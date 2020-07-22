Last Updated:

Global Smartwatch Shipments by Top Vendors, by Quarter

The below graph represents the global smartwatch shipments by top vendors by quarter, starting from Q2 2014 to Q1 2020. Once again, Apple Watch emerged as the market leader, with 7.6 million units shipped globally, showing an appreciable 22.6% YoY growth in first quarter of 2020. While Garmin registered the maximum YoY growth.

The above graph represents the global smartwatch shipments by top vendors by quarter, starting from Q2 2014 to the recently completed quarter. The worldwide smartwatch market grew 20.2% YoY in the first quarter of 2020, to reach 14 million units. Apple Watch shipped 7.6 million units globally in Q1 2020, with an appreciable 22.6% year-over-year growth.

With a whopping 55.5% share, Apple is currently leading the worldwide smartwatch market.

Samsung is the second biggest vendor in the global smartwatch market as of Q1 2020. The Korean giant shipped 1.9 million units during the first quarter, inching up slightly from 1.7 million a year ago period. The growth of Samsung smartwatch shipments, however, slowed down due to coronavirus lockdown, as well as the competition from hungry competitors like Garmin.

Garmin regained the third spot for the first time in two years, after shipping 1.1 million units of smartwatches worldwide in Q1 2020. That’s a strong 38% YoY growth from 0.8 million units in Q1 2019. Garmin Venu smartwatch with a full AMOLED touchscreen display gained huge popularity among fitness freak Americans.

