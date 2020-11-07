BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Mock, Criticise, Hate, And Then People Buy iPhone 12: Apple To Enjoy Record iPhone Sales In Q4 2020

By Abhradeep Ghosh
3
0

Must Read

BriefAbhishek Singh - 8

Google Wages A War Against 7-Inches Tablets

It seems that a 'hide and seek' game between Google and Apple isn't going to be over in forthcoming years....
Read more
AppleLavanya Vasudev - 4

App Developers May Adore iOS Platform For Its Revenue; But Still Opportunities Lie In Android

When it comes to App Stores, Apple Inc (AAPL) had a head start, as it was launched earlier than the Android...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

For Micromax, Its Biggest Competitor Is Micromax Itself!

A few weeks ago, Micromax blew the war-horns about their comeback into the Indian smartphone market, and yesterday they...
Read more

Despite all the backlash over the missing of wall charger, earphones and innovation nothing can hold back Apple from crushing iPhone 12 sales!

According to Morgan Stanley, data collected from the supply chain of Apple suggests that both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be enjoying way more strong demand than what was initially expected.

Apple suppliers Qualcomm, Qorvo, Cirrus Logic and Texas Instruments have reported surprisingly increased earnings which easily beat initial post-launch estimates by an average of 7%. These suppliers also issued guidance by close to 13% on average above the consensus.

Advertisements

Now, based on this data, various industry analysts are currently implying that Apple will finally witness a 12% QOQ revenue growth after three years of flat growth in fiscal Q1 2021, ending on December 31, 2020.

A few days ago, Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, a seasoned Apple analyst, on a similar note, released a research note mentioning that Apple sold way more units of iPhone 12 units in the first 24 hours of pre-order than the iPhone 11 models it sold during the same period last year.

According to Kuo, the tech giant was able to sell 2 million iPhone 12 devices in the first day of pre-orders last week, up from 800,000 iPhone 11 devices it sold the last time.

For this holiday quarter, several Apple analysts including Kuo are predicting a ‘supercycle’ of iPhone sales, all thanks to the addition of 5G support, the combination of more models and delayed launch which led to an increased customer base expecting an upgrade.

This year, Apple has launched the most expansive lineup of iPhone models this at an equally vast range of price points beginning with the good old iPhone SE priced at $399 and stretching all the way up to the iPhone Pro Max which comes with a price tag $1,099.

Advertisements

Also, one must note that telecom carriers such as AT&T and Verizon in the U.S are offering various lucrative discounts on the new iPhones in hopes of roping more customers to their 5G networks. Thus, in the process are also contributing heavily to Apple’s sales projections for this quarter.

Lastly, when it comes to China, according to Kuo currently represents 35% to 45% of the demand of iPhone Pro.

In his research note, the veteran Apple analyst with over 10 years of experience noted that the iPhone 12 Pro did better in the first wave of pre-orders than expected all thanks to the broad availability of 5G connectivity in China. And that the iPhone 12 Mini might not do very well in terms of sales in China as the device doesn’t support the functionality of two SIM Cards, something such is a very popular feature in the Asia region.

All in all, Apple has proved to its naysayers that whether you hate it or love it, the iPhone 12 lineup is indeed going to be a smash hit for the Cupertino based smartphone maker.

iPhone 12 smartphones are the first 5G-ready devices from Apple which comes with the improved upon A14 Bionic chipset – fastest in the world, a screen that’s tougher than glass and many other premium-grade specifications. You can’t really expect Apple-fans worldwide to pass up on this upgrade or choose an alternative brand. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleFour Time Management Techniques Every Employee Must Know To Stay Productive
Next articleTrack-back: PUBG Could Return To India By The End of 2020!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Track-back: PUBG Could Return To India By The End of 2020!

It will be back, no it won’t. It will be back, no it won’t…
Read more
Brief

Mock, Criticise, Hate, And Then People Buy iPhone 12: Apple To Enjoy Record iPhone Sales In Q4 2020

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Despite all the backlash over the missing of wall charger, earphones and innovation nothing can hold back Apple from crushing iPhone 12...
Read more
Brief

Four Time Management Techniques Every Employee Must Know To Stay Productive

Dazeinfo - 0
As rightly said by Henry David Thoreau, "It's not enough to be busy, so are the ants. The question is, what are...
Read more
Brief

WhatsApp Pay Finally Rolled Out In India To Amplify Facebook’s Push Into Commerce!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After a wait of two years, the WhatsApp Pay feature has finally been rolled out in India and without any doubt, it...
Read more
Brief

Booming Alliance: Reliance Retail Is Valued $62 Billion After $1.3 Billion Investment From PIF

Jayesh Sharma - 0
A king at the helm, the expansion of whose kingdom never seems to cease. And when alliances are forged...
Read more
Brief

TikTok: How To Promote Yourself And Your Business?

Dazeinfo - 0
Until a few years back social media was all about Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Then, TikTok appeared out of nowhere and became...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Samsung Takes A Dig At Their Rival: New Commercial Mocks Apple’s Tagline

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Samsung and Apple for long has been at each other’s throats for dominating the smartphones’ domain. However, with one of its recent...
Read more

Zuckerberg Criticises Apple For Not Letting Advertisers’ Track iPhone Users Completely!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced that iOS 14’s privacy-first updates would include an opt-in for iPhone users regarding apps collecting their unique...
Read more

Why Does It Make Sense For Apple To Build Their Very Own Search Engine?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google’s sheer dominance over the search industry has remained unchallenged since its inception. But now, Apple is showing serious signs of rolling...
Read more

Apple iPhone 12: Not For India And You Must Not Fall Prey To Apple’s Marketing Machine

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The cat is out from the bag, finally! Apple iPhone 12 has launched in the most sophisticated and stylish manner with full...
Read more

iPhone 12 Mini Is The Greatest Threat To Android Dominance, Ever!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The fascination for Apple iPhone among Android smartphone users has been noticed in various studies conducted at regular intervals. In spite of...
Read more

It’s Time For Google, Apple, Amazon And Facebook To Break Up: Lawmaker

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The much-awaited congressional report on Big Tech firms and antitrust which was supposed to release earlier this week has been postponed once...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.