LinkedIn Finally Rolls Out The Most Requested Feature By Users

Microsoft owned LinkedIn has recently been reported to have revamped its profile section with an amazing feature that will definitely make you want to update your LinkedIn profile right now!

LinkedIn, the leading professional social networking platform has launched a new profile element which will enable users to showcase their primary and important achievements and updates in a separate section called ‘Featured’ right at the top of their profile

This Featured listing that has been enabled by LinkedIn for their users will allow users to add links to their external websites such as a personal blog or portfolio. It also supports image and document extensions and helps users showcase some specific and particular aspects and achievements to their profile visitors.

“The Featured section allows you to showcase samples of your work to people who view your LinkedIn profile. This is a great way to provide evidence of your skills and experience”, as explained by LinkedIn.

This feature was added by LinkedIn after it being highly requested by their users. The best part of this update also happens to be the fact that it allows all kinds of freelancers and small business owners to share more information about their services by highlighting their work directly on their profiles.

To add something to your Featured listing, you need to select a new ‘Featured’ star below updates in your activity feed, which will then add that content to your Featured section. It should also be noted that LinkedIn needs its users to have “authored and published a post or article on the LinkedIn platform to be able to add it to your Featured section”. However, this isn’t a limitation that the users need to worry about. One can post a LinkedIn update with links that redirect to their own website or portfolio and later add it on to the Featured Section.

Also, this new feature by LinkedIn might not be available to all as it is being slowly rolled out the masses. Therefore, if you don’t see it immediately don’t fret it, it will eventually become available to all.

LinkedIn As The Frontrunner of Online Business Networking In 2020

LinkedIn is making huge strides to make sure that its users stick to the platform. This recent feature is surely a step in the right direction as it will allow their users a whole new way to demonstrate your professional competencies, achievements, services and more. The platform currently boasts of 650 million users across 200 countries and regions worldwide as of right now.

They have also rolled out another major update related to CRM integration. Recently, the company announced new enhancements to its Sales Navigator tool which promises to “boost pipeline quality and increase sales and marketing efficiencies.“

The rollout of all such user-centric features is an obvious catch for anyone who wants to step ahead in their professional career using the power of effective online networking and LinkedIn definitely wants to be the frontrunner in this space.