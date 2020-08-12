Brief
Updated:

When A City Had To Pay Ransom To Cyber Criminals!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
37
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Will Google’s Move To Delete 2,500 YouTube Channels Add Fuel To The Fire With China?

The US-China trade war has started rearing its ugly head. Both sides are now turning to extreme...
Read more
BriefNisha Butolia - 2

Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Cloud Computing is Redefining the Education Industry!

Today, the benefits of cloud computing are being recognized in educational industries around the world. Most of...
Read more

While the rapid advancement in technology surely did gift us with newer and more powerful devices, be it smartphones or iPads, it also contributed heavily to the growth of numerous malicious agents and threat actors.

In recent incident, what can only be seen as a bizarre first-time event, an entire city ended up paying a whopping $45,000 because of a ransomware attack.

On July 27th, the city of Lafayette in Colorado, US was targeted with a vicious ransomware attack by some anonymous threat actors that encrypted the entire city’s computer networks. 

Advertisements

Once infected with the ransomware, the city’s computer network started acting up, which then began causing significant disruptions to phone services, email and online payment gateways, and reservation systems.

After examining the incident thoroughly, the city officials of Lafayette reached the decision that they must opt to surrender and pay the cybercriminals who were responsible for the attack because they didn’t have a solution that could be quicker or cost-effective. Thus, they ended up paying the generous amount of $45,000 to the threat actors and finally got rid of it.

Later on, when things were resolved, it was found out that the ransomware, which still remains to be identified, made it’s way to the city’s network via sneaky phishing or brute force attack. 

No, this attack wasn’t a part of an extensively orchestrated and targetted campaign, but it was set out to infect all vulnerable systems it could make its way to.

The Mayor of Lafayette Jamie Harkins, in a video statement, said that they are making sure they are doing everything they can to make sure their city doesn’t fall victim to a similar attack in the future. 

Advertisements

As of now, the city has been installing new backups and is deploying additional cybersecurity protocols across their entire network, which will do regular assessments when it comes to vulnerability and security loopholes.

Interestingly, through this particular news, it came to light that cities are now becoming a prevalent victim of ransomware attacks because of severe budget constraints. More than often, most cities do not have a fully up-to-date cybersecurity framework that can keep ransomware like these from entering the network.

In the case of Lafayette city, one could say that they were fortunate enough to get rid of cybercriminals by paying just $45,000. It has been observed that in many other cases ransom figures are ridiculously astronomical even to be considered seriously. Some US cities have paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to cybercriminals to return to their network.

According to the data from Coveware, in Q4 2019, the average payment to release files from ransomware attack went up to $84,116.

Source: Coveware

Does Paying Ransomeware Guarantee Network Restoration?

No, there is no guarantee of network restoration if someone decides to give in and pay the ransomware amount. It is impossible to know if the threat actor has any conscience whatsoever. In some cases, ransomware deployers have taken the money and then provided faulty decryption keys, which didn’t work.

It’s quite evident that precaution is probably the best measure that one needs to employ, be it individuals, cities, or organizations. To avoid falling victim to such attacks, one must ensure that they keep themselves updated with information about these security threats regularly. 

One must also apply every single security patch that is pushed for various software and platforms and apply a multi-factor authentication layer across their network because it will prevent hackers from gaining control of essential accounts, systems, and servers.

Previous articleCan Twitter’s New Feature Really Make You Feel Safe?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

When A City Had To Pay Ransom To Cyber Criminals!

While the rapid advancement in technology surely did gift us with newer and more powerful devices, be...
Read more
Brief

Can Twitter’s New Feature Really Make You Feel Safe?

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Twitter has been on what seems like a campaign to make the site a place for more meaningful conversations among users. Ever...
Read more
Brief

TikTok Acquisition: Not A Cake Walk for Microsoft

Khushi Rebekah - 0
After President Trump announced an order banning US companies' transactions with Chinese businesses, which is set to come into effect 45 days...
Read more
Brief

Can ‘Made In India’ Twitter Alternative Replicate Twitter’s Success?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The popular microblogging platform Twitter has a new Indian clone and it is all set to capture the non-English users in the...
Read more
Brief

TikTok Stars Are Fighting an Uphill Battle

Khushi Rebekah - 0
2020 has proven to be a difficult year for many Chinese-origin apps, including the wildly popular short video app, TikTok. Many Chinese...
Read more
Brief

Google Is Changing the Face of Global Health

Aarzu Khan - 0
COVID-19 is easily the most catastrophic global health crisis of the 21st century. As July 2020 came to a close, case counts...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...
Read more

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

More Articles Like This

A New Vulnerability Found in Android Affects Millions of Smartphone Users

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google and Samsung smartphone users beware; there seems to be a new vulnerability out there that can potentially impact all the Android...
Read more

The New Style Ransomware Attacks In India Is Quite Alarming: eScan

Brief Chetna Bajpai - 0
Nobody has forgotten the chaos created by the “WannaCry” Ransomware attack all around the world, owing to its lateral movement. It was immensely powerful and...
Read more

Indian SMEs Are Most Likely to Fall Into the Trap of Ransomware: Study

Brief Prakhar Tripathi - 0
It has been quite a while since cyber-attacks have been duping businesses and organizations. And often, companies are dubious about their response and how...
Read more

Ransomware Malware Attacks Are Rising On Android And PC At An Alarming Rate [REPORT]

Brief Abhishek - 0
The numbers of personal computer and mobile users who have been bombarded with ransomware malware have skyrocketed in the recent time according to the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.