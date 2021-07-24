BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

A Big Blow To Amazon and Flipkart: Investigation To Continue

By Aarzu Khan
3
0

Must Read

BriefDmytro Spilka - 0

Hands-Free Resources: How Businesses Are Using AR to Make Workplaces Safe and Productive

The role of efficiency and ease in the modern world has become forefronted when it comes to technology, particularly...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

Top Countries by App Downloads Q2 2021: India Dominates With 7 Billion+ Downloads [REPORT]

As the adoption of smartphones and the Internet has increased over the last decade, so has the number of...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

NPCI’s Voice-Based Payment Solution Could Be a Game Changer

The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), known for developing and managing first of its kind Unified Payment Interface...
Read more

Flipkart and Amazon continue to find themselves in hot water as their plea against the investigation that is being carried out by CCI is rejected by the High Court of Karnataka. Both the eCommerce giants are being investigated for exercising anti-competitive practices.

Flipkart and Amazon has been facing the wrath of offline retailers who claim to have tough market conditions due to the deep discounts and other offers being offered by eCommerce giants at regular intervals.

The division bench of the Karnataka High Court has said that it does not think that, in any case, the investigation should be crushed at this stage. The bench further added that the appellants shouldn’t fear of being investigated if they haven’t violated the Competition Act. The court also felt that the appeals were devoid of any merit, and it was why the requests by the tech giants were dismissed.

Advertisements

Investigation Against Flipkart And Amazon: The Big Picture

  • Back in October 2019, the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM) accused Flipkart and Amazon, of predatory pricing, preferential treatment of sellers, anti-competitive practices, etc. The DVM, a group representing small and medium business owners in Delhi, filed a plea against the two conglomerates under section 3 and 4 of the Competition Act.
  • In January 2020, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), based on this plea, started a probe against Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart under Section 3 of the Competition Act. 
  • The two digital e-commerce giants denied any wrongdoings and stalled the probe for over a year. However, two weeks ago, a court dismissed their arguments that the Indian regulator lacked any evidence and asked the latter to expedite the probe.
  • Both Flipkart and Amazon had appealed in the Karnataka High Court to restrain CCI’s investigation against their flawed practices, both of which were rejected by the high court.
  • The two companies filed an appeal against the high court’s order which has now been rejected by the division bench of the same court.
  • The probe against Flipkart and Amazon is not the only one being carried out by India’s regulator, CCI. Last year the CCI reviewed the allegations against Google, which accused it of exploiting its dominant position in the market. According to some, the former is likely to order an antitrust investigation against the latter soon.
  • According to an expert, the CCI is explicitly looking into cases involving digital firms. They will have a massive impact on the Indian economy in general and Indian startups in particular.
  • The watchdog is also looking into the changed privacy practices of Facebook-owned Whatsapp and the practices at MakeMyTrip. The CCI is also at loggerheads with Amazon over its deal with the Future Group, catching headlines.
  • The retail eCommerce sales in India is estimated to clock the highest growth rate in 2021, beating China and the US. With 27% YOY growth, the market is estimated to be as big as $66 billion.
  • Despite such promising growth number, retail eCommerce will only be able to account for just 7% of India’s retail sales in 2021.
  • By 2025, India’s retail ecommerce sales share is expected to swell to 10.3%, making the offline retail $1.3 trillion market.

Food For Thought

The judges are right at pointing out that if the tech giants have done no wrong, they have nothing to fear. Amazon, which has made its presence felt in the international arena, is known for anti-competitive bullying. Therefore, the DVM’s complaint and the CCI’s investigation hold ground.

In an era when slogans like ‘vocal for local’ and ‘support small businesses are going viral, if Amazon and Flipkart are found guilty, they can face the wrath of the watchdog as well as the population. However, considering that giants like Amazon and Flipkart, along with other eCommerce players, are only able to scratch the surface of India retail market, retailers must employ alternate strategies to win their customers’ loyalty.

All said and done, authorities must make sure that there must be a level playing field for every retailer – be it online or offline.

Previous articleHappy Birthday Azim Premji: India’s Extraordinary Tech King

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

A Big Blow To Amazon and Flipkart: Investigation To Continue

Flipkart and Amazon continue to find themselves in hot water as their plea against the investigation that is being...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

In The Era of UPI, Wallet And Bank Apps, Pay By Link Transaction Is Equally Popular [STUDY]

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Many believe that payment links via SMS or WhatsApp are a matter of the past as UPI, mobile wallets and Banking apps are fast...
Read more

Swiggy To Have A Bigger Warchest To Take On Zomato

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
As the Indian investments community is excited about the Zomato IPO, scheduled for tomorrow, the arch-rival Swiggy is busy preparing a bigger war chest...
Read more

The Most Attractive Brands in India To Work For In 2021: Google Takes The Cake!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Every person has an aspiration of working in the best company at least once in his professional career. But the definition of 'the best...
Read more

Retail Ecommerce Sales in India: The Fastest Growing Market With 27% Growth Rate in 2021

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The retail eCommerce market in India is growing at commendable pace. The exploded smartphone adoption and deep penetration of high-speed mobile internet connectivity have...
Read more

Carl Pei’s Startup Nothing Banks On Flipkart in India

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The much-talked Nothing, a consumer electronics startup, has partnered with Indian eCommerce major Flipkart for the launch of its first product. Founded by Carl Pei,...
Read more

No More Shopping From Amazon Or Flipkart During Lockdown!

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
The Karnataka Government has straight-up made a U-turn on its earlier decision to allow e-commerce players to operate amid the lockdown! On Sunday, the Karnataka...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.