Brief
Updated:

Four Time Management Techniques Every Employee Must Know To Stay Productive

By Dazeinfo
23
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Augmented Reality Solutions: Big Hit In The Era Of Pandemic

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The global retail industry went for a complete toss as soon...
Read more
BriefAbhishek Singh - 8

Google Wages A War Against 7-Inches Tablets

It seems that a 'hide and seek' game between Google and Apple isn't going to be over in forthcoming years....
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

For Micromax, Its Biggest Competitor Is Micromax Itself!

A few weeks ago, Micromax blew the war-horns about their comeback into the Indian smartphone market, and yesterday they...
Read more

As rightly said by Henry David Thoreau, “It’s not enough to be busy, so are the ants. The question is, what are we busy about?”

This applies to everyone aiming to better manage their time in order to be more productive in their daily lives. No wonder Fortune 500 leaders also value the time management techniques and spent their time accordingly to improve their productivity.

As an employer, providing your employees the right techniques and skills can allow them to successfully accomplish tasks at hand. Imparting the knowledge of good time management is the most rewarding when it comes to making employees more efficient at their jobs. 

Advertisements

Employees are bound to often face interruptions, leading to delay in completion of work. This requires them to prioritize tasks well and ensure that time doesn’t get misused. To overcome these obstacles, here are four time management techniques your employees must be taught:

  1. Track time:

To be able to effectively manage their time, employees need to first identify how exactly is their time being spent. Using a time keeping app helps them in understanding how much time they are investing in a particular task. This sheds light on the overall work output they produce in a given day.

The use of a time keeping app also helps in identifying how much time an employee is wasting due to different distractions. Since the app keeps record of every activity, it gives a clear insight into how much work is actually being done. Based on this information, you can motivate employees to schedule their work better in order to ensure completion of important tasks before the deadline. 

  1. Maintain a to-do list:

Planning work in advance gives employees a clear picture of what their schedule for the day is going to be. Employers should encourage employees to maintain a list of all upcoming tasks and to set realistic timelines for their completion.

Doing this does not consume too much time and in fact makes them stress free knowing they have all the important tasks jotted down in one place. They can then just go ahead and cross off tasks one by one as they get completed. A to-do list actually ends up saving a lot of their time making them well aware of all the work lined up for them.

Advertisements
  1. Avoid multitasking:

Switching between multiple tasks can cause stress as employees need high levels of concentration to ensure all the tasks are getting done without any error. It has been proven through multiple researches that multitasking actually leads to a decline in productivity. It is better for employees to focus on every individual task separately to ensure quality outputs.

Another powerful strategy is to encourage employees to work on the most important tasks first thing in the morning. This allows them to complete high-priority tasks first and ensures nothing important gets pushed to the end of the day. 

  1. Learn to block distractions:

There are so many external factors that can distract employees from their work at hand. These could be as simple as a cellphone notification or something complex like discussing a work issue with a colleague for longer than required. This eventually leads to work getting procrastinated and productivity getting compromised. A study depicts that employees can easily improve their productivity by 26% just by staying away from Smartphone during the working hours.

Employees must be taught to ignore these distractions for staying focused on completing their daily to-do list. For example, just a simple act of switching to the silent mode in their phone can end up saving a lot of their time. At the same time, it is also important to educate employees about planning their work well in order to be prepared for any unexpected interruptions.

Besides above, there are few other productivity techniques, like using better infrastructure or adopting high performing software ecosystem, that can help you as well.

Conclusion

Understanding the above mentioned time management techniques can help your employees achieve a better work-life balance by positively impacting their professional life. Do remind your employees about the importance of taking a break to rejuvenate and get back into work with better focus.

Previous articleWhatsApp Pay Finally Rolled Out In India To Amplify Facebook’s Push Into Commerce!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Four Time Management Techniques Every Employee Must Know To Stay Productive

As rightly said by Henry David Thoreau, "It's not enough to be busy, so are the ants....
Read more
Brief

WhatsApp Pay Finally Rolled Out In India To Amplify Facebook’s Push Into Commerce!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After a wait of two years, the WhatsApp Pay feature has finally been rolled out in India and without any doubt, it...
Read more
Brief

Booming Alliance: Reliance Retail Is Valued $62 Billion After $1.3 Billion Investment From PIF

Jayesh Sharma - 0
A king at the helm, the expansion of whose kingdom never seems to cease. And when alliances are forged...
Read more
Brief

TikTok: How To Promote Yourself And Your Business?

Dazeinfo - 0
Until a few years back social media was all about Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Then, TikTok appeared out of nowhere and became...
Read more
Brief

In A Stupefying Move, China Puts Brakes on Ant Groups’ IPO

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Encountering an unseen pothole may surely cause a wagon to tumble. In Jack Ma’s case, well, the pothole maybe...
Read more
Brief

Google Has Asked Chrome Browser Users To Update Immediately!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google is currently advising every Chrome browser user, whether they use it on a smartphone or P.C., to download the updated version...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

An IT Service Help Desk Is Essential To Drive Business Growth

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
There's no debate about the fact that an IT service desk, when properly run, leads to both short-term and long-term business growth....
Read more

Supercharging WordPress: 7 Canons of Optimising Your Website’s Speed And Performance

Brief Dmytro Spilka - 0
If your WordPress website is suffering from poor performance, it could be time to give pace a chance. Optimising WordPress is a...
Read more

Freshers Job Not A Distant Dream: TCS To Hire 40,000 Freshers!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
During the ongoing testing times, jobs for freshers in the IT sector has almost dried off. However, in sharp contrast to the...
Read more

Employee App: Companies Must Have To Thrive In The New Normal

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
With all the advancements in technology, managers and business owners seem to be taking note. Far too many believe that traditional methods...
Read more

India-China Tussle May Result In Massive Job Losses

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 1
The Sino-Indian border dispute has been a hot topic in Indian news and media ever since it escalated to unprecedented levels back...
Read more

Unemployment Rate in India 2020: Weekly Distribution

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the weekly distribution of the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.