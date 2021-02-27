BriefSocial MediaSocial News
Updated:

TikTok Coughs Up $92 Million In Fine For Harvesting User Data Of Minors!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
7
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

New RBI Guidelines Force You To Memorise All Of Your Card Details

It's time to get your brain prepped to do some much-needed homework and commit to memory the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Bounce Layoff: Bike Rental Startup To Pivot Into New Vertical

Bike-rental startup Bounce has laid off a massive chunk of its workforce in a bid to survive...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Zomato Beefs Up Valuation Prior To IPO In Its Latest Fundraising Round!

Before heading to the stock market with an IPO, the homegrown food delivery startup Zomato beefs up...
Read more

The popular short-form video app TikTok simply can’t catch a break! Besides dealing with its botched acquisition now stuck in limbo, the social media platform will soon shell out a hefty sum of money!

According to recent media reports, Tiktok has agreed to pay a whopping $92 million to settle multiple privacy lawsuits which allege that the short-form video app collected and shared user data without consent.

The lawyers involved in the case are calling the proposed settlement one of the largest in the history of privacy-related payouts. It will apply to 89 million U.S-based Tiktok users whose data the company, in violation of U.S state and federal laws, allegedly sold off to advertisers, some of those are claimed to be from China.

Advertisements

TikTok’s upcoming $92 million settlement comes after 21 federal lawsuits that were filed mostly on behalf of minors who claimed the company partook in ‘theft of private and personally identifiable TikTok user data.’

The lawyers of the plaintiffs claimed that TikTok even managed to harvest the draft videos that were never published. According to the settlement, some of the children were as young as six.

The lawsuits claimed that the TikTok app, unknown to its users, included surveillance software within it which has been developed in China. And, with the help of the same, the company managed to  ‘clandestinely vacuum up’ and transfer a vast amount of private and personal user data to servers in China. 

It continued by alleging that the harvested data is capable of identifying, profiling and tracking both the physical ad digital location of United States-based users both now and in the future. 

Lastly, it added that defendants’ (TikTok) conduct exposed critical user data of US users in order to help the Chinese government fulfil two of their crucial state objectives: world dominance in the field of artificial intelligence and wide-scale population surveillance and control.

Advertisements

Now, under the terms of the proposed settlement, Tiktok will need to stop collecting user data and sending it overseas. The company will also need to case the collection of biometric information which requires facial recognition data along with GPS data.

Last year, while Donal Trump was still in office, he attempted to ban TikTok within the U.S borders and then forced them to sell the business to a U.S based business – that is when Oracle stepped in.

However, as mentioned earlier, the acquisition has not been completed and is currently stuck in limbo as the new Biden administration is reviewing the national security risks the Chinese technology possess. Thus, TikTok’s future in the U.S continues to tread in rocky waters.

All in all, this is not the first time TikTok has agreed to pay a fine for privacy infringement. In 2019, the company agreed to pay FTC a whopping $5.7 million fine in order to settle a case that, quite similar to the recent lawsuits, accused Tiktok of collecting personal data of its minor users.

Previous articleFacebook Continues Taking A Jab At Apple With New Marketing Campaign
Next articleReliance Aims To Launch Its Own Version Of UPI-Like Payments Network With Google And Facebook!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance Aims To Launch Its Own Version Of UPI-Like Payments Network With Google And Facebook!

The mammoth tech-petroleum conglomerate Reliance aims to create its own version of UPI! According...
Read more
Brief

TikTok Coughs Up $92 Million In Fine For Harvesting User Data Of Minors!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The popular short-form video app TikTok simply can’t catch a break! Besides dealing with its botched acquisition now stuck in limbo, the...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Continues Taking A Jab At Apple With New Marketing Campaign

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Even after a month of attacking and accusing Tim Cook Zuckerberg is still very much fizzle out from Apple’s major blow to...
Read more
Brief

Xiaomi Levels Up On India Manufacturing: 99% Smartphones Are Made In India

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Xiaomi really is digging its heels to live up to a commitment. One of the first adopters of the...
Read more
Brief

After SMS, WhatsApp Now Becomes A Threat To Cell Calling: 1 Billion And Counting

Jayesh Sharma - 0
It already buried the SMSes in the ground. Now, traditional cellular calling is next on the hit list. The number of WhatsApp...
Read more
Brief

Flipkart Quickly Learns From the Mistake Amazon Did: Setting Up A Level Playing Field For Sellers!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Unlike Amazon which allegedly implemented unethical strategies to tackles India’s FDI policy for e-commerce marketplaces, Flipkart plans to do it right!
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Name Checked: BigBasket’s Rap On Daily Basket Tantamount To Bullying?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Whatever you do, don’t all put your ‘names’ in one ‘big’ basket? Get the hint? In a rather unfortunate...
Read more

Facebook And WhatsApp Face The Wrath of Supreme Court of India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
WhatsApp introducing an updated privacy policy to share user data with its parent company Facebook met with an overwhelming vote of disapproval...
Read more

ByteDance To Sell TikTok India To Glance To Bring Back Its Golden Era?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
All plans to rescue TikTok has failed and now ByteDance is left with no other option but to sell TikTok India.
Read more

Tesla Gets TikTok: A Unique As Well As Surprising Combination

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Tesla just rolled out a software update for its cars in China and it is something rather unique. Now, if you are...
Read more

TikTok Sale To Oracle On Hold: ByteDance Breathes A Sigh Of Relief

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The spinning wheel of frenzy regarding the sale of TikTok has perhaps shown the first signs of subsiding. According...
Read more

The ByteDance India Layoff Nightmare: A Lesson in Disguise for Every Employee

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The best of poisons do come in the fanciest of wrappings. If you ever needed proof, look no further than the bane...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.