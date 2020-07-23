Uber Eats: The Most Downloaded Food Delivery App In Q2 2020

The worldwide food delivery market is going through some rapid change. The Covid-19 outbreak has pushed many dine-in restaurants towards the doorstep delivery business, which is primarily driven by the food delivery apps such as Uber Eats, FoodPanda etc.

According to the latest data by SensorTower, Uber Eats emerged as the most downloaded food delivery app in Q2 2020, followed by McDonald’s and FoodPanda.

With 24 million installs in Q2 2020, Uber Eats topped the chart. The demand was primarily driven by the US, which accounted for 18.79% of the total downloads of Uber Eats in the quarter. Japan and Brazil were the other top countries where Uber Eats was downloaded the most.

On the other hand, McDonald’s, the world’s largest fast-food chain, emerged as the second most popular food delivery app by the number of installs in Q2 2020. The app recorded 19.7 million downloads, led by the users in the US which accounted for 16.79% of total install. Once again, Japan emerged as the second most popular country by the number of downloads of the McDonalds app.

Ola owned FoodPanda emerged as the third most popular choice of users by the number of overall food delivery app installs in Q2 2020.

McDonald’s Is Gaining Momentum

While the list of top food delivery apps in Q2 2020 is dominated by Uber Eats, McDonald’s are fast closing the gap. In June 2020, McDonald’s leapfrogged Uber Eats to become the most downloaded food delivery app with 6.7 million downloads. The install figures of Uber Eats, after dominating the list of for the first two months of the Q2 2020, declined to 6.4 million in June 2020.

FoodPanda is another food delivery app that has improved its ranking with each passing month in Q2 2020. In April 2020, the app was ranked at 4th position, then slipped to 5th position in May but bounced in June to claim to become the third most downloaded food delivery app worldwide.

Overall, the worldwide mobile app ecosystem recorded 37.8 billion downloads in Q2 2020. Food and Drinks category recorded 13% and 6.9% growth on App Store and Google Play, respectively.

The quarterly trends highlight that despite all the challenges Uber has been facing in various countries, its food delivery business arm continues to thrive. The increasing number of Uber Eats app downloads with each passing month is a clear indication of the increasing popularity of the app among the users. To further strengthen its market presence and cement its dominant position in the food delivery business, Uber has recently acquired Postmates – the fourth largest food delivery startups in the US – for a whopping $2.6 billion.