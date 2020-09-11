BriefSocial Media
Updated:

Facebook Focuses On Gen Z With New Product ‘Campus’: What’s Cooking?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
1
0

Must Read

Facebook which today boasts of 2.6 billion monthly active users worldwide was started from a dorm and launched as an exclusive ‘college-only’ network. Now, the social media behemoth seems to head back to their roots.

The company has recently announced the launch of its brand new product known as ‘Campus’. No points for guessing, it is designed for college students quite exclusively.

A section of the main app, Facebook Campus will let students interact with their peers with ease. Apart from that, two other big highlights of this product are – a dedicated campus-only News Feed and the ability to access exclusive group chat rooms dubbed as Campus Chats.

Advertisements

It is safe to say that by launching this, Mark Zuckerberg is definitely trying to digitise the entire social life that a normal college or university campus offers to the young generation.

Also, one needs to note here that the company, in order to give a subtle nod to how it actually started up, has integrated a ‘Campus directory’ feature wherein a student can find and connect with other students.

Source: Verge

How To Access Facebook Campus?

The process to access Facebook Campus is pretty straight forward. Students have to provide their .edu email address along with their graduation year and viola! they’ll be in.

After that, students will need to create a separate profile which will be visible only in the ‘Campus’ section. They can, however, choose to keep their main profile’s display picture and cover photo the same if they want to. That’s an optional change.

Once this minimal set up is complete, students will come across even more specific options they can change and tweak such as adding and removing subjects they are majoring in, their hometown, dorm and various other details.

Advertisements

Currently, Facebook Campus has not been rolled out globally but it is piloting with 30 universities across the United States. These include Johns Hopkins, Northwestern, University of Louisville, Vassar, and Virginia Tech.

The users of Facebook Campus will only be able to interact with other students of the same university only. It’s like a private university intranet type social network as students won’t be able to contact with other students from nearby colleges.

But there are many close connections between Facebook Campus and users’ normal profile as well. If a particular user gets blocked on their normal profile, these settings will apply to ‘Campus’ too. Also, if a Facebook user violated any of the company’s set community standards outside the Campus, the same will apply to this product as well. 

For alumni, even though they will be allowed to access Campus, Facebook will send a notification to them suggesting them it’d be better if they leave as the Campus features will not be relevant to them. 

Why Is Facebook Focusing On College Communities Once Again?

Facebook’s focus on college communities is basically an effort to make sure they are able to keep their primary product relevant to Generation Z aka individuals who were born after 1998. The idea here is to to keep the younger generation hooked and engaged for longer durations for sure.

Besides that, the Generation Z cohort is easily one of the most lucrative audiences that currently exists. In the near future, they will contribute heavily to the buying power of all generations combined and thus the more data Facebook can scrape about their behaviour and hyper-specific details the better. 

It’s no secret that Facebook is driven by advertising revenue. In 2019, the social media behemoth’s ads revenue, contributing a whopping 98.5% of the total revenue, reached an all-time high of $69,655 million, with a 26.6% YoY growth. By launching Facebook Campus, the Menlo Park giant is basically setting up their advertisers to receive more sophisticated targeting options and when that happens it equals to more cha-ching for Zuckerberg!

It would be interesting to see if Zuckerberg and Team could turn this product into another cash cow to lure advertisers and make them pore more ad dollars in a bid to target Gen Z. Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

Previous articleIndians Account For Only 24% Of Total Patents Filed In India: Lagging Behind In Homegrown Innovation?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook Focuses On Gen Z With New Product ‘Campus’: What’s Cooking?

Facebook which today boasts of 2.6 billion monthly active users worldwide was started from a dorm and...
Read more
Brief

Indians Account For Only 24% Of Total Patents Filed In India: Lagging Behind In Homegrown Innovation?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Even though India is the world’s second-biggest internet market and is going through digitisation at a rapid pace, innovation is something that...
Read more
Brief

Amazon Could Invest $20 Billion In Reliance Retail

Dazeinfo - 2
If you think that the richest person in India has raised enough to take Reliance Industries Limited to new heights, it's time...
Read more
Brief

Getting More Customers To Grow Your Business Is Tricky In Digital Era

Dazeinfo - 0
KYC stands for know your customer. It is far more than a by-word or buzzword. There are many benefits of knowing your...
Read more
Brief

After Jio, Reliance Retail Bags Rs. 7,500 Crores As Investment From Silver Lake!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Reliance Industries Limited, aka RIL, is revving up its engine to begin another stake selling spree, but this time for its retail...
Read more
Brief

Google Verified Calls Feature Reveals Why A Business Is Calling You!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Move over every other Caller ID app! Guess who’s launching their very own ‘Verified Calls’ feature on its phone app in India?...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Deactivate Your Facebook Account And Get Paid Upto $120

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
If you are thinking that the title is click-bate, you are highly mistaken. To deactivate your Facebook account, you would be compensated...
Read more

Social Media Influencer Marketing: The Secret Sauce To Success!

E-Marketing Khushi Rebekah - 0
Social media influencer marketing, or simply influencer marketing, has become a very popular model for advertising and engaging audiences for brands in...
Read more

Mark Zuckerberg Is Furious About The Latest Move Apple Is All Set To Make!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The upcoming iOS update has Facebook running scared and anxious! Apple has decided to include an incredible feature in their soon to...
Read more

84% COVID-19 Misinformation Skipped Facebook’s Radar: A Test The Social Media Behemoth Failed?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The global outspread of COVID-19 also brought along with itself the raging virus of digital misinformation which despite the best efforts of...
Read more

Facebook Login Mandatory For Oculus Users: It’s All About Personal Data In The Name Of Personalised Experience!

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is slowly pushing internet users to have an account on its platform if they want to use any...
Read more

Advertising To IAP: App Developers Pivoting Revenue Model?

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Freemium apps have been the prefered choice for majorioty of app developers as they are easy to monetise, attract users and genereate...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.