Global Smartphone Shipments Q3 2023: Yearly Declining Trend Continued, With Samsung Taking the Brunt

In a world where smartphones have become a need-to-have device, it might come as a surprise that these pocket-sized wonders are currently facing a demand conundrum. This is despite the fact that top major OEMs, like Apple and Samsung, are leaving no stone unturned to make their high-tech smartphones more attractive and affordable for users. The latest data from IDC reveals that global smartphone shipments have declined for the ninth consecutive quarter in Q3 2023, totalling 302.8 million units. However, this YoY decline has come down to just 0.1% in Q3 2023, from a notable 9.3% in Q3 2022 and 14.6% in Q1 2023.

In the face of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties fueled by subdued demand, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical tensions, the combination of robust inventory levels and a more gradual rate of decline emerges as a promising development for vendors. These positive indicators are encouraging these vendors to consider ramping up their smartphone shipments.

Top 5 Smartphone Brands Q3 2023

Samsung continues to dominate the worldwide smartphone market with 19.7% in Q3 2023. However, this share has seen a slight dip from 21.4% in Q3 2022 and 20.2% in Q2 2023. The Korean giant shipped 59.5 units globally during the third quarter, with an 8.4% YoY drop . This YoY decline is notably the most significant among the top five smartphone manufacturers.

Apple maintains its prestigious position as the world's second-largest smartphone OEM, with a substantial 17.7% share as of Q3 2023. The Cupertino giant recorded 2.5% YoY growth in iPhone shipments worldwide, reaching an impressive total of 53.6 million units during the third quarter. India continues to be the fastest-growing market for Apple.

Xiaomi maintains its grip on the third position in the global smartphone market in Q3 2023, securing an impressive 13.7% market share. The Chinese major shipped 41.5 units of smartphones worldwide during the quarter, with 2.4% YoY growth. Although this annual growth may appear relatively modest at first glance, its significance becomes all the more apparent when compared to the double-digit decline of 16% in Q2 2023 and 8.6% in Q3 2022.

Oppo is currently facing stiff competition from Transsion, another Chinese manufacturer of mobile phones headquartered in Shenzhen. Oppo smartphone shipments declined 6.5% YoY in Q3 2023 to 27 million units worldwide. Consequently, the market share in the global smartphone market declined from 9.5% in Q3 2022 to 8.9% in Q3 2023.

Transsion outpaced Vivo in the global smartphone market for the first time in Q2 2023, securing its position as the fifth-largest brand. Building on this success, Transsion continued to make strides in Q3 2023 with a remarkable 35% YoY growth in shipments, totalling 26 million units. As a result, Transsion’s market share also increased to 8.6% during the September quarter of 2023 from 6.3% a year ago period.

Factors Contributing to the Global Decline

The global smartphone market has encountered a series of intriguing dynamics in recent times, with various regions contributing to the decline in shipments while others show signs of resilience and growth.

The smartphone shipments in China dropped 6.3% YoY in Q3 2023, marking the tenth consecutive quarter of decline. This persistent decline can be attributed to various factors, including the rise in youth unemployment, the ongoing real estate crisis, and deflationary pressures, all of which have cast a shadow on consumer spending and the broader macroeconomic landscape in China.

Apple’s performance in the global smartphone market is noteworthy, with growth observed in all regions except China. In China, the Cupertino giant is grappling with renewed competition from Huawei, a resurgent contender in the market.

In other parts of the world, such as Europe, Japan, and the United States, smartphone shipments faced yearly declines of 8.6%, 5.3%, and 1.1%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2023. These developed markets have encountered challenges related to market saturation and longer replacement cycles, compounded by economic uncertainties that have constrained consumer demand.

On a more positive note, emerging markets, such as the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America (LA), and Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China), displayed robust growth in smartphone shipments during Q3 2023. The annual growth rates in these regions reached 18.1%, 8.2%, and 1.3%, respectively. These vibrant markets have proven to be attractive for smartphone vendors, with a growing middle class and an increasing appetite for connectivity and digital services driving the demand for smartphones.

The global smartphone market is a complex and dynamic landscape, influenced by regional economic conditions, consumer preferences, and competitive pressures. As OEMs adapt to these diverse trends and challenges, they must tailor their strategies to cater to the unique demands of each market segment.