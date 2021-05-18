BriefGames
Updated:

PUBG Mobile Game Is Back in India As Battegournd Mobile India

By Abhradeep Ghosh
2
0

Gaming aficionados, it’s time to cheer up as PUBG in India is once again available.

According to the latest news, the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile is has made a comeback as an Indian-exclusive version called ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India‘. After teasing the release for several months, the developers Krafton Inc. have officially launched the game today!

As per media reports, Battlegrounds Mobile India is being expected to offer the game gaming modes that PUBG Mobile used to offer. It will include battle royale, team deathmatch, war mode and more. And not only that but it is also being pegged that the game may also offer the same maps such as Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon be available for pre-registration and it can be played only within India itself. Krafton also announced that the popular game will release several exclusive in-game events such as outfits and features besides having its own esports ecosystem comprising of tournaments and leagues.

Note here that the Indian version of PUBG Mobile will also be made available for minors, despite the game being subjected to several complaints from parents who claimed their children overspend on the game and ignored studies and other day-to-day duties.

With that said, Krafton has announced that there will be a few specific restrictions for minors (those below 18 years of age). They are as follows:

  • Minors will need to provide the phone number of one of their parent or guardian to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.
  • Minors will only be allowed to play the game for a maximum of 3 out of 24 hours.
  • The maximum amount that can be spent in-app purchases in the game will be capped at ₹7,000 per day.

But, how will the company verify the age of its users? It is still unknown. If the process is simply based on the details entered by the user during registration, then it might just defeat the entire purpose of the restrictions being placed on minors.

PUBG Mobile was banned in Septer 2020 as Tencent, a Chinese-origin company, held the licence for the popular battle royale game. The ban was a result of the heightened tensions between India and China after the Galwan Valley Incident.

The Government of India banned PUBG Mobile along with more than 100 other Chinese-origin apps and games as they threatened the ‘sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.’ After that, Krafton Inc, PUBG’s developers, went on to revoke Tencent’s licence in order to escape the ban.

All in all, it now remains to be seen if Battlegrounds Mobile India is able to appeal to the Indian audience in the same way PUBG Mobile did. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

