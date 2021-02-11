BriefTechnology
Updated:

TikTok Sale To Oracle On Hold: ByteDance Breathes A Sigh Of Relief

By Jayesh Sharma
3
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Fraudster Arrested With Bitcoin Worth $60 Million, But Police Is Helpless!

How many times have you heard a story of police arresting a culprit but couldn't recover a...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

Don’t Buy iPhone 12 Mini: Apple Could Dump It Too!

When Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) first announced the comparatively lower-priced Apple iPhone 12 Mini, people around the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google’s Next Move: The Final Nail In Facebook’s Coffin?

After Apple deciding to take the anti-tracking route to safeguard user privacy on their devices, now Google...
Read more

The spinning wheel of frenzy regarding the sale of TikTok has perhaps shown the first signs of subsiding.

According to the latest reports coming out, the Trump-led hounding to force the sale of TikTok in the US to Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc. has been but in the cold storage.

As per the directions of the Biden administration, the court filings by Justice Department lawyer Casen Ross have put on hold the litigation between the US government and TikTok.

Advertisements

The motions, as they were filed, give a strong indication that the caravan of efforts to pressure the sale of the popular video-sharing app TikTok to an American firm or face a ban in the U.S. under then-President Trump will finally be backed off in favour of a more “comprehensive approach”.

Even though President Biden is said to harbour some concerns with TikTok and the trade practices adopted by other Chinese tech companies, the White House is said to aiming to conduct a broader review of the Trump administration’s efforts to address potential security risks from Chinese tech companies.

Seeking to turn over a fresh, methodical leaf justifying any prohibitions which arise from the investigations, the Biden administration has put forth a number of his predecessor’s other national security nit-picks related to China under review. These include trade tariffs and delisting of some Chinese companies from U.S. stock markets. With the administration in the process of determining which Chinese matters take precedence in their attention, it is a signal that TikTok will no longer be of sole focus for the US government going forward.

As such, the agenda for the TikTok deal, driven primarily by then-President Donald Trump, has been met with increasing scepticism in the wake of successful legal challenges by ByteDance in response to the US government.

ByteDance, which scathingly termed the deal as “daylight robbery” has consistently maintained that there is a firewall between TikTok and its corporate owner in China. The parent company has always maintained the stance that none of the data belonging to US users is stored on Chinese servers, with safeguards for the data to only be accessed with the permission of American-based security officials.

Advertisements

As it were, it was in the wake of the national security threat allegations that Oracle had sought to double up with Walmart to strike out an acquisition deal with ByteDance to take over TikTok’s U.S. operations, as an acceptable solution to the then circumstances. Even as a final agreement never materialized, the discussions between the suitors and ByteDance for furthering the sale now appear to have stalled, more so with the court filings to pullback on TikTok’s scrutiny.

Now that it finally faces no threat of imminent shutdown on the US shores, it will come as a relief to ByteDance, which has managed to garner a sizeable chunk of the US market, and was understandably unwilling to easily part with its first app to soar to international acclaim.

That being said, the saga involving arguably the most prominent entertainment app and the political storm it got wound into, kicked off by the US top brass looks to have dragged on for what seems like an eternity.

The brouhaha started gained traction in September when the Trump administration was hell-bent on pushing TikTok to sell all or part of its business to US companies. Those warnings and deadlines were extended twice and lapsed amidst contradictions and a quest to wrest control.

It was then that the bigwigs like Microsoft, Walmart, Oracle, and possibly others thought to throw their hats in the ring to acquire the vogue TikTok’s US business. After all the drama, a purchase option led by Oracle and Walmart ended up being the best option for a possible sale.

This is not to say that Oracle, Walmart, and others could not be in the mix for a future possible deal. However, as the situation currently stands, that would all be subject to how the Biden administration decides to pursue options against TikTok, if any.

For the time being, we take a breather of sorts from the hoopla.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Previous article80% Companies in India Have Increased Their Digital Marketing Spend To A Great Extent [REPORT]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

TikTok Sale To Oracle On Hold: ByteDance Breathes A Sigh Of Relief

The spinning wheel of frenzy regarding the sale of TikTok has perhaps shown the first signs of...
Read more
Brief

80% Companies in India Have Increased Their Digital Marketing Spend To A Great Extent [REPORT]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Businesses are being bullish about digital marketing spend in India, all thanks to the increasing internet penetration, pushed by the novel coronavirus....
Read more
Brief

Elon Musk’s Recent Jab At MBA Graduates Is Brutal!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk recently took a massive jab at MBA graduates! In an interview with Munro Live- a...
Read more
Brief

Rapido Launches Bike Rental Service With Dedicated Chauffeur On Hourly Basis

Dazeinfo - 0
After securing the pole position in the bike taxi market in India, Rapido is, once again, trying to disrupt the two-wheeler rental...
Read more
Brief

Twitter Bows Down To Indian Government: Suspends Accounts, Again!

Dazeinfo - 0
Under severe pressure from the government, Twitter has finally given up. According to the latest media report, the micro-blogging social platform has...
Read more
Brief

Beating The Bad Bots: Identify and Block Spam Traffic To Boost Your Google Ranking

Dmytro Spilka - 0
Advancements in technology have helped us propel forward, changing the way we work and live our daily lives. However, its rapid adoption...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

The ByteDance India Layoff Nightmare: A Lesson in Disguise for Every Employee

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The best of poisons do come in the fanciest of wrappings. If you ever needed proof, look no further than the bane...
Read more

India Is Ready To Bury TikTok, Forever!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Having faced months in the wilderness, it looks like TikTok and the Chinese app contingent are set to put out of their...
Read more

Snapchat Spotlight: A New Way for Creators to Earn Money

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Short-form video applications have increased overwhelmingly in popularity in recent times. The surge in this format of online content, according to most,...
Read more

TikTok Has Lost 40% of India Market To Homegrown Apps

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The ban of popular Chinese short-video app TikTok in India this June opened up a massive canyon in India's short-form video app...
Read more

TikTok Crowned The Best-Rated Top App On US App Store For 2020! [Report]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
From inching closer to getting banned to its unending acquisition saga, TikTok, the popular short-form video app had a rollercoaster ride this...
Read more

TikTok Creators Minting Thousands Of Dollars From Brand Promotion Deals

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The year 2020 has been a massive year for the Chinese short-form video app TikTok. After being one of the top 4...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.