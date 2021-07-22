Top Countries by App Downloads Q2 2021: India Dominates With 7 Billion+ Downloads [REPORT]

As the adoption of smartphones and the Internet has increased over the last decade, so has the number of mobile app downloads. In addition, the coronavirus pandemic has made people use their mobile apps for everything from purchases to leisure, including using social media apps, gaming apps, short video apps, video conferencing apps to interact with friends and family.

According to the latest Sensor Tower report, India remained the largest market for app downloads on the App Store and Google Play combined. For the third quarter in a row, the country has surpassed 7 billion downloads in a single quarter. Interestingly, India’s app downloads bounced back in Q2 2021 with a 9% QoQ increase after two consecutive QoQ declines.

India, Brazil, and Indonesia were the top 3 countries by app downloads on Google Play in Q2 2021. On the other hand, the US, China, and Japan saw the most remarkable growth in downloads on Apple App Store.

Advertisements

The top seven countries by app downloads in Q2 2021 were the same as in Q1 2021.

It is important to note that China isn’t included in the top countries for downloads due to the absence of Google Play in the country.

India Recorded Highest Growth in Google Play Downloads Q2 2021

India was the most significant contributor to Google Play downloads during the second quarter of 2021. The number of Google Play app downloads in India has increased from 6.7 billion in Q2 2020 to 7.23 billion in Q2 2021, representing an appreciable increase of 7.9% YoY. However, this growth in downloads was mainly due to the new lockdowns imposed in response to the COVID-19’s reappearance.

Source: Sensor Tower

Ludo King was the most downloaded game in Asia region in the mobile gaming market, driven by its popularity in India. Interestingly, India accounted for nearly 80% of Ludo King’s global downloads in Q2 2021.

It is important to note that the gaming market in India is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. The number of gamers in the country is expected to increase from 357 million in 2019 to 628 million by 2021. Therefore Krafton Inc. has recently made a comeback with ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India ‘.

Advertisements

The usage of video conferencing apps has increased among Indians due to the ongoing work from home culture. The popular Microsoft Zoom and Google Meet apps have seen a whopping 119% QoQ growth in their downloads in India. Both have been offering new features to lure more customers.

In Q2 2021, TikTok tops the list of most downloaded apps on Google Play and the App Store worldwide. However, taking advantage of TikTok absence from the Indian market, many homegrown short video apps have mushroomed and captured a sizeable market.

Out of MX TakaTak, Moj, and Josh, which were ranked among the top 10 apps in Q1 2021, only Josh returned in Q2 2021.

There are other reasons too behind higher app downloads on Google Play than Apple App Store in India. Android smartphones are far more prevalent in India than Apple iPhones. Thanks to the affordable smartphones introduced by Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, which are also the top 5 smartphone brands in India. In contrast, the market share of Apple in India is still less than 5%.