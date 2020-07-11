BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Apple iPhone Has A Serious Technical Issue That Is Annoying Users!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
120
0

Must Read

BriefNeeraj M - 0

Global 5G Chipset Market: $22.41 Billion By 2026, Driven by 5G Smartphones

As the world has started shifting from 4G to 5G era, the global 5G chipset market has...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Launch Of JioMeet Will Make Zoom To Be The 60th Chinese App To Get Banned In India?

Today as soon as the launch of JioMeet was formally announced by Mukesh Ambani, the frontman of...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Grim Reality Of Indian Startups: Only 12% Left With Cash Runway of Less Than One Month!

Previously, in the month of April when the lockdown was still in effect, Dazeinfo reported how the...
Read more

Apple aficionados beware! It is recently learned that iPhone devices have an extremely annoying problem and Apple has confirmed it.

The issue was first spotted and reported by MacRumors which is an aggregator website for Mac and Apple-related news, rumors, and reports. iPhone users in growing numbers have started complaining about the severe battery draining problems. Guess what is causing it? It is Apple Music! Now, before you think your iPhone wouldn’t be affected by it because you aren’t subscribed to Apple Music, let us tell you it isn’t so.

It has been found out that this preinstalled Apple Music app is monopolizing battery resources regardless of you being a subscriber and is hitting iPhone devices so very badly that they are lasting only a few hours on a full charge. As of now, this problem has been acknowledged by Apple Support, however, the only workaround that they are currently offering is a full factory reset which for some is not a viable option at all.

Advertisements

Apart from spreading quickly, one of the biggest drawbacks of this problem is that it doesn’t seem to be contained to certain specific iPhone models. It is affecting all supported iPhone models along with some iPads across multiple iOS versions which includes including iOS 13.6 and iOS 14 betas.

Since MacRumors broke this news, Apple iPhone users in hoards started flooding Twitter, Reddit and the Support Communities forum of Apple to report this issue. One particular thread on the Apple forum grew to 11 pages with more than 500 users complaining that they are being annoyed by this problem.

Horrible battery drain on my new iPhone SE 2020 – possibly from Apple Music. from iPhoneSE

If you own and use an iPhone and would like to diagnose your device for the same, you can easily do this by navigating to Settings -> Battery -> Show Activity. If you turn out to be one among the affected users then you will be able to see that Apple Music background usage is completely off the scale. 

Souce: Forbes

In terms of solutions, some users have discovered that the problem disappears if they do an iCloud reset, some have managed to get the usage back to normal by simply deleting the app while many users have reported neither of them is making a difference. Here, it needs to be said that Apple Support’s suggestion of performing a factory reset, as of right now, is one of the best possible bets to get rid of the issue however it should be used as a means of last resort. 

Currently, it is being speculated that this is a server-side issue because of the breadth of devices and iOS versions that have suddenly been struck down with this problem. Nevertheless, it is still unknown if the issue can be fixed from the server-side as well. Apple is all set to launch the iOS 13.6 within this week itself but only time will tell if they had enough time on their hands to fix this issue or if iPhone users will need to possibly wait for iOS 13.6.1 or even iOS 14.

Advertisements

Apple has decided to continue supporting iOS 13-compatible devices with iOS 14, thus it buys them some time to figure out how to solve this issue but the pressure is increasingly mounting for the company to explain what exactly is going on.

Previous articleZoom vs JioMeet: Is Zoom Trying To Punch Above Its Weight?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Apple iPhone Has A Serious Technical Issue That Is Annoying Users!

Apple aficionados beware! It is recently learned that iPhone devices have an extremely annoying problem and Apple...
Read more
Brief

Zoom vs JioMeet: Is Zoom Trying To Punch Above Its Weight?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Jio Platforms backed by Mukesh Ambani launched JioMeet which is a ‘Made-In-India’ video conferencing app, people were quick to spot how...
Read more
Brief

Major Restructuring And Millions of Deleted Videos: TikTok Rediscovering Itself?

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The past few weeks have been excessively turbulent for Chinese short video app TikTok as the country's international relations experience mounting unrest.
Read more
Brief

PayU Layoffs Employees Of PaySense, The Startup Acquired 6 Months Ago!

Aarzu Khan - 0
Naspers-owned fintech major PayU has decided to layoff a sizeable number of employees of PaySense, the electronic credit firm it acquired in...
Read more
Brief

Job Posting Slip Up Hints Twitter Subscription Platform

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A subscription driven Twitter may soon be a reality! In an interesting turn of events, the popular microblogging social...
Read more
Brief

Worldwide Mobile Gaming App Downloads Clocked 14 Billion In Q2 2020

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant changes to what constitutes "normal' life all over the world. With lockdowns being imposed in every...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...
Read more

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

TikTok Is Facing The Wrath Of People Who Love It The Most

Social Media Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ever since the popular social media app TikTok entered India, it has been growing very aggressively in terms of users. Within a...

More Articles Like This

Spotify And Apple Music, Together, Captured 54% Of Global Music Streaming Market In Q1 2020!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic seemed extremely detrimental and disastrous for most industries, it has improved the overall scenario...
Read more

Why Apple Turned Its Back To Intel, A Longterm Alley!

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The mighty technological evangelist Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently in its Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 announced that it would be producing its...
Read more

Prominent US Companies To Be Exempted From Strict Import Screening

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Amid the strained Indo-China geopolitical relationship, the security around the Indian ports and airports have been tightened and increased. Now, shipments from...
Read more

Android Must Copy iPhone’s New Security Feature That Is Turning Heads

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Apple has introduced something that Android smartphone manufacturers must take a note of it, immediately! The value of...
Read more

Apple Says iPhone Is The New Key Of Your Car, And It’s More Secured

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The mighty tech giant, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), is very famous for unlocking pioneering technologies to the realm of the digital world....
Read more

Apple iPhone 11 Ruled The Premium Smartphone Segment in Q1 2020

Apple Khushi Rebekah - 0
A recent Counterpoint report has shed light on the global premium smartphone segment in Q1 2020. This report, while notable in and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.