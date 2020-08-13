Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled growth that stole the limelight; then came the showdown, with the sudden ban on this massively popular short video app in various countries. And, if all that bang didn’t make your heads turn, the hostile, albeit circumstantial, acquisition of TikTok can’t go unnoticed.

There are many companies that are reportedly evaluating their options to pocket TikTok. However, even an astute gambler wouldn’t have predicted Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to emerge as a potential suitor when TikTok looked towards buyers. As the Redmond, Washington based tech giant is eager to grab this seemingly superlative opportunity, several angles are up for consideration. With the deadline of 15th September looming in the background, the most pertinent questions remain:

What does this deal spell for Microsoft?

What does the tech behemoth stand to gain?

Let us examine this curious development from its standpoint and follow a trajectory, travelling through the various details which would aid in better understanding of how Microsoft could reap its benefits from the deal. The best place to start is with the phenomenal growth of TikTok which has redefined the social media space, single-handed.