iPhone 12 Plagued With Serious Problems: Should You Buy It, Still?

A serious problem with Apple 12, identified recently, is good enough to give a second thought to your decision of buying iPhone 12.

Though Apple’s newly launched iPhone 12 series has been garnering a lot of critical acclaims, there has propped up some issues which could dampen their sales momentum very easily.

It has recently been found out that the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are all plagued with serious hardware malfunctions.

What are they? Let’s find out.

Discoloured Display Issues

MacRumors, a portal for all news related to Apple devices, obtained an internal document of the iPhone maker which acknowledges that iPhone 12 devices are having multiple issues with the display screen such as discoloured green and grey glowing, flickers and various other lighting related issues.

Despite many users already posting about the display issues with iPhone 12, Apple, quite interestingly, in their internal document seems to have directed their Authorized Service Provides to not service the affected devices.

Understandably, this move of Apple suggests that they are hoping to fix the display problems by first attempting to deploy iOS updates and then consider the idea of moving on to physical servicing.

Currently, there exists no public acknowledgement from Apple about this problem or a specific timeline for the arrival of this fix either. But, looking back at the similar case of initial display problems in iPhone 11 devices, one can hope the fix will arrive within two months from now, as it did for the previous series of models.

Problems With iPhone 12: Beyond Display

While this could be considered a very niche problem, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders aka NIDCD, every one in eight people in the United States aged 12 years or older suffer from hearing loss in both ears.

This is why the ‘Made for Apple’ hearing devices were launched in the first place. However, the iPhone maker has recently released an official support document which confirms that iPhone 12 devices are having quality issues in sound when they are being connected with Apple’s hearing devices.

The support document clearly highlights how when a Made for iPhone hearing device is connected to iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max, it is resulting in issues such as loud static, frequently interrupted or intermittent audio or simply a garbled output.

As a result, many users have gone on online communities and forums to express their anger about the problem.

One frustrated Reddit user posted that he has spoken to the Apple Support about it who said they are aware of the issue from a couple of weeks, but they are yet to get back to him.

He further mentioned that he is confused about where to go in order to get this problem fixed and thus wants to let all other unsuspecting buyers know that they should hang on till Apple fixes the problem. He advises that, considering the exorbitant price of iPhone 12, users must buy iPhone 12 only after Apple fixes the problem with iPhone 12.

Quite similar to the display issues, even in this case, Apple hasn’t mentioned a timeframe for the fix. However, it as mentioned this is a software issue, and thus they will fix it in the upcoming update.

All in all, while Apple is hailed greatly for its top-notch premium devices, it is equally well known for several annoying problems that plague their devices—starting from battery drainage, bugs, to hardware problems. One would have hoped they have been taking notes all this while and surely must have improved on their quality checks by now, but Apple failed at it again.

Will more such problems surface with the iPhone 12 devices? Only time can tell. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.