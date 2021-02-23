BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

Global App Spending: Paid Apps, Subscription And In-App Purchases To Drive $270 Billion Market [REPORT]

By Dazeinfo
19
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tesla Impact: Apple Pay Adds Bitcoin, Google Pay And Samsung Pay To Soon Follow Suit!

Apple has finally caught the crypto-fever and has moved to enable support for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Taxes on Bitcoin Trading In India: A Confusing Two-Pronged Attack On Cryptocurrencies?

Be ready to pay tax on bitcoin in India! isn't sound weird? The...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon’s Dirty Secrets To Dupe GOI And Small Sellers Now Revealed!

Amazon’s dirty secrets are out and its making heads turn in shock and disbelief!
Read more

The global app spending will reach $270 billion by 2025, nearly 2.5x the $111 billion from 2020.

Sensor Tower’s latest report estimates that global app spending will be dominated by Apple App Store despite the fact that it will clock only 4.6% CAGR in app downloads as compared with 11.5% CAGR Google Play is estimated to register during the same period.

However, both Apple App Store and Google Play are expected to witness strong growth with 21% CAGR and 17% CAGR, respectively, between 2021 and 2015.

Advertisements

Going forward, app spending will no longer be dominated by gaming apps on Apple App Store. It would be non-gaming apps that will drive the growth of the app spending on the Apple Store which is estimated to reach $185 billion by 2025, according to a new forecast.

The growth of global app spending by consumers will be fuelled by paid downloads, subscriptions and in-app purchases.

It also expects the non-game app category spending to take over mobile gaming spend by the year 2024 – a bold assumption, given how current consumer trends show that mobile gaming bags twice as much app spend than the amount users spend on non-gaming apps.

Sensor Tower’s forecast predicts that non-gaming spend will reach $86 billion compared to mobile game spending which will stand at $73 billion by 2024.

Furthermore, it believes, the spending divide will further increase by 2025 when non-games will reach $107 billion in spending whereas mobile games will be at $78 billion only. What more?

Advertisements

The mobile app intelligence firm also believes that more apps embracing the subscription model will bring about a massive shift in the global market. Last year, worldwide consumer spending on the top 100 subscription-based apps was up by 34% YoY to $13 billion, up from $9.7 billion in 2019.

But that being said, Sensor Tower’s recently released forecast report cannot predict what will be the regulatory environment in the global app ecosystem in the upcoming years and how that might impact app store subscription growth trends.

For instance, currently, companies such as Google and Apple require apps to charge their customers for subscriptions via Google and Apple’s own respective payment mechanism. However, with the introduction of new anti-competitive laws in the near future, app publishers might be able to market their own subscriptions inside their apps and that can easily defy this forecast.

Apple’s App Store To Bag More Global App Spend Than Google Play

Now, even though the COVID-19 pandemic shot up in-app spending by 30% YoY to a record $111 billion in 2020, Sensor Tower’s new forecast predicts that general in-app spending will soon return to pre-COVID levels over the course of the next 5 years.

The report mentions how gross revenue across both Apple’s App Store and Google Play will climb every year by registering a 19.5% CAGR to reach $270 billion by 2025. Out of that, $185 billion will be spent on Apple App Store and $85 billion on Google Play.

Source: Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower also mentioned how U.S app spending will be slower than the rest of the global market by clocking 17.7% CAGR to hit $74 billion by 2025.

So, who will be the main drivers of app spending?

The report estimates that it would be European markets led primarily by the U.K. Sensor Tower believes 11 European countries will pass $1 billion in consumer spending by 2025 to collectively hit the milestone of $42 billion in consumer spending.

Source: Sensor Tower

Lastly, app downloads are will continue to grow to reach a whopping 230 billion in the next four years. Out of these estimated 230 billion app downloads, 187 billion will take place from Google Play.

The estimation on global app spending by 2025 indicates the increasing penetration, usage and dependency of smartphone users on apps as compared to mobile web and desktop. People love to take their world with them and mobile apps have emerged as a true catalyst to the unprecedented growth and adoption.

Previous articleSC Halts Future-Reliance Deal, Amazon Inches Closer To Victory!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Global App Spending: Paid Apps, Subscription And In-App Purchases To Drive $270 Billion Market [REPORT]

The global app spending will reach $270 billion by 2025, nearly 2.5x the $111 billion from 2020....
Read more
Brief

SC Halts Future-Reliance Deal, Amazon Inches Closer To Victory!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Reliance-Future Group deal is in the soup once again! Amazon, which has long been determined to stop the fruition of the...
Read more
Brief

Bounce Layoff: Bike Rental Startup To Pivot Into New Vertical

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Bike-rental startup Bounce has laid off a massive chunk of its workforce in a bid to survive amid continued low demand for...
Read more
Brief

How Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Became a Vital Part of the iGaming Industry

Dazeinfo - 0
The recent rally in Bitcoin’s price is often attributed to institutional buying support, with many publically traded companies adding the digital asset...
Read more
Brief

Jabong is Finally Buried: Walmart Sets Its Priorities For Flipkart IPO!

Jayesh Sharma - 0
At long last, Flipkart has performed the sacrificial rites of Jabong, with sights set on the much-awaited IPO. The...
Read more
Brief

The Onset Of 5G Rollout: $30 Billion Multi-Pronged Opportunities For IT Firms in India

Dazeinfo - 0
As 5G technology is being rollout globally, it presents a humongous $30 billion opportunity for IT services companies in India.
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Digital Services Will Account For 50% Of The Indian IT Industry Revenue By 2026 [Report]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Indian IT industry is all set to accelerate growth over the next five years! According to a soon-to-be-released...
Read more

Dragon Slayer: India leaves China Behind in Fintech Deals

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The Indian fintech sector is a force to be reckoned with. And by slaying the beast that Chinese fintech is, it has...
Read more

20.6% Average Salary Hike In 2021: The Best Performing Indian Employees Can Expect [REPORT]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
After a year-long period of pay cuts and layoffs fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, employees in India are finally going to catch...
Read more

Apple, Social Casino Apps, And An Illegal Partnership: Minting Billions?

Apple Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Getting sued is a frequent affair for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and therefore it is no surprise when a new lawsuit against the...
Read more

Smartphone Resale Value: Depreciation Is Surprising Enough [REPORT]

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
It's a tad cliché and true that smartphones have permeated every sphere of our life. The ceaseless tech breakthroughs have led to...
Read more

Rogue Squadron Alert: Don’t Fall Prey To Lending Apps On Google Play Store!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Whatever the world it may be, there always is a constant battle going on between the forces of good and evil. And...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.