Google Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2002 – Q4 2019

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the worldwide Google revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to the recently completed quarter. Google quarterly revenue reached an all-time high of $45,812 million in Q4 2019, representing an impressive 17.5% YoY growth. On a quarterly basis, the company reported 13.6% QoQ growth in Q4 2019 revenue.

Region Worldwide Source Google Inc., Alphabet Inc. Graph ID 698 Note Google fiscal year starts from January 1st

Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. since August 2015.

The search giant reported more than $10 billion in revenue in fiscal Q4 2011. The total quarterly revenue of Google increased an appreciable 25.4% YoY during the fourth quarter of 2011, to a whopping $10,584 million or $10.6 billion.

Google achieved another milestone in fiscal Q4 2016; the total revenue increased 21.8% YoY to $25,802 million or $25.8 billion, globally. However, by that time, Google remained no more an independent company, but became a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.