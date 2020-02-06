BriefCompaniesMicrosoftTechnology

The Latest Windows 10 Update: Stay Away From It, For Now!

By Khushi Rebekah
On January 29, a new Microsoft Windows 10 update was released as an optional, non-security update version 1903 and 1909. Meant to fix bugs in Windows 10 File Explorer, the new version, also dubbed as Windows 10 KB453269, however, only created more problems for users.

Some of the bugs tackled by the update are issues such as the inaccuracy of Windows Hello Face, issues with download notifications, poor functioning of the touch keyboard, etc. But reports by the Windows user community paint a different picture, one that exposes all the things that are wrong with this update. While the update might have done its job in fixing what it claims to fix, it has created many new serious issues for millions of Windows 10 users worldwide.

Windows 10 Update: Major Issues

Some of the major issues seem to be loss of device sound, Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), display issues, long boot times, and so on.

Many users took to internet forums and communities to share the problems they faced and look for possible solutions, only to discover others who had encountered the same problems as themselves.

Several users reported running into the Blue Screen of Death, a blue screen that appears when the device’s hardware, software, or drivers encounter a critical problem.

Many users have also run into problems with device audio, reporting that their system’s audio stopped working after the latest Windows 10 update, suggesting that the system stopped recognizing the device speakers. It seems that most have not been to find a way around this particular issue.

Another user took to the Microsoft Community Forum to reveal that their PC’s boot time slowed down considerably after the update, with the device getting stuck at the “welcome screen for around 5 minutes.”

One of the most major, and perhaps most annoying issues is users’ inability to connect to the Wi-Fi and slowed down the internet speed. This particular problem disconnects the user from accessing the internet to look for possible solutions for the issue they’re facing unless they have another device on hand, which is either does not function on an updated Windows OS or is not a Windows device at all such as a mobile phone.

Users have tried uninstalling and reinstalling the update, with some reporting restored functioning and some reporting encounters with the same problems again. There are, however, fortunate users who didn’t have to face any problems at all, with the added benefits of the additional bug fixes of the update. At the same time, many have uninstalled the update altogether, seeing as how it isn’t mandatory, and are content using the older version of the OS.

While users are still struggling to find a solution to all new problems created by the latest Windows 10 update, It seems that the most critical issue among all can be fixed with some workaround. For those who have faced Network Disconnection issue, need to go to “Update & Settings” under Setting app by clicking the cog icon that appears after clicking the Start Menu.

Once a window appears, they need to click ‘View update history’, then ‘Uninstall updates’ and select ‘KB4532695’.

The above, however, is not an official solution to the problem. But that will definitely make your network problem go away until the company releases an official fix to the problem.

A history of problematic updates

Windows has had a long history of updates that created more problems instead of solving them. Users have consistently reported issues with device functioning after every new update, the most recurrent one being a lag in device speed.

Many users reported several problems with the previous Windows 10 update, KB4517211. These included problems with the print command, a defective start button, and an absolute inability to boot the device after the update.

In December, the Microsoft login system was infected with a bug that made stealing of account tokens easy. There has also been a 120% Y-o-Y increase in bug reports.

It is essential that Microsoft comes up with a better update regime given that the OS is now more popular than Windows 7, with 39.22% of desktop market share. Microsoft has also discontinued support for Windows 7, as of January 2020, and advises users to switch to a supported OS to avoid security risks.

Microsoft is one of the oldest tech companies in the industry at the moment, with an estimated revenue of about $20, 395 million.

