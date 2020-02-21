BriefSocial Media

LinkedIn Finally Rolls Out The Most Requested Feature By Users

LinkedIn achievement feature is the most requested one by users and now it has been made available to everyone. To add your personal and professional achievements with images and link, you need to pay close attention to a star button.

By Abhradeep Ghosh
14
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 3

Microsoft Warns Millions of Windows 10 Users, And It’s Scary!

Microsoft’s Windows 10 update worries seem to haven’t stopped even after they started to secretly offer Windows...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook Falls Prey To Coronavirus: Cancels Global Marketing Summit 2020

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak seems to have now become the primary cause of the cancellation of another...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Microsoft Study Reveals Indians Have Become Less Digitally Civilised Than The Previous Years!

With the coming age of digital boom in India, more and more people have been gaining access...
Read more
Abhradeep Ghoshhttps://dazeinfo.com/
Marketing professional in making with a passion for acquiring knowledge in the tech and internet domain to further advance my understanding of the booming start-up culture in India.

Microsoft owned LinkedIn has recently been reported to have revamped its profile section with an amazing feature that will definitely make you want to update your LinkedIn profile right now!

LinkedIn, the leading professional social networking platform has launched a new profile element which will enable users to showcase their primary and important achievements and updates in a separate section called ‘Featured’ right at the top of their profile

Advertisements

This Featured listing that has been enabled by LinkedIn for their users will allow users to add links to their external websites such as a personal blog or portfolio. It also supports image and document extensions and helps users showcase some specific and particular aspects and achievements to their profile visitors.

“The Featured section allows you to showcase samples of your work to people who view your LinkedIn profile. This is a great way to provide evidence of your skills and experience”, as explained by LinkedIn.

This feature was added by LinkedIn after it being highly requested by their users. The best part of this update also happens to be the fact that it allows all kinds of freelancers and small business owners to share more information about their services by highlighting their work directly on their profiles.

Source: SocialMediaToday

If a user wants something added to this new ‘Featured’ listing, he or she needs to select a new featured star below updates the activity feed which will then enable the content to get added on to the Featured section.

To add something to your Featured listing, you need to select a new ‘Featured’ star below updates in your activity feed, which will then add that content to your Featured section. It should also be noted that LinkedIn needs its users to have “authored and published a post or article on the LinkedIn platform to be able to add it to your Featured section”. However, this isn’t a limitation that the users need to worry about. One can post a LinkedIn update with links that redirect to their own website or portfolio and later add it on to the Featured Section.

Advertisements
Source: SocialMediaToday

Also, this new feature by LinkedIn might not be available to all as it is being slowly rolled out the masses. Therefore, if you don’t see it immediately don’t fret it, it will eventually become available to all.

LinkedIn As The Frontrunner of Online Business Networking In 2020

LinkedIn is making huge strides to make sure that its users stick to the platform. This recent feature is surely a step in the right direction as it will allow their users a whole new way to demonstrate your professional competencies, achievements, services and more. The platform currently boasts of 650 million users across 200 countries and regions worldwide as of right now.

They have also rolled out another major update related to CRM integration. Recently, the company announced new enhancements to its Sales Navigator tool which promises to “boost pipeline quality and increase sales and marketing efficiencies.

The rollout of all such user-centric features is an obvious catch for anyone who wants to step ahead in their professional career using the power of effective online networking and LinkedIn definitely wants to be the frontrunner in this space.

Previous articleGoogle is Giving Microsoft a Taste of its Own Medicine

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

LinkedIn Finally Rolls Out The Most Requested Feature By Users

Microsoft owned LinkedIn has recently been reported to have revamped its profile section with an amazing feature...
Read more
Brief

Google is Giving Microsoft a Taste of its Own Medicine

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The latest version of the Microsoft Edge browser was launched about a month ago for Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and...
Read more
Brief

PhonePe Is Betting Big On The New Facility To Woo Smartphone Users And Merchants

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The popular digital payments app PhonePe has recently been reported to launch a feature which is bound to solve their user’s cash...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft, Xbox, and One Small Mistake: Loss of $1 Billion

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) needs no introduction as it is one of the oldest players in tech space and dominated the industry undisputedly...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Without Mark Zuckerberg And Sheryl Sandberg?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Imagine Facebook without Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, the current CEO and COO of the world's largest online social media network having...
Read more
Brief

Essential Email Marketing Features for eStore Owners That Generate Guaranteed ROI

Aarzu Khan - 0
Email marketing is essential and is a significant part of current digital strategies. Email marketing reigns supreme when you need to enhance...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Google is Giving Microsoft a Taste of its Own Medicine

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The latest version of the Microsoft Edge browser was launched about a month ago for Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and...
Read more

PhonePe Is Betting Big On The New Facility To Woo Smartphone Users And Merchants

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The popular digital payments app PhonePe has recently been reported to launch a feature which is bound to solve their user’s cash...
Read more

Microsoft, Xbox, and One Small Mistake: Loss of $1 Billion

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) needs no introduction as it is one of the oldest players in tech space and dominated the industry undisputedly...
Read more

Facebook Without Mark Zuckerberg And Sheryl Sandberg?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Imagine Facebook without Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, the current CEO and COO of the world's largest online social media network having...
Read more

Essential Email Marketing Features for eStore Owners That Generate Guaranteed ROI

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Email marketing is essential and is a significant part of current digital strategies. Email marketing reigns supreme when you need to enhance...
Read more

Microsoft Subdomains Have A Massive Security Loophole, Leading To Cyber Attacks!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A security researcher has pointed out the fact that Microsoft’s thousands of subdomains are prone to many vulnerabilities which can be taken...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.