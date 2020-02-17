BriefTechnology

Microsoft Warns Millions of Windows 10 Users, And It’s Scary!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
41
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Freshers’ Salary On The Rise In IT Companies Amid Mid-Level Layoffs

The Information Technology industry in India is recently going through some turmoil with massive mid-level layoffs taking...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

BREAKING: GSMA Calls Off MWC 2020!

Update 1: February 12, 2020 GSMA, the organisation that operates Mobile World Congress, aka...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Freshers Rejoice As Cognizant To Hire 20,000 Digitally Skilled Graduates With Eye-Popping Salary Packages

American multi-national Cognizant is gearing up to be on a hiring spree as they plan to hire...
Read more
Abhradeep Ghoshhttps://dazeinfo.com/
Marketing professional in making with a passion for acquiring knowledge in the tech and internet domain to further advance my understanding of the booming start-up culture in India.

Microsoft’s Windows 10 update worries seem to haven’t stopped even after they started to secretly offer Windows 10 for free. Despite Microsoft’s new attempts to get more newer users and address complaints, the overhauled Windows upgrades continue to anger users globally, with poor quality and questionable transparency. And now, Microsoft has been forced to issue another major warning to all Windows 10 users.

Microsoft has confirmed the KB4524244 security update can cause system freezes and crashes across every support version of Windows 10, including Windows 10 Home through to Enterprise and Server. It was sent to users as a part of their latest ‘Patch Tuesday’ updates. The KB4524244 was initially available for four days but Microsoft has now revealed it has been taken down indefinitely.

‘This standalone security update has been removed and will not be re-offered from Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Update Catalog,’ Microsoft wrote on the Windows 10 Health Dashboard.

Advertisements

While Microsoft, a global leader in computing software, has now stopped the spread of the security update, it’s users already impacted have been left to resolve the issues it caused to their devices. As reported by a major tech news outlet last week, both AMD and Intel computers were impacted with HP owners being significantly affected. Microsoft says it is ‘working on an improved version of this update,’ but in the meantime, the company has recommended impacted users to remove  KB4524244.

For users to be able to do this, Microsoft suggests to open Windows Desktop Search and type ‘update history’ and then select ‘View your update history.’ Select ‘Uninstall Updates,’ then on the Installed Updates dialogue window, find and select KB4524244, click the Uninstall button and then restart the device.

Users who are more adept at using tech can also download the Windows Update troubleshooter that will allow you to hide problematic updates and prevent them from reinstalling. As things are currently standing, it is fast becoming essential software for all Windows 10 users.

This is the second time in 10 days when the latest Windows 10 update released by Microsoft is accused of being buggy and creating various types of issues for its users worldwide. In early February, the previous update caused issues including network disconnection, audio trouble and a lot of others.

Microsoft Windows 10 in 2020

Recently, Microsoft demonstrated the future of Windows updates, with the advances targeting a new generation of dual-screen devices that are not developed for the millions of existing Windows 10 PCs and laptops. However, the big question still remains if Microsoft can take what they learnt from the extremely buggy and dodgy Windows 10 updates and apply it to Windows 10X, which is its next-generation “expression” of Windows 10. Microsoft has proposed to release it later this year in 2020. Every Windows 10 user can unanimously agree on the fact that the operating system needs dramatic update improvements as fast as possible as the level of frustration and irritability these faulty updates come with are turning out to be quite unbearable as of lately.

Advertisements

Microsoft Windows became and stayed a dominating presence in the desktop operating system market since it’s debut in 1985. As of January 2020, Microsoft Windows is still the frontrunner of the worldwide Operating Systems’ market standing at 88% market share. Therefore, it would certainly be wise on Microsoft’s part to make sure that they hear what their existing user base is demanding and improve upon the reliability of their updates. Let us know your thoughts about the same down below in the comments.

Previous articleMicrosoft Study Reveals Indians Have Become Less Digitally Civilised Than The Previous Years!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Microsoft Warns Millions of Windows 10 Users, And It’s Scary!

Microsoft’s Windows 10 update worries seem to haven’t stopped even after they started to secretly offer Windows...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Study Reveals Indians Have Become Less Digitally Civilised Than The Previous Years!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With the coming age of digital boom in India, more and more people have been gaining access to the internet and have...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Falls Prey To Coronavirus: Cancels Global Marketing Summit 2020

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The deadly Coronavirus outbreak seems to have now become the primary cause of the cancellation of another major global business conference as...
Read more
Brief

Facebooks Dating App In Hot Water Amid Privacy Issues

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The much-anticipated Facebook dating app finds itself in a tough spot. Facebook had to call off the launch of their dating service...
Read more
Brief

End Of Privacy For Social Media And Messaging Platforms Users In India!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Soon enough major social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok as well as messaging apps such as Whatsapp might have...
Read more
Brief

The Manufacturing of Smartphones In India Could Come To A Complete Halt!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India smartphone industry has started to feel the ripple effects of the deadly coronavirus infection which in China has forced several factories...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Microsoft Study Reveals Indians Have Become Less Digitally Civilised Than The Previous Years!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With the coming age of digital boom in India, more and more people have been gaining access to the internet and have...
Read more

Facebook Falls Prey To Coronavirus: Cancels Global Marketing Summit 2020

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The deadly Coronavirus outbreak seems to have now become the primary cause of the cancellation of another major global business conference as...
Read more

Facebooks Dating App In Hot Water Amid Privacy Issues

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The much-anticipated Facebook dating app finds itself in a tough spot. Facebook had to call off the launch of their dating service...
Read more

End Of Privacy For Social Media And Messaging Platforms Users In India!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Soon enough major social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok as well as messaging apps such as Whatsapp might have...
Read more

The Manufacturing of Smartphones In India Could Come To A Complete Halt!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India smartphone industry has started to feel the ripple effects of the deadly coronavirus infection which in China has forced several factories...
Read more

Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft Can’t Hide Acquisition Data Anymore

Apple Khushi Rebekah - 0
The big five of the tech industry Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google’s parent...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.