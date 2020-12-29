Brief
Updated:

IT Sector Was The Most Most Resilient During Pandemic, Says New Survey Report!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
3
0

Must Read

AppleAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Apple Plans To Launch iCar By 2024, But Has It Straightened Out The Challenges?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), for long, has been a pioneer in the field of consumer electronics. Now,...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

TikTok Has Lost 40% of India Market To Homegrown Apps

The ban of popular Chinese short-video app TikTok in India this June opened up a massive canyon...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Backed By Microsoft And Google, DailyHunt Is India’s Newest Tech Unicorn!

India just got its new tech unicorn all thanks to Google and Microsoft! Dailyhunt’s...
Read more

The year 2020 has been particularly tough for the white-collar employees, many of whom found themselves out of work amid the global outbreak of COVID-19. 

But, now according to a new survey, job seekers especially in the IT sector should be optimistic as the Indian employment scenario in slowly bouncing back to pre-COVID level.

Naukri.com which is one of the leading online job portals of the country recently released a survey report called ‘Hiring Outlook’ wherein they mapped out key trends of how the major industries reacted to the pandemic and how they subsequently adapted to the dynamic situation throughout the months that followed.

Advertisements

The survey report, which took into account data from 1,327 recruiters and consultants across India, noted that while sectors like retail, hospitality and travel intensively struggled to cope, industries such as information technology aka I.T., and BPOs suffered very less when it comes to hiring.

Let’s find out why.

IT Sector: COVID-Proof As Digitization Takes The Lead

The Information Technology sector came out to be as one of the least impacted sectors for hiring because digitisation became the need of the hour for all business types and sizes. This in turn led to other businesses becoming increasingly dependent on IT firms/companies to help them transform digitally and adapt better during the pandemic.

According to the survey report, the IT sector saw a quick recovery in sequential starting from the month of June onwards after it saw a decline during the preceding months of April and May.

Currently, in the post-COVID period, hiring in IT is down by 23% when compared to pre-COVID levels. However, 76% of recruiters who were a part of the Naukri Hiring Outlook said that the sectors show promise going forward.

Advertisements

The survey also highlighted the key IT roles that are in demand as of now. They include Tech Support Engineer, Database Architect/ Designer, ERP Consultant, and Software Developer. The demand for the same, when compared to 2019, has been recorded to be by up 98%, 34%, 20%, and 6% respectively.

Now, when it comes to business process outsourcing firm aka BPOs and Information Technology Enabled Services companies aka ITESs, hiring was observed to be positive as well. All thanks to their cost-effective nature of business and helping other companies become digitally enabled.

Similar to the mainstream IT sector, signs of hiring recovery in BPO/ITES firms were seen from the month of June when the lockdown restrictions began to be lifted in India. Compared to the pre-COVID levels, this adjacent IT sector is down only by 19% when it comes to hiring.

BPOs and ITES firm has actively adapted to the WFH scenario and is currently hiring actively for roles such as Telecalling/Telemarketing with skills that include voice process, lead generation and sales.

All in all, for 2021, if you are a job seeker in the IT industry, the Naukri Hiring Survey report claims the employment scenario will turn around for good. About 26% of the recruiters who took part in the survey climbed that the IT industry will bounce back to pre-COVID levels within the next 3-6 months while 34% said it will take 6 months to 1 year.

Previous articleMock First, Mimic Later: After Samsung, Now Xiaomi Follows in Apple’s Footsteps

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

IT Sector Was The Most Most Resilient During Pandemic, Says New Survey Report!

The year 2020 has been particularly tough for the white-collar employees, many of whom found themselves out...
Read more
Brief

Mock First, Mimic Later: After Samsung, Now Xiaomi Follows in Apple’s Footsteps

Jayesh Sharma - 0
When you’re a superstar in your own right, it’s a given that everybody would want to be like you. However, as has...
Read more
Brief

This Soon-To-Be-Released Security Measure Is Plotting The Death of OTPs!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Passwords have long been declared defunct. But when it comes to online transactions, they still continue to be heavily relied on in...
Read more
Brief

Revenue Of Amazon India Wholesale Tumbled Down 70% In FY20

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Oh, how changes in the government’s diktat can fell even the mighty. Going by the reports today, it looks like Amazon India’s...
Read more
Brief

Is DoT’s Crackdown on Illegal Mobile Signal Boosters the Solution to Poor Network in India?

Khushi Rebekah - 0
In an official statement on Thursday, the Indian Department of Telecom spoke out against the country's illegal mobile network boosters. The statement...
Read more
Brief

Can Zoom’s Upcoming Features Rival Google and Microsoft?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With their new upcoming features, the popular video-conferencing app Zoom is all set to lock horns with the likes of Google and...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Is DoT’s Crackdown on Illegal Mobile Signal Boosters the Solution to Poor Network in India?

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
In an official statement on Thursday, the Indian Department of Telecom spoke out against the country's illegal mobile network boosters. The statement...
Read more

Storm the Front: JioMart DAUs in India Top That of BigBasket And Grofers

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
JioMart has started with a beta test in December 2019. Crept up with an official rollout in the month of May this...
Read more

TikTok Has Lost 40% of India Market To Homegrown Apps

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The ban of popular Chinese short-video app TikTok in India this June opened up a massive canyon in India's short-form video app...
Read more

Backed By Microsoft And Google, DailyHunt Is India’s Newest Tech Unicorn!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India just got its new tech unicorn all thanks to Google and Microsoft! Dailyhunt’s parent company Verse Innovation recently...
Read more

PayPal India Accused Of Hiding Suspect Financial Transactions: Slapped With ₹96 Lakh Fine!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Paypal, the U.S. online payments giant has been slapped with a humongous penalty in India. What went wrong? Let’s find out.
Read more

Braving the Winds: Realme Optimistic For Healthy Growth Despite Pandemic Hex

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Spun-off into a standalone entity from being Oppo’s sub-brand, Realme has burst through the ranks to catch everyone’s attention. Showing fleet of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.