BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

Reels Shopping Feature Will Provide Much Nededd Edge To Mark Zuckerberg Over TikTok

By Abhradeep Ghosh
18
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Apple Accounted For 65% Of Global App Spent In Q3 2020

If you wonder why a majority of app developers are willing to target Apple users before Google...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 1

The Jaw-Dropping Discount on iPhone 11 Is Finally Here, And You Must Not Miss It

The discount on iPhone 11 can never be as alluring as this one. Gone...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

UPI Transactions Nearly Doubled In Q3 2020: 1.8 Billion In September Alone

The increasing number of UPI payments clearly indicates that the digital revolution in India is all set...
Read more

In the month of August, when Facebook launched Reels as an Instagram in-app feature, common perception suggested that the social media behemoth did so to eat into Tiktok’s market space.

However, as always, Zuckerberg has been thinking one step ahead.

It turns out, by introducing the TikTok clone Reels Facebook not only wanted to trample Tiktok’s success but also monetize the feature as soon as possible.

Advertisements

On October 5th, Facebook announced that they will start testing out shopping functionality within Reels later this year and that shoppable IGTV videos will be rolled out globally right away.

Reels being launched only two short months ago, the revelation of this plan now makes it one of the very few products the company has put thought into scaling rapidly. Thus, it is essential to dig in and find out why the social media giant aims to do so.

Shoppable Reels: Replicating Douyin’s Success With Social Selling

Douyin – the Chinese version of TikTok and it’s sister app – has seen a tremendous amount of success with shopping features. Therefore, it is no surprise that Facebook wants to replicate the same for the rest of the world.

The Douyin app allows its creators to make their very own customized online stores. The app users can sell items from Alibaba’s Taobao marketplace.

Facebook can try to pull off something similar as they launched Facebook Shops in the month of May.

Advertisements

Thanks to the existing infrastructure Facebook has built over the last few years; it might even consider to speed things up seeing how TikTok is currently stuck in a rut with the messy acquisition.

Commerce And Payments: Future of Facebook

While the fact that Douyin’s success with social selling can be a massive motivator for Facebook wanting to replicate the same with Reels, one must also consider how the social media giant has been focusing on commerce as of late.

In the month of March 2019, Mark Zuckerberg, while sharing his views on the importance of encrypted communication in a blog post, also happened to mention how the same would lead to fulfilling the company’s vision of moving towards a domain wherein commerce and payments play a central role.

Since then, considering how Facebook has introduced several features around payments such as – Instagram Checkout, Facebook Shops, and Facebook Pay, the idea of monetizing Reels doesn’t come off as very shocking.

Incentivizing Creators To Drive Engagement To Reels

One can also perceive the idea of quickly monetizing Reels as Facebook’s way to drive maximum engagement to its TikTok clone feature.

The idea here is relatively straight-forward. TikTok works so well because of its creators. Now, to replicate and generate the amount of engagement TikTok videos do, the social media behemoth must have felt they need creators to choose Reels over the latter.

Thus, the introduction of shoppable feature which can act as a financial incentive for creators to choose Reels as their permanent home. There exist multiple categories wherein it would hugely benefit social media influencers or creators if they could sell to their audience. For example- makeup and outfits are two such niches.

Now, it remains to be seen what does the future hold for monetized IG Reels. If it would succeed in helping Facebook inch further towards their goal of being more commerce and payments centric is anybody’s guess right now. We will keep you updated. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleFuture Belongs To Hybrid Jobs That Combine Business and Tech
Next articleAmazon’s Latest Move Could Put Reliance-Future Group Deal In Jeopardy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon’s Latest Move Could Put Reliance-Future Group Deal In Jeopardy

It seems like Amazon is not at all happy with the Reliance-Future Group deal!
Read more
Brief

Reels Shopping Feature Will Provide Much Nededd Edge To Mark Zuckerberg Over TikTok

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In the month of August, when Facebook launched Reels as an Instagram in-app feature, common perception suggested that the social media behemoth...
Read more
Brief

Future Belongs To Hybrid Jobs That Combine Business and Tech

Dazeinfo - 0
You might think of technology and business as two different fields, and in the past, this was true. But today, the fields...
Read more
Brief

Facebook-Jio Deal: Pact for Limited Data Sharing Or Route For Repeat Offence?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Shades of Deja-vu? Seen this situation unfold before? Anybody can be forgiven for asking twice, but are we really buying Facebook’s limited...
Read more
Brief

10-year Long Android Battle Between Google And Oracle Becomes Nasty Now!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While the entire world today hails Google as the inventor of Android, little do people know about the tech giant's fight with...
Read more
Brief

iPhone 12 Mini Is The Greatest Threat To Android Dominance, Ever!

Neeraj M - 0
The fascination for Apple iPhone among Android smartphone users has been noticed in various studies conducted at regular intervals. In spite of...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Amazon’s Latest Move Could Put Reliance-Future Group Deal In Jeopardy

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like Amazon is not at all happy with the Reliance-Future Group deal! The e-commerce giant recently sent...
Read more

From Credit Card Transactions To Online Shopping: New Charges Applicable From Today

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
As we step into the month of October, just three months away from 2021, the Indian Government has introduced many new rules...
Read more

The Raining Discounts Are Coming As Flipkart And Amazon Gears Up For Festive Season Sale

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The festival season is about to begin and eCommerce majors in India Amazon and Flipkart are aiming to make the most of...
Read more

Facebook Spying On Instagram Users Through Camera: Claims A Recent Lawsuit

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When it comes to privacy, the Mark Zuckerberg led social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) always manages to land itself in...
Read more

Flipkart IPO In 2021: Gunning For $50 Billion Valuation, But Ditches India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The poster boy for Indian e-commerce Flipkart is finally gunning for an IPO. The twist to the news is the listing country,...
Read more

Google’s New Search Feature Makes Local Shopping Safer

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Google's new search feature is all about making shopping safer and easier during the time of Covid19 when people are looking for...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.