More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Google advertising revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to the recently completed quarter. A whopping 82.8% of Google’s total revenue in Q4 2019 came from its advertising business. Google ads revenue increased an impressive 16.7% YoY during FY Q4 2019, to an all-time high of $37,934 million. On a quarterly basis, the company reported nearly 11.8% growth in its Q4 2019 ad revenue.

Region Worldwide Source Google Inc., Alphabet Inc. Graph ID 699 Note Google fiscal year starts from January 1st

It is important to note that the company generates its advertising revenue primarily by delivering ads on Google properties, including Google.com, Google Search app, YouTube, Google Play, Gmail and Google Maps; and Google Network Members’ properties.

Interestingly, in fiscal Q4 2001, the search giant generated over $10 billion in revenue from ads, globally. With 24.6% YoY growth, Google quarterly ad revenue amounted to $10,174 million ($10.2 billion) during the quarter.

In fiscal Q4 2017, the company’s advertising revenue crossed $25 billion ($27,227 million to be precise) mark for the first time in history.

About Google

Google LLC (formerly Google Inc.) was incorporated in September 1998, by Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were PhD. students at Stanford University in California. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., headquartered in Mountain View, CA, United States.

Google’s popular products include Google News launched in 2002, Gmail and Orkut in 2004, Google Maps in 2005, Google Chrome in 2008, and the social network known as Google Plus in 2011 and many more.

After 6 years of its inception, Google IPO (Initial public offering) took place at $85 per share. On August 19, 2004, the company began trading at the Nasdaq and ended the day at $100.34, closing 18.05% above its offering price.

In October 2006, Google acquired the video-sharing site YouTube for $1.65 billion in Google stock. Some of the biggest acquisitions include DoubleClick on April 13, 2007 (for $3.1 billion in cash), Motorola Mobility on May 22, 2012 ( for $12.5 billion), Waze on June 11, 2013 (for $966 million in cash), Nest Labs on on January 14, 2014 (for $3.2 billion in cash), HTC (smartphone division) on September 21, 2017 (for $1.1 billion in cash), etc.

In August 2015, Google became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alphabet. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) replaced Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) as the publicly-traded entity and all shares of Google automatically converted into the same number of shares of Alphabet, with all of the same rights.

On September 1, 2017, Alphabet announced a new holding company XXVI Holdings Inc. to manage its “Other Bets”. At the same time, Google announced its plans of restructuring as a limited liability company, Google LLC, as a wholly owned subsidiary of XXVI Holdings Inc.

Sundar Pichai is currently the chief executive officer (CEO) of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google LLC.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.