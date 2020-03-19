Apple Is Aware Of The Serious Bug in iPhone, But Don’t Want to Talk About It!

Off late, the issues with Apple iPhone has been only increasing. Most of the time Tim Cook and Team is quick to react and provide a clear explanation with a reason that causes the problem. The situation, however, is changing apparently, and this has made millions of iPhone users quite annoyed!

Few Apple users have been reporting about the bug on various platforms, including Apple’s Support Communities for some time now. On further investigation, it is found that the problem was not just limited to a few iPhone users. All iPhone users who have iOS 13 or later version installed are going through the same problem, albeit some maybe not be aware of it completely.

Apple iPhones with iOS 13, or later version, are found secretly consuming mobile data, which, in turn, resulting in increased bills for many users. Apathy is that users can’t gid rid of the problem even if they choose to switch off their mobile data. The affected iPhones continue consuming hundreds of megabytes of data – that goes in GBs for many – without informing users about it. Sadly, keeping the iPhone switched off is the only solution found.

In most of the countries, high-speed mobile data is still quite expensive as before. Users in such countries, like US, China and Australia, where carriers charge anything between $12 to $18 per GB the problem seems to be making a big hole in the pocket of unsuspecting iPhone users. To put things in context, the average charge of high-speed mobile data in the US – the largest market for Apple – was $12.37 per GB in 2019. In China – the largest market for Apple outside the US – the average price of high-speed mobile data is hovering $9.97/GB. Such cellular bug in iPhone is easily marking a noticeable dent in the pocket of iPhone users worldwide.

Interestingly, after the bug was reported, many iPhone users hit to various social media platforms claiming that they have been noticing a sudden jump in their mobile bills for the last few months. This indicates that the bug in the iPhone has been affecting the device since the release of iOS 13.

In fact, many users have complained that the data consumption has gone up in GBs per day.

Bug in iPhone: Apple Has No ETA

What is even more surprising that Apple is well aware of the bug in iPhone. To make the matter worse, they even went on claiming that they identified the problem in January itself. Which leads us to a question – why the issue is still persisting in iPhone even after nearly 3 months?

Apple has decided to stay tight-lipped on that. The company has neither explained the reason nor told where the excessing consumed data is going. To make the matter worse – which is more annoying to users – they have refrained from telling any ETA for the fix as well.

How To Find if your iPhone is Affected

If you have updated your iPhone with iOS 13 or any of the later version, be rest assured that your device is affected. To double-check, you can go to Setting > Cellular > Cellular Data and see if you have got some mysterious entry called Uninstalled Apps. Unfortunately, the only way to get rid of it is to either switch off your iPhone or continue living the excessive data consumption.

In spite of all the criticism, Apple had an impressive start of fiscal 2020 with the launch of iPhone 11 series. The record-high quarterly revenue and profit in fiscal Q1 2020 was the testimony to the success of iPhone 11. While Apple no longer officially discloses the sales figures of its products, it was estimated that Apple sold 73.8 million iPhones in the fiscal Q1 2020 (or call it Q4 2019).

On the other hand, Apple has been struggling to keep iOS completely bug free for some time now. People are reporting more issues nowadays as compared to before. Looks like Apple is losing the grip on its software ecosystem. When it comes to comparing it with its closest competitor Android OS, looks like the issues with iOS are quite minuscule.