Four Time Management Techniques Every Employee Must Know To Stay Productive

As rightly said by Henry David Thoreau, “It’s not enough to be busy, so are the ants. The question is, what are we busy about?”

This applies to everyone aiming to better manage their time in order to be more productive in their daily lives. No wonder Fortune 500 leaders also value the time management techniques and spent their time accordingly to improve their productivity.

As an employer, providing your employees the right techniques and skills can allow them to successfully accomplish tasks at hand. Imparting the knowledge of good time management is the most rewarding when it comes to making employees more efficient at their jobs.

Employees are bound to often face interruptions, leading to delay in completion of work. This requires them to prioritize tasks well and ensure that time doesn’t get misused. To overcome these obstacles, here are four time management techniques your employees must be taught:

Track time:

To be able to effectively manage their time, employees need to first identify how exactly is their time being spent. Using a time keeping app helps them in understanding how much time they are investing in a particular task. This sheds light on the overall work output they produce in a given day.

The use of a time keeping app also helps in identifying how much time an employee is wasting due to different distractions. Since the app keeps record of every activity, it gives a clear insight into how much work is actually being done. Based on this information, you can motivate employees to schedule their work better in order to ensure completion of important tasks before the deadline.

Maintain a to-do list:

Planning work in advance gives employees a clear picture of what their schedule for the day is going to be. Employers should encourage employees to maintain a list of all upcoming tasks and to set realistic timelines for their completion.

Doing this does not consume too much time and in fact makes them stress free knowing they have all the important tasks jotted down in one place. They can then just go ahead and cross off tasks one by one as they get completed. A to-do list actually ends up saving a lot of their time making them well aware of all the work lined up for them.

Avoid multitasking:

Switching between multiple tasks can cause stress as employees need high levels of concentration to ensure all the tasks are getting done without any error. It has been proven through multiple researches that multitasking actually leads to a decline in productivity. It is better for employees to focus on every individual task separately to ensure quality outputs.

Another powerful strategy is to encourage employees to work on the most important tasks first thing in the morning. This allows them to complete high-priority tasks first and ensures nothing important gets pushed to the end of the day.

Learn to block distractions:

There are so many external factors that can distract employees from their work at hand. These could be as simple as a cellphone notification or something complex like discussing a work issue with a colleague for longer than required. This eventually leads to work getting procrastinated and productivity getting compromised. A study depicts that employees can easily improve their productivity by 26% just by staying away from Smartphone during the working hours.

Employees must be taught to ignore these distractions for staying focused on completing their daily to-do list. For example, just a simple act of switching to the silent mode in their phone can end up saving a lot of their time. At the same time, it is also important to educate employees about planning their work well in order to be prepared for any unexpected interruptions.

Besides above, there are few other productivity techniques, like using better infrastructure or adopting high performing software ecosystem, that can help you as well.

Conclusion

Understanding the above mentioned time management techniques can help your employees achieve a better work-life balance by positively impacting their professional life. Do remind your employees about the importance of taking a break to rejuvenate and get back into work with better focus.