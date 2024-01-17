The Great Indian Job Switch 2024: 88% Professionals Eager to Jump Ship, AI Widens Skills Gap

India’s job market is currently witnessing an unprecedented transformation, reshaping the dynamics of work and the essential skills required for success. A surge in job seekers is noticeable, with a remarkable 88% of professionals in India considering a change in employment in 2024. That’s an increase of 4% from the previous year, as revealed by the latest research from LinkedIn.

The rise in job-seeking activities in India is particularly intriguing, given the notable increase in layoffs within the country’s tech sector over the past 12 months. Despite industry leaders emphasizing the importance of job stability, the data indicates a different trend. Professionals are exhibiting a proactive approach, rejecting the conventional idea of enduring a job for an extended period. Instead, they are actively seeking opportunities that promise career growth and advancement.

Motivators for Job Changes in India

Let’s delve into the two key motivating factors driving the notable increase in job changes in India:

Work-Life Balance: 42% of surveyed professionals prioritize roles offering improved work-life balance for enhanced well-being and sustained productivity.

42% of surveyed professionals prioritize roles offering improved work-life balance for enhanced well-being and sustained productivity. Higher Wages: In a challenging economic climate, 37% of professionals see better compensation as a strategic motivator for career changes, showcasing a calculated approach to ensure financial stability.

In a challenging economic climate, 37% of professionals see better compensation as a strategic motivator for career changes, showcasing a calculated approach to ensure financial stability. Exploration of New Career Paths: A whopping 79% of professionals express a strong inclination to explore opportunities beyond their current industry or role, showcasing a widespread eagerness to diversify their career paths.

“To be successful in their job hunt, it’s essential for professionals to stand out by dedicating time to spruce up their profiles, highlighting their skills, and staying informed about industry developments. This will help increase their chances of finding the job they want and develop skills needed to build a career with staying power,” Nirajita Banerjee, career expert and senior managing editor for LinkedIn India, said.

New Skills Requirement Challenges

For employees seeking a change in employment this year, the journey is not without its challenges. LinkedIn’s data highlights a significant shift in the skills required for jobs in India, showing a considerable 30% change since 2015.

Owing to this shift in skill requirements, a majority of surveyed employees have acknowledged encountering difficulty in keeping pace with the rapid evolution of skills required for certain roles. This challenge is primarily attributed to the rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The dynamic nature of AI technologies is creating a skills gap in the Indian job market, posing a challenge for professionals to consistently align their skill sets with the evolving demands of their respective roles in the business landscape.

Nearly half, or 45%, of professionals in India, have expressed uncertainty in matching their skills to their desired jobs, adding an additional layer of complexity to the job search process. The job hunting experience itself proves to be demanding, with 55% finding the process frustrating, and 59% reporting infrequent communication from recruiters.

Proactive Strategies

In response to job hunt challenges, a significant 72% of professionals in India have proactively adapted their job search approaches, embracing innovative methods such as video and digital resumes. This strategic response showcases professionals’ readiness to explore new formats and strategies to stand out in the highly competitive job market.

Furthermore, 81% of professionals express eagerness to leverage AI, recognizing its potential to enhance the efficiency of their job hunt.

In their quest to enhance their job prospects, professionals are strategically investing in building a strong professional brand and actively leveraging social media connections, primarily on platforms like LinkedIn. A noteworthy 79% actively share content on LinkedIn, showcasing a dedication to constructing a compelling professional presence. Simultaneously, 83% intensify efforts to grow their professional networks, acknowledging the pivotal role of connections in enhancing their career prospects.

Recognizing the dynamic nature of the job market, employees and job seekers must proactively seek opportunities to enhance their skill sets, keeping pace with industry trends and technological advancements. Reskilling is the need of the hour, as it not only opens avenues for career growth but also fortifies one’s position in the competitive professional landscape.

Are you currently seeking a job change? If yes, what are your thoughts on the rapid evolution of skill requirements in IT companies in India? Let us know in the comment section below!