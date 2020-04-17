Facebook Advertising Revenue by Year

The above graph represents Facebook advertising revenue by year, starting from fiscal 2009 to the recently completed year. The social media giant generates substantially all of its global revenue from advertising, every year. Facebook annual revenue from advertising reached an all-time high of $69,655 million in 2019, with an appreciable 26.6% YoY growth. That’s representing 98.5% of the total revenue.

RegionWorldwide
SourceFacebook Annual ReportsSEC Filings
Graph ID725
NoteFacebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

One must note that the growth in Facebook advertising revenue was primarily due to the 33% YoY increase in the number of ads delivered in 2019.

In fiscal 2014, Facebook generated over $10 billion in revenue from its advertising business, recording a strong 64.5% YoY growth.

After four years, Facebook achieved another revenue milestone as the total revenue from advertising crossed $50 billion in 2018. The company reported an impressive 38% YoY growth in its ads revenue, amounting to $55 billion. The growth was primarily driven by the growth in mobile ad revenue.

Note: The advertising revenue of Facebook is generated by displaying ad products on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and third-party affiliated websites or mobile applications.

