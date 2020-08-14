Brief
Updated:

Amid Acquisition Talks, TikTok Gearing Up For A Legal Battle!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
30
0

Must Read

BriefNisha Butolia - 2

Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Will Google’s Move To Delete 2,500 YouTube Channels Add Fuel To The Fire With China?

The US-China trade war has started rearing its ugly head. Both sides are now turning to extreme...
Read more
Briefraghu - 1

India Enterprise IT Spending To Reach Rs. 1,910 Billion In 2012: Manufacturing And communication Industry To Drive The Growth

Manufacturing and Communication Industry is expected to drive the overall growth in the years to come. Sectors like Education,...
Read more

Desperate times call for extreme measures. The popular short-form video app TikTok has been facing unprecedented amounts of backlash from Uncle Sam for quite some time now, and it seems like they’ve had enough to be pushed over the edge.

TikTok, along with its U.S. employees, is reportedly planning to go head to head with none other than U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration in court. 

According to a lawyer who has been tasked with preparing one of the lawsuits, this decision from TikTok comes in light of President Trump’s sweeping order to ban the app.

Advertisements

Here it needs to be noted that even though both TikTok and its employees will be arguing that Trump’s executive order is ‘unconstitutional’ in nature, the legal challenge filed by employees will be separate from a pending lawsuit from the company which owns the app.

In the previous week, President Trump ordered sweeping but arguably vague bans on dealings with the Chinese parent companies of TikTok and WeChat. He reasoned that these Chinese-origin apps are a massive threat to the national security of the U.S. and thus need to shut down shop.

Currently, the TikTok ban order is supposed to take effect in September if Microsoft or any other US-origin company doesn’t end up buying it. Additionally, Trump also mentioned whomsoever ends up owning the platform should pay a substantial portion of that price to the Treasury of the United States because his administration is making it possible for this deal to happen.

If the time runs out and TikTok couldn’t find a new U.S. owner then it remains unclear what will be happening to the platform’s 100 million U.S. users, many of them rely on brand endorsements for their earnings.

Besides, it is also not clear if the ban will make it illegal for TikTok to pay its 1,500 employees in the United States. Many employees of the company have now turned to Mike Godwin, who is an internet policy lawyer, to help them out.

Advertisements

In a statement regarding the same, Godwin mentioned that all the U.S. employees of TikTok were able to correctly recognize that their jobs are in danger and they might not end up getting paid if the ban is set in motion.

Both White House and TikTok haven’t responded to the multiple reach outs by news outlets for comment. However, Tiktok’s official company statement which came out on Friday did shed some light on their stance.

In the statement, TikTok said that they were in utter disbelief and shock when they got to know about the Executive order which was issued without any due process.

They further went on to mention how they’ve spent nearly an entire year trying to engage in good faith with the U.S. government; however, their facts weren’t paid any attention to.

TikTok claimed that the Trump administration went on to dictate terms of an agreement without going through any of the standard legal processes and forcefully tried to get involved in the negotiations between private businesses which has made the company very upset.

As of now, Patrick Ryan, who is a technical program manager for TikTok, has been strongly voicing his opinions about the entire issue publicly and has set up a fundraising pitch on GoFundMe which seeks to raise money for lawyers who can ‘fight this unconstitutional taking’.

All in all, whatever be the outcome, TikTok’s widespread popularity amid the U.S. citizens, unlike other Chinese tech companies targeted by Trump, adds a very thick layer of complexity to the lawsuit. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleWill ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?
Next articleOYO Introduces New Initiatives to Increase Employee Satisfaction

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

OYO Introduces New Initiatives to Increase Employee Satisfaction

With work from home having become the new norm for most Indian startups due to mandatory social...
Read more
Brief

Amid Acquisition Talks, TikTok Gearing Up For A Legal Battle!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Desperate times call for extreme measures. The popular short-form video app TikTok has been facing unprecedented amounts of backlash from Uncle Sam...
Read more
Brief

PAN-Aadhaar link: 32.71 Crore Indians Can Now Reap the Benefits

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The agenda to link every citizen's Aadhaar card with their PAN card has been on the Indian Government's radar ever since 2017....
Read more
Brief

When A City Had To Pay Ransom To Cyber Criminals!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While the rapid advancement in technology surely did gift us with newer and more powerful devices, be it smartphones or iPads, it...
Read more
Brief

Can Twitter’s New Feature Really Make You Feel Safe?

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Twitter has been on what seems like a campaign to make the site a place for more meaningful conversations among users. Ever...
Read more
Brief

TikTok Acquisition: Not A Cake Walk for Microsoft

Khushi Rebekah - 0
After President Trump announced an order banning US companies' transactions with Chinese businesses, which is set to come into effect 45 days...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

TikTok Acquisition: Not A Cake Walk for Microsoft

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
After President Trump announced an order banning US companies' transactions with Chinese businesses, which is set to come into effect 45 days...
Read more

TikTok Stars Are Fighting an Uphill Battle

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
2020 has proven to be a difficult year for many Chinese-origin apps, including the wildly popular short video app, TikTok. Many Chinese...
Read more

Microsoft Aims Global Acquisition Of TikTok, Including India!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like TikTok can finally shed its Chinese origin from all over the world. It has recently...
Read more

Microsoft Confirms That Buying TikTok Is On The Cards!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Putting an end to all speculations Microsoft has confirmed that the company is actively exploring options to buy TikTok. The Redmond giant...
Read more

Microsoft To Acquire TikTok In the US?

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The rumours are making rounds that Microsoft may acquire TikTok to keep the popular short video sharing app operational in the US.
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.