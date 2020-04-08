Brief

COVID-19 Triggers Rise In Unemployment in India: 50 Million Jobs Lost In Just 2 Weeks

By Abhradeep Ghosh
5078
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Over 13.6 Crore Jobs in India Would Be Lost Due to Coronavirus Outbreak!

The 21-day lockdown induced by the deadly outbreak of the Covid-19 has completely dismantled and disrupted the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Zomato Sets Eyes On $10.2 Billion Online Grocery Delivery Market in India

The 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed in India due to the Covid-19 outbreak fueled a massive change in...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Number of UPI Transactions Plunged Significantly For The First Time Ever!

Since its inception in India, the Unified Payments Interface, aka UPI, has seen an unimaginable amount of...
Read more

The state of unemployment in India was never so bad as now. The country is now staring at the face of large scale unemployment as the COVID-19 outbreak has single-handedly managed to disrupt the entire economy of the world.

It has been recently discovered that urban unemployment in India has soared up to a whopping 30.9% while unemployment as a whole has risen to 23.4%. These figures, which have been going steadily for two straight weeks have been provided by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s weekly tracker survey.

On Monday evening, the latest data for the week ended 5 April was released wherein according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s (CMIE) estimates the unemployment rate in India shot up to 23% from only 8.4% in mid-March.

Advertisements

Pronob Sen who is a former Chief Statistician of India reported that this is a highly troublesome indication as it shows that in just two weeks time frame of the lockdown, approximately 50 million people might have lost their jobs.

He also added that the actual volume of unemployment may be even higher as in some cases people might have just been let go of and therefore it will reflect later on in the data.

It is important to note here that the CMIE’s job-related data has often been the centre of political dogfights in the past and has been questioned upon when it comes to reliability. However, Pronob Sen remarked that it doesn’t matter as of right now as what they are looking forward to and are interested in is ‘capturing change’.

Mahesh Vyas who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive of CMIE said that the recent job survey by CMIE was based upon observations derived by a sample size of 9,000 participants who were followed over time at a regular frequency and since the same level of unemployment was observed in two such weekly surveys, it can be confirmed that the data is reliable. He also added that they didn’t expect such a huge spike in numbers.

Himanshu Chawla who is an associate professor of economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi remarked that the reported figures when it comes to unemployment were expected amid this crisis.

Advertisements

Rising Unemployment In India: In Need Of Urgent Measures

The COVID-19 has not only crippled the employment rate in India but all over the world as well. For Instance, between March 8 and 14, over 281,000 people across the country filed for unemployment benefits, according to numbers released by the US Labour Department. A report released by the UN agency International Labour Organization also warned everyone regarding the same by reporting that over 25 million jobs are at risk globally.

In India, various measures are being undertaken by both government bodies and as well as private organisations in order to curb the after-effects of this outbreak. The Central Government has reported that they are going to give unemployment benefits to a section of organised workers via the Atal Beema Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) whereas, on the other hand, several top India Inc leaders have promised that they wouldn’t be letting go of their employees.  Now it remains to be seen what the how effectively can these measures help slow down the unemployment rate amid this situation and post the end of the lockdown.

Previous articleSkype Trying To Replicate Zoom’s Success With Its New Feature!
Next articleGoogle Advertising Revenue by Quarter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Fake Reviews Hurting Consumer Loyalty: Brands Urged To Stop With Shady Tactics!

You might be well aware of the increasing influence of Fake news on people, but have you...
Read more
Brief

COVID-19 Triggers Rise In Unemployment in India: 50 Million Jobs Lost In Just 2 Weeks

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The state of unemployment in India was never so bad as now. The country is now staring at the face of large...
Read more
Brief

Skype Trying To Replicate Zoom’s Success With Its New Feature!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like the meteoric rise of the Zoom video conferencing app amid the work from the home situation caused by the...
Read more
Brief

Should Apple Take Advantage Of Disney’s Stock Crash And Acquire It?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Covid-19 outbreak caused Disney’s stock to fall below $100 for the first time in the last one and a half year...
Read more
Brief

Covid-19 Thrusts Graduating Students From IIM and IITs Towards Uncertain Future!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The mayhem of the COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting all parts of the economy and now it has finally arrived at the...
Read more
Brief

Will YouTube’s New Feature Kill TikTok?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Facebook, it's Youtube that has been closely monitoring the exceptional growth of TikTok. And, the new feature of YouTube is a...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Fake Reviews Hurting Consumer Loyalty: Brands Urged To Stop With Shady Tactics!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
You might be well aware of the increasing influence of Fake news on people, but have you thought about the impact of...
Read more

Skype Trying To Replicate Zoom’s Success With Its New Feature!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like the meteoric rise of the Zoom video conferencing app amid the work from the home situation caused by the...
Read more

Should Apple Take Advantage Of Disney’s Stock Crash And Acquire It?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Covid-19 outbreak caused Disney’s stock to fall below $100 for the first time in the last one and a half year...
Read more

Covid-19 Thrusts Graduating Students From IIM and IITs Towards Uncertain Future!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The mayhem of the COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting all parts of the economy and now it has finally arrived at the...
Read more

Will YouTube’s New Feature Kill TikTok?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Facebook, it's Youtube that has been closely monitoring the exceptional growth of TikTok. And, the new feature of YouTube is a...
Read more

Facebook Messenger Desktop App: The Rise Of Zoom Has Caught The Attention Of Zuckerberg?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook Messenger Desktop app is making waves, and all because of an unexpected and sudden rise of Zoom - a video conferencing...
Read more