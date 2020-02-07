More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the QoQ growth in Microsoft cash reserves by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the recently completed quarter. The company’s total cash reserves consist of actual cash, cash equivalents, and investments. Microsoft has $134,253 million ($134.3 billion) cash on hand as of December 2019, representing a 1.7% QoQ decline.

Region Worldwide Source Microsoft Quarterly reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 642 Note Microsoft financial year – from July 1 to June 30

On a yearly basis, it was 5.16% YoY increase from fiscal Q2 2019 when Microsoft’s total cash reserves stood at $127,662 million.

It is important to note that in fiscal Q2 2018 (Oct-Dec 2017), Microsoft’s cash hoard swelled to a record $142,780 million ($142.8 billion), with an impressive 16.3% YoY and 3.1% QoQ growth. However, it has started declining from the following quarter itself.

Microsoft’s cash pile surpassed the $100-billion mark for the first time in fiscal Q2 2016 (Oct-Dec 2015). The company reported nearly $102,640 million or $102.6 billion cash in reserve by the end of December 2015.

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is an American multinational technology company, founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen on April 4, 1975. The company is best known for its software products such as Microsoft Windows OSs, Microsoft Office Suite, and web browsers such as Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft rose to dominate the personal computer operating system market during the 1980-81 when it formed a partnership with IBM to provide MS-DOS (Microsoft Disk Operating System) for IBM PCs. This implied that for every computer sold by IBM having Microsoft’s OS, a royalty was paid to Microsoft.

On November 20, 1985, Microsoft launched Windows – a graphical operating environment that runs on MS-DOS.

On March 13, 1986, Microsoft had a highly successful initial public offering (IPO) for $21 per share. By the end of the day, the stock price had risen to $35.50, which made Bill Gates an instant multi-millionaire, with 44.8% of the company’s stock.

On May 22, 1990, Microsoft launched Windows 3.0. Interestingly, Microsoft’s Windows 3.0 became the first widely successful version of Windows, from the very first day.

Microsoft has made ten acquisitions worth over one billion dollars: Skype (2011), aQuantive (2007), Fast Search & Transfer (2008), Navision (2002), Visio Corporation (2000), Yammer (2012), Nokia’s mobile and devices division (2013), Mojang (2014), LinkedIn (2016) and GitHub (2018).

Microsoft recently overtook Apple to become the world’s most valuable company, clocking $1 trillion valuation.

Here are some more interesting facts about Microsoft.

