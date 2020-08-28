BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

Walmart Dials Microsoft For TikTok Acquisition

By Abhradeep Ghosh
14
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Jobs Search In India Becomes Easy: Google Launches Kormo Jobs

While on one side salaried jobs are being lost in huge numbers every month in India due...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance Jio Fiber In Talks With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund To Raise $1 Billion

As reported last month, Ambani’s plan of raising funds is not just limited to Jio Platforms but...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Butting Heads With WhatsApp And Zoom: Signal Trying To Kill Two Birds With One Stone?

According to the Kaspersky Global Privacy Report 2020, where they surveyed 15,002 consumers across 23 countries, one-in-five...
Read more

The TikTok acquisition is heating up in leaps and bounds as days go by! In a surprise development, Walmart has entered the race as well. But, it is not as a third contender! 

The American retail giant, instead of bidding on TikTok as a standalone buyer, has been in talks with Microsoft to bid for Tiktok’s U.S operations as a duo! Thus, this currently leaves only Oracle as the free-standing buyer in TikTok acquisition race.

The sources who shared this news under the condition of anonymity mentioned that, as of now, the discussions are going very fluid. However, it is still very much unclear which contender is more likely to secure a deal.

Advertisements

They also said that ByteDance, the Chinese-origin company which currently owns TikTok, has been reported to be making a concrete decision on the basis of the competing bids in the coming days. Nonetheless, whichever bid they choose to proceed with will set TikTok’s U.S business in a very different path.

For instance, if ByteDance decides to go with the Microsoft-Walmart duo then TikTok could probably ride on the wave of the robust digital sales background of Walmart. That will then turn the app into some sort of an eCommerce app for both creators and users which would make it very close to its Chinese lookalike Douyin.

On the other hand, if ByteDance decided to sell TikTok to Larry Ellison headed enterprise software company Oracle then TikTok’s main utility would be in terms of data. As mentioned earlier, Oracle can very easily leverage all the information TikTok has gathered from the in-app social interactions to benefit their various products in the marketing. 

Currently, there has been no comment on the deal proceedings from any of the representatives of TikTok, Microsoft and Oracle. But Walmart, in a statement regarding the same, has confirmed this particular news.

One of their spokespeople said that Walmart is very confident when it comes to their partnership with Microsoft and that they both will certainly meet the expectations of TikTok users in the US while simultaneously addressing the concerns of U.S. government regulators as well.

Advertisements

Now, for TikTok, any deal that they decide to go with at their earliest will end the months of extreme turbulence and backlash they have been facing from the Trump administration. 

It is well known by this point in time that a majority of White House officials have become increasingly tough on their dealings with China. It is the belief of the Trump administration that TikTok, while it is still under the ownership of ByteDance, could have been providing data about U.S. users to Beijing. Thus, have lately been referring to TikTok as a national security threat. 

Earlier this month, President Trump also signed an executive order which mandated that TikTok has to sell its U.S. operations latest by mid-September. If they fail to do so then they will cease transactions within the country.

This is what is now driving ByteDance to seek a buyer as fast as they can. Microsoft had already been in talks with them about a potential acquisition. They initially discussed Microsoft taking just a minority stake in TikTok but the scope of a deal increased very quickly.

The Redmond-based tech giant wanted to acquire its worldwide operations. Since then, Oracle and other bidders have also joined the talks.

ByteDance, under the conditions that have been set forth by the White House to eliminate national security concerns, would need to completely sell of TikTok’s U.S. operations to reduce the app’s Chinese ownership. 

The Chinese-origin parent company will also be required to sell to one or more companies that have a technology services provider. This will help in the transference of TikTok’s American user data to U.S. servers.

The potential deal size is currently ranging from anywhere between $20 billion to $50 billion with the bid amounts that have been submitted by the buyers still remaining anonymous. 

Here it needs to be noted that Microsoft is currently by far the largest potential acquirer with the deepest resources as they have $137 billion in cash and wield a market value of more than $1.7 trillion. Oracle, with a market value of $175 billion and having $43 billion in cash and short-term investments is close by as well.

Now it remains to be seen which one of them can bag the highly sought about short video app in the near future. We will keep you updated. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleApple Gearing Up To Take On Google Search?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Walmart Dials Microsoft For TikTok Acquisition

The TikTok acquisition is heating up in leaps and bounds as days go by! In a surprise...
Read more
Brief

Apple Gearing Up To Take On Google Search?

Dazeinfo - 0
For over a decade Google has been enjoying undisputed dominance in Search space. With over 92% share Google Search has remained to...
Read more
Brief

Mark Zuckerberg Is Furious About The Latest Move Apple Is All Set To Make!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The upcoming iOS update has Facebook running scared and anxious! Apple has decided to include an incredible feature in their soon to...
Read more
Brief

WhatsApp Emerges As the Most Preferred Platform for Group Video Calling In India

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Which video calling platform you use the most for a group calling? When the entire world got thrown into...
Read more
Brief

Download All Of Netflix In Just One Second?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are someone who gets extremely upset with slow internet speeds (who doesn’t?), then you are going to be delighted beyond...
Read more
Brief

Work From Home Jobs In India: 3X Increase In Hiring

Dazeinfo - 0
The global pandemic has forced almost every industry and company to revisit its operational strategy. The sudden increase in work from home...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 1
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Reliance Eyes $18 Billion ePharmacy Market With The Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Netmeds

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
After raising billions of dollars in record time for Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani is out for shopping startups to strengthen the presence...
Read more

Microsoft Gearing Up To Bid Adieu Internet Explorer – Once The Dominant Web Browser!

Brief Merlyn Shelley - 0
The pioneering tech behemoth Microsoft is rolling out new plans that could ultimately shut off the very old, and once the dominant...
Read more

Oracle Throws Its Hat In The Ring To Acquire TikTok: The Perfect Buyer?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The ByteDance owned popular short-form video app TikTok has a lot on its plate right now. Besides having Microsoft bid for the...
Read more

Can ShareChat Bag An Investment From Google Amid The Rising Popularity of Short-Video Apps?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After TikTok had to forcefully exit India - its biggest market outside China - many home-grown apps quickly jumped into this space...
Read more

RIL May Acquire Urban Ladder And MilkBasket: Revving Up Its E-Commerce Gameplan!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Mukesh Ambani’s master plan to position Reliance Industries aka RIL as the top dog in Indian e-commerce is slowly starting to unfurl. 
Read more

Amid Acquisition Talks, TikTok Gearing Up For A Legal Battle!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
Desperate times call for extreme measures. The popular short-form video app TikTok has been facing unprecedented amounts of backlash from Uncle Sam...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.