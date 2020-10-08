Future Belongs To Hybrid Jobs That Combine Business and Tech

You might think of technology and business as two different fields, and in the past, this was true. But today, the fields are merging to one.

Many business-related fields require tech skills, and the distinction between the fields is blurring. The hybrid jobs resulting from the meeting of the two worlds are often well-paying, and employees with these skills are in high demand.

What Skills Do You Need?

Employers are looking for professionals that have both tech and business knowledge. They want candidates who know marketing strategies but are also versed in programing. Many higher education programs separate these skills. People who have tech degrees don’t want to go back and get a second degree in business, and the opposite is also true.

You have an advantage if you haven’t gone to school yet since you can choose to double major or minor in one field while majoring in the other. During your college years, consider taking extra classes in areas you might not be as familiar with, such as programming. Whether you plan to complete your education in four years or need to take longer for a double major, you might need to take out private student loans to cover tuition and the cost of living.

Before automatically signing for loans, consider your options. Look for scholarships and other financial aid and use a student loan calculator to see what your monthly payments might be with a private student loan.

Why are Hybrid Jobs in Demand?

Business and tech jobs are in demand because they combine two skillsets that lead to a company’s success. As data becomes more widely used, professionals need to know its ins and outs. Consumers turn to online media and digital commerce first, so companies have to focus on the digital infrastructure. As the use of data science grows, decision-makers need to be able to analyze the information.

In the past, technology jobs have required candidates to have a knowledge of IT, computer science, or a related field. But today, these skills are more accessible for many. The result is that there are jobs that bridge both areas while offering the potential for a nice salary. They’re also likely to grow, giving you job security.

What Jobs Can You Get?

A quickly growing career field is that of web development. Developers combine research and communication skills with coding, relying on both sets of skills to create business websites. Developers need to know agile development and the most commonly used coding languages. If you’re a creative person, you may enjoy web design, where you’ll work on the visual aspect of a website. You’ll use both coding skills and graphic design to create a successful site. You’ll need to know how to use industry-level software to do well.

Today, digital marketers also need statistical and technical skills. The field relies on data. While you need to have the strong business knowledge to succeed as a marketer, you also need to be able to analyze data, use social media, and look at the results.