - 0

Hands-Free Resources: How Businesses Are Using AR to Make Workplaces Safe and Productive

The role of efficiency and ease in the modern world has become forefronted when it comes to technology, particularly...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

Top Countries by App Downloads Q2 2021: India Dominates With 7 Billion+ Downloads [REPORT]

As the adoption of smartphones and the Internet has increased over the last decade, so has the number of...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

TikTok Is Now The World’s Most Popular Non-Facebook App With Record 3 Billion Downloads!

When you think of the world's most popular apps, the first name comes into your mind: Facebook. If not,...
Read more

As the adoption of smartphones and the Internet has increased over the last decade, so has the number of mobile app downloads. In addition, the coronavirus pandemic has made people use their mobile apps for everything from purchases to leisure, including using social media apps, gaming apps, short video apps, video conferencing apps to interact with friends and family.

According to the latest Sensor Tower reportIndia remained the largest market for app downloads on the App Store and Google Play combined. For the third quarter in a row, the country has surpassed 7 billion downloads in a single quarter. Interestingly, India’s app downloads bounced back in Q2 2021 with a 9% QoQ increase after two consecutive QoQ declines.

India, Brazil, and Indonesia were the top 3 countries by app downloads on Google Play in Q2 2021. On the other hand, the US, China, and Japan saw the most remarkable growth in downloads on Apple App Store.

Advertisements

The top seven countries by app downloads in Q2 2021 were the same as in Q1 2021.

It is important to note that China isn’t included in the top countries for downloads due to the absence of Google Play in the country.

India Recorded Highest Growth in Google Play Downloads Q2 2021

India was the most significant contributor to Google Play downloads during the second quarter of 2021. The number of Google Play app downloads in India has increased from 6.7 billion in Q2 2020 to 7.23 billion in Q2 2021, representing an appreciable increase of 7.9% YoY. However, this growth in downloads was mainly due to the new lockdowns imposed in response to the COVID-19’s reappearance.

Source: Sensor Tower

Ludo King was the most downloaded game in Asia region in the mobile gaming market, driven by its popularity in India. Interestingly, India accounted for nearly 80% of Ludo King’s global downloads in Q2 2021.

It is important to note that the gaming market in India is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. The number of gamers in the country is expected to increase from 357 million in 2019 to 628 million by 2021. Therefore Krafton Inchas recently made a comeback with ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India ‘.

Advertisements

The usage of video conferencing apps has increased among Indians due to the ongoing work from home culture. The popular Microsoft Zoom and Google Meet apps have seen a whopping 119% QoQ growth in their downloads in India. Both have been offering new features to lure more customers.

In Q2 2021, TikTok tops the list of most downloaded apps on Google Play and the App Store worldwide. However, taking advantage of TikTok absence from the Indian market, many homegrown short video apps have mushroomed and captured a sizeable market.

Out of MX TakaTak, Moj, and Josh, which were ranked among the top 10 apps in Q1 2021, only Josh returned in Q2 2021.

There are other reasons too behind higher app downloads on Google Play than Apple App Store in India. Android smartphones are far more prevalent in India than Apple iPhones. Thanks to the affordable smartphones introduced by Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, which are also the top 5 smartphone brands in India. In contrast, the market share of Apple in India is still less than 5%.

Previous articleHands-Free Resources: How Businesses Are Using AR to Make Workplaces Safe and Productive

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefNeeraj M - 0

Top Countries by App Downloads Q2 2021: India Dominates With 7 Billion+ Downloads [REPORT]

As the adoption of smartphones and the Internet has increased over the last decade, so has the number of...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

NPCI’s Voice-Based Payment Solution Could Be a Game Changer

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), known for developing and managing first of its kind Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and Aadhaar Enabled Payment...
Read more

Reliance Acquires JustDial To Gain Unparalleled Access To Users’ Database!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has confirmed the acquisition of a controlling stake in JustDial Limited for Rs 3,497 crores. This allows RRVL...
Read more

Paytm IPO, India’s Largest IPO, is Finally Set In Motion For November Launch

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Encouraged by the overwhelming response received by Zomato IPO, One97 has quickly filed draft papers for the much-talked Paytm IPO to India's market regulators...
Read more

Swiggy To Have A Bigger Warchest To Take On Zomato

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
As the Indian investments community is excited about the Zomato IPO, scheduled for tomorrow, the arch-rival Swiggy is busy preparing a bigger war chest...
Read more

Paytm Money Pre IPO Feature: Apply For Startup IPOs Before Public Listing

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Have you ever explored ways to apply for an IPO much before it is available in the trade market? Paytm Money, the wealth management...
Read more

40,000 New Jobs In TCS: Total Headcount Crosses 500,000

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
India's largest IT service company Tata Consultancy Services, aka TCS, will hire 40,000 fresh graduates in campus selection during the ongoing fiscal year. The...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.