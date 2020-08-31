Brief
Updated:

After Initial Hiccups Reliance JioMart Off To Flying Start: 4X Orders In Just A Few Months

By Abhradeep Ghosh
0
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Jobs Search In India Becomes Easy: Google Launches Kormo Jobs

While on one side salaried jobs are being lost in huge numbers every month in India due...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance Jio Fiber In Talks With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund To Raise $1 Billion

As reported last month, Ambani’s plan of raising funds is not just limited to Jio Platforms but...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Butting Heads With WhatsApp And Zoom: Signal Trying To Kill Two Birds With One Stone?

According to the Kaspersky Global Privacy Report 2020, where they surveyed 15,002 consumers across 23 countries, one-in-five...
Read more

Ambani’s O2O aka online-to-offline commerce bet – JioMart is finally skyrocketing at an incredible pace!

It has recently come to light that this new eCommerce venture from Reliance Industries has observed 4 times more orders than it was receiving in the pre-lockdown period. 

The trend is spotted in the company’s FY20 annual report wherein they dedicated an entire section to discuss the progress of JioMart.

Advertisements

The number of orders JioMart is current clocking per day has been indicated to be somewhere around 4,00,000 right now according to retail analysts. 

In the previous month, Ambani in their annual general meeting indicated that they were doing close to 2,50,000 orders per day and hoped to ramp these numbers up quickly. This shows that RIL surely is keeping up with their goals on time.

When it comes to transaction value on JioMart, it currently, is clocking an average of only Rs. 500 per order. However, the figure will definitely go up when Reliance Retail’s fashion, lifestyle and electronics channels get thrown in the mix as well.

For FY20, electronics outlets of Reliance Retail constituted nearly 73% of their 12,000 stores, while fashion and lifestyle made up 20.2% and grocery took up only 6.8 %.

It is now predicted that JioMart will further accelerate its pace as Reliance Retail has brought one more noted company under its umbrella. 

Advertisements

On Saturday RIL announced the acquisition of Kishore Biyani led Future Group which will give their retail arm access to Biyani’s network of more than 1,700 brick and mortar stores.

In the near future, the JioMart venture will undoubtedly merge all the individual channels that Reliance Retail currently has for fashion, lifestyle and electronics. This is something that Mukesh Ambani has repeatedly brought up in various statements and interviews. 

Now, with the added arsenal of having the Future stores, which under its name has well-established brands such as Big Bazaar, Central and Brand Factory, JioMart, which is currently a part of Reliance Retail, will become even more indomitable.

According to Ambani, sellers can expect to have a higher edge here as well because their O2O platform will be acting as a centralised procurement and delivery platform.

Currently, Reliance Retail is focusing on upping their game in the grocery delivery sections with a combination of various tactics. The first and the most major one is definitely is them teaming up with the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp. 

Besides, the company is also in the process of introducing SMART points which are basically neighbourhood stores under the grocery brand Reliance SMART. They are onboarding as many Kirana stores as they can throughout the country to spread as fast they can.

The FY20 annual report highlights how the entire concept of the SMART Point network was taken from idea to execution within a mere set up 45 days period of time. This was launched with 18 neighbourhood stores up and running in the Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan areas near Mumbai.

As of now, Reliance Retail is busy trying to capture a sizeable share of the vast untapped potential in the country for consumption using their unique mix of physical stores, digital platforms and B2B channels.

Ambani has also indicated that JioMart is receiving strong interests from global strategic and financial investors in the upcoming quarters. Therefore, we might just be able to witness RIL attracting another flurry of heavy investments to pump into their e-com venture. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleWalmart Dials Microsoft For TikTok Acquisition
Next articleGoogle Scholarships For Online Certifications: 100,000 And Counting

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

After Apple, Microsoft Has Begun Waging War On Google Search?

Alphabet-owned Google Inc has been enjoying absolute dominance or one could even say an almost monopoly status...
Read more
Brief

After Initial Hiccups Reliance JioMart Off To Flying Start: 4X Orders In Just A Few Months

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Ambani’s O2O aka online-to-offline commerce bet - JioMart is finally skyrocketing at an incredible pace! It has recently come...
Read more
Brief

Walmart Dials Microsoft For TikTok Acquisition

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The TikTok acquisition is heating up in leaps and bounds as days go by! In a surprise development, Walmart has entered the...
Read more
Brief

Apple Gearing Up To Take On Google Search?

Dazeinfo - 0
For over a decade Google has been enjoying undisputed dominance in Search space. With over 92% share Google Search has remained to...
Read more
Brief

Mark Zuckerberg Is Furious About The Latest Move Apple Is All Set To Make!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The upcoming iOS update has Facebook running scared and anxious! Apple has decided to include an incredible feature in their soon to...
Read more
Brief

WhatsApp Emerges As the Most Preferred Platform for Group Video Calling In India

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Which video calling platform you use the most for a group calling? When the entire world got thrown into...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 1
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Amazon and Flipkart Sale Events Failed To Attract 66% Consumers: What Went Wrong? [STUDY]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
In May 2020, a London based analytics firm GlobalData announced that Indian e-commerce market fuelled by the positive push from COVID-19 lockdown...
Read more

RIL May Acquire Urban Ladder And MilkBasket: Revving Up Its E-Commerce Gameplan!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Mukesh Ambani’s master plan to position Reliance Industries aka RIL as the top dog in Indian e-commerce is slowly starting to unfurl. 
Read more

Global eCommerce Sales to Reach $3.9 Trillion in 2020 [REPORT]

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
As the coronavirus pandemic has lead healthcare authorities to discourage physical social contact as much as possible, the most popular mode of...
Read more

Online Smartphone Sales Share in India Hits Record High Of 45% In Q2 2020!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The Covid-19 has changed the market equations completely. Almost every industry has resorted to online channels in a bid to survive and...
Read more

Sam’s Club Net Sales by Year: FY 1996 – 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents Sam's...
Read more

Walmart International Net Sales by Year: FY 1996 – 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.