Top 10 Most-Followed Accounts on Twitter 2020

The above graph represents the top 10 most followed accounts on Twitter in 2020. The former U.S. president Barack Obama continues leading the list of most followed profiles on Twitter with over 113 million followers.

It is important to note that the followers count of Twitter influencers is constantly increasing by each passing day.

Justin Bieber, the Canadian singer, songwriter, actor, has 109.67 million followers as of February 2020, making him the second-most followed person on Twitter. He is also the world’s first most popular celebrity on Twitter in terms of number of followers.

One must note that Katy Perry is the world’s most followed woman on Twitter as of 2020. With 108.46 million followers, Katy is giving the stiff competition to Justin.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the most followed person on Instagram 2020, has only 82.75 million followers on the micro-blogging platform.

About Twitter Inc.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is a global social networking platform, created on March 21, 2006, by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. The company is based in San Francisco, California, and has more than 35 offices around the world.

Twitter is a microblogging website/app where people around the world share their thoughts by posting a Tweet which includes text, images, videos, gifs. Initially, the Tweet limit was restricted to 140 characters, but on November 7, 2017, the company doubled its Tweet limit to 280 characters for all languages except Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

In 2013, Twitter emerged as one of the ten most-visited websites on the Internet and has been described as “the SMS of the Internet”.

On November 6, 2013, Twitter priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $26 per share, which closed at $44.90 next day, giving the company a valuation of over $31 billion.

As of 2019, Twitter is ranked 41 of the top 500 websites on the web, Alexa web traffic analysis.

