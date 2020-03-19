BriefSocial MediaFacebook

When A Bug Caused Uproar Against Facebook Flagging News As Spam!

By Vaibhav
5024
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Mark Zuckerberg And Bill Gates Are Trying To Tackle The Biggest Challenge Of the Decade

With the impact of the novel coronavirus significantly increasing day by day, two notable billionaires have extended...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Bill Gates Finally Bids Adieu To Microsoft After 44 Glorious Years!

In 1975, Bill Gates, post dropping out of Harvard, joined his childhood friend Paul Allen who was...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

Coronavirus Has Reportedly Killed The Low Priced iPhone 9, At least For Now!

The fast-spreading of the coronavirus is a known fact now, having been declared a worldwide Pandemic by...
Read more

With the widespread of Coronavirus, there is a lot of misleading information available on the internet. The world is already in a state of mass panic and false information only worsens the situation. In such a scenario, finding and communicating the right information through the internet is extremely necessary. The internet giants like Facebook and Google, which are the primary source of such information for billions of internet users, are leaving no stone unturned to filter legitimate information. But what if the filtration system starts marking even the legitimate articles as spam?

Facebook, one of the largest social media platforms, widely used to communicate information. started flagging legitimate articles on the Coronavirus, albeit unintentionally. On Tuesday, many users reported about this mishap on Twitter by tagging Facebook. The issue was due to a bug in their anti-spam system.

Facebook quickly acknowledged the issue to avoid making users a big fuss of it. Guy Rosen, Vice President of Integrity – Facebook, responded to the tweets informing that the company has already identified the bug. He also assured everyone that they are trying to fix the bug as soon as possible.

The incident started on March 17 evening. Users started noticing that their posts regarding any information on COVID-19 or the Coronavirus were marked as spam, and wasn’t available for public view. This was happening even to posts that featured articles from respectable sources such as The Atlantic, The Verge, BuzzfeedNews, etc.

Impact of the Incident:

Various users reported that they were unable to share medical information related to the coronavirus. They received a message saying that their posts violated the community standards on spam.

Articles from sites such as The Atlantic, Buzzfeed News, and Politico were all marked as spam. Users informed that the reach of their posts was limited and no one else could see them.

Lana Rushing, a Facebook member informed MarketWatch that she received a warning after she posted articles related to the pandemic Coronavirus from USA Today and NBC’s Today. She received messages from Facebook regarding her other posts as well informing her that they were marked as spam.

Advertisements

With nearly 2.5 billion monthly active users, Facebook is one among the top sources internet users consume news from. The bug caused a huge block in the flow of information about the virus.

Alex Stamos, the former security chief of Facebook, blamed the company’s policies and less human oversight of the anti-spam algorithm for the mishap. Guy Rosen, however, soon dismissed the claim by informing that the bug had no relation with changes in their moderator workforce.

Need To Revisit The Process

Only after tweets started flooding Facebook’s Twitter wall, Guy Rosen addressed the issues. Realising the seriousness and the urgency of the issue during the time of Coronavirus outbreak worldwide he informed the tweeps that the team is already deployed for the issue to fix it as soon as possible.

One and a half-hour later, he tweeted once again to inform everyone that the issue was taken care of. He also informed that all the incorrectly deleted posts were restored including the ones that were not about the coronavirus. The issue was with an automated system suppose to remove abusive websites.

Facebook with other companies such as Google, Mircosoft, LinkedIn, Reddit, Twitter, and Youtube issued a joint statement related to fighting coronavirus related misinformation. All the tech giants invited other companies to come together to fight against any misinformation to keep the community safe and healthy.

However, the incident triggered a debate on the processes employed by tech companies, especially Facebook, to filter misleading and incorrect information. In fact, a recent report by Rank Digital Rights, questioned Facebook’s current approach to moderation and claimed that it may not be able to fight the issue of misinformation related to coronavirus on its platform.

Facebook has left no stone unturned to keep the scary effect of Coronavirus on its staff and SMBs minimal. The social media giant is trying to tackle the wide outbreak of the coronavirus by giving away $1000 to all 45,000 full-time employees. To help small businesses, they have donated $100 million as well. Besides, the also cancelled its flagship event F8 conference that was scheduled for this month.

Facebook was indeed quick enough to fix the issue related to its moderation system that was wrongly marking articles related to Coronavirus. But the incident has exposed a need to revisit its moderation process to avoid any similar incident in future.

Previous articleInfosys Client Contribution to Quarterly Revenue

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefVaibhav - 0

When A Bug Caused Uproar Against Facebook Flagging News As Spam!

With the widespread of Coronavirus, there is a lot of misleading information available on the internet. The...
Read more
Brief

Coronavirus Outbreak And The Loss Of Over $80 Billion For The World’s Top 10 Billionaires!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
You can hide from it, you can prevent yourself from it, you can neglect it but you can't remain unaffected from it...
Read more
Brief

eSIMs in India: The New Norm For Smartphones By The End Of 2020 [STUDY]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Things move blazingly fast when it comes to technology and functionality related to smartphones. Such is the case with the new and...
Read more
Brief

Covid-19 Claims Digital Payments In India As Latest Victim: 30% Slump In Transaction Volume

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Gues, who is the latest victim of Coronavirus - Digital Payments in India! The increased countrywide panic in India...
Read more
Brief

Google’s Coronavirus Testing Site is the Need of the Hour!

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The Coronavirus testing site is live, all thanks to Google and Verily, the subsidiaries of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Interestingly, with the launch,...
Read more
Brief

The Absence Of Android Security Updates Makes Over A Billion Devices Vulnerable!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The restricted rollout of Android security updates in combination with the Android fragmentation issue has put over a billion Android users at...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus Outbreak And The Loss Of Over $80 Billion For The World’s Top 10 Billionaires!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
You can hide from it, you can prevent yourself from it, you can neglect it but you can't remain unaffected from it...
Read more

eSIMs in India: The New Norm For Smartphones By The End Of 2020 [STUDY]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Things move blazingly fast when it comes to technology and functionality related to smartphones. Such is the case with the new and...
Read more

Covid-19 Claims Digital Payments In India As Latest Victim: 30% Slump In Transaction Volume

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Gues, who is the latest victim of Coronavirus - Digital Payments in India! The increased countrywide panic in India...
Read more

Google’s Coronavirus Testing Site is the Need of the Hour!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The Coronavirus testing site is live, all thanks to Google and Verily, the subsidiaries of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Interestingly, with the launch,...
Read more

The Absence Of Android Security Updates Makes Over A Billion Devices Vulnerable!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The restricted rollout of Android security updates in combination with the Android fragmentation issue has put over a billion Android users at...
Read more

Is The Indian Mobile Industry Heading For Collapse?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
On Saturday, the Goods and Services Tax Council meeting which was chaired by our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came to a decision...
Read more