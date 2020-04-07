BriefInternet

Skype Trying To Replicate Zoom’s Success With Its New Feature!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
5010
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Over 13.6 Crore Jobs in India Would Be Lost Due to Coronavirus Outbreak!

The 21-day lockdown induced by the deadly outbreak of the Covid-19 has completely dismantled and disrupted the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Zomato Sets Eyes On $10.2 Billion Online Grocery Delivery Market in India

The 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed in India due to the Covid-19 outbreak fueled a massive change in...
Read more
AppleVaibhav - 0

Apple iPhone 9 Launch: Not The Date, The Price That Could Turn Heads!

The much-awaited launch of iPhone 9, aka iPhone SE 2, could take place on Sunday, April 5,...
Read more

It seems like the meteoric rise of the Zoom video conferencing app amid the work from the home situation caused by the global outbreak of COVID-19 has not only caught the attention of Facebook alone. The Microsoft owned Skype has also set its eyes on the fast-growing market.

It has been recently discovered that widely popular video calling platform Skype has released a new feature called ‘Meet Now’ which is now being advertised by the former go-to-app for video calls as a ‘hassle-free way to connect’.

This new feature of Skype will enable its users to record calls, view participants on a call, share screen and more. Much like Zoom, using ‘Meet Now’ an admin or a host can generate a unique link and share it with their friends or colleagues after which participants can join in either using the Skype app or web browsers such as the Google Chrome or Microsoft’s Edge. It also allows the users to open recent chats and send a reaction to the call.

Advertisements
Source: Techspot.com

Skype has mentioned that the ‘Meet Now’ feature has been made accessible to all the users for any time it is needed. The company has also reported that the feature will be facilitating the holding of call recordings for users up to 30 days along with making the duration of the media share in chat longer. Meet Now is absolutely free and will be perfect for hosting webinars as well as work interviews and conferences.

Meet Now: Is Skype Trying To Replicate Zoom’s Success?

In the tech business, replicating another successful business is often the ‘law of the jungle’ and therefore, it isn’t surprising that Microsoft’s Skype along with Facebook’s new Messenger Desktop app is trying to do the same after witnessing the massive spike in the usage as well as in the stock price of the video conferencing app Zoom amid the lockdown due to the outbreak.

Although Skype remains a shadow of its former self due to Microsoft’s mishandling of the platform post-acquisition, the app’s new ‘Meet Now’ feature comes at the right time for many people looking to host and attend meetings remotely, while Zoom has now halted its new feature developments and is busy sorting out its privacy and security issues.

While it is true that Skype’s link-based Meet Now seems somewhat similar to Zoom’s Meeting ID feature because it easily lets anyone join in on the conversation with just a small bit of information, however, its security measures are likely more robust than Zoom’s. Skype’s Meet Now calls could still be susceptible to ‘Zoom bombing‘ as it hasn’t yet been tested to be completely secure and reliable.

What remains to be seen now is if Skype is able to strike while the iron is hot. With Zoom being in hot water, Facebook’s Messenger Desktop App being very early and the lockdown still being in motion, Skype’s Meet Now feature has very much of a fighting chance to come out triumphant and get popular enough to put Skype back on the map. It will be interesting to observe how the whole video calling/conferencing space evolves with the introduction of revamped competitors along with new ones. We will keep you posted.

Advertisements
Previous articleShould Apple Take Advantage Of Disney’s Stock Crash And Acquire It?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Skype Trying To Replicate Zoom’s Success With Its New Feature!

It seems like the meteoric rise of the Zoom video conferencing app amid the work from the...
Read more
Brief

Should Apple Take Advantage Of Disney’s Stock Crash And Acquire It?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Covid-19 outbreak caused Disney’s stock to fall below $100 for the first time in the last one and a half year...
Read more
Brief

Covid-19 Thrusts Graduating Students From IIM and IITs Towards Uncertain Future!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The mayhem of the COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting all parts of the economy and now it has finally arrived at the...
Read more
Brief

Will YouTube’s New Feature Kill TikTok?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Facebook, it's Youtube that has been closely monitoring the exceptional growth of TikTok. And, the new feature of YouTube is a...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Messenger Desktop App: The Rise Of Zoom Has Caught The Attention Of Zuckerberg?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook Messenger Desktop app is making waves, and all because of an unexpected and sudden rise of Zoom - a video conferencing...
Read more
Brief

A New Coronavirus Scam Is So Lucrative That People Are Falling Prey To Scammers Easily!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Fraudsters are out once again to steal your money and this time they are banking on a new Coronavirus scam.
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Should Apple Take Advantage Of Disney’s Stock Crash And Acquire It?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Covid-19 outbreak caused Disney’s stock to fall below $100 for the first time in the last one and a half year...
Read more

Covid-19 Thrusts Graduating Students From IIM and IITs Towards Uncertain Future!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The mayhem of the COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting all parts of the economy and now it has finally arrived at the...
Read more

Will YouTube’s New Feature Kill TikTok?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Facebook, it's Youtube that has been closely monitoring the exceptional growth of TikTok. And, the new feature of YouTube is a...
Read more

Facebook Messenger Desktop App: The Rise Of Zoom Has Caught The Attention Of Zuckerberg?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook Messenger Desktop app is making waves, and all because of an unexpected and sudden rise of Zoom - a video conferencing...
Read more

A New Coronavirus Scam Is So Lucrative That People Are Falling Prey To Scammers Easily!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Fraudsters are out once again to steal your money and this time they are banking on a new Coronavirus scam.
Read more

What Businesses Need to Know About the Instagram Algorithm in 2020

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Every social media platform, whether it’s Facebook or Instagram, is driven by an algorithm that controls the content exposure. This is the...
Read more