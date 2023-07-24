From Tweets to X: Elon Musk’s Visionary Makeover Revolutionizes Twitter into an All-New Entity!

Twitter becomes X; the name of the company, logo, URL, and most of the features of the once-called microblogging platform.

On July 23, 2023, Elon Musk made an announcement on Twitter that he would bid farewell to the old Twitter brand and its recognizable blue bird logo, along with all the features associated with it. But that was just the beginning of the mystique.

Elon Musk, the driving force behind this Twitter makeover, asked his followers to submit designs for a new logo in the form of a stylized X. He promised that the chosen design would become X’s bold new identity, and astonishingly, it would go live globally within a mere 24 hours!

Within the blink of an eye, talented designers from every corner of the globe rushed to submit their creative X logo designs. As promised, Elon chose one of the submitted designs as the new brand logo, replacing the old blue bird with the cool and stylish X, signifying the platform’s shift towards its new identity.

The X.com URL has now been redirected to Twitter.com. A few more changes are expected to come in the next few days.

Elon Musk’s Obsession With X

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter was far more than just a social media platform or any ordinary “X”. It represented the symbol of his ultimate everything app, a visionary idea he had been nurturing for years.

When Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022, his primary objective was not only to eliminate bots and protect freedom of speech but also to transform it into the epitome of an everything-app, known as the X. Musk expressed his intentions clearly in a tweet on October 5, 2022, indicating his ambitious plan to turn Twitter into a supercharged version of China’s WeChat, infusing it with his unique and extraordinary innovation.

To those who are unaware, Elon Musk’s fascination with the letter X goes beyond mere coincidence. It all began back in 1999 when he launched the X.com domain, originally an online banking platform that was later renamed PayPal. In July 2017, Musk repurchased the X.com domain and held it as an unused asset, until the Twitter deal came into play.

On August 10, 2022, threatening to halt the Twitter acquisition process, Musk hinted at the possibility of using the X.com domain as an alternative social media platform if the deal fell through. However, Musk had to acquire Twitter at the originally agreed-upon price of $54.20 per share. As a result, Musk became the CEO of Twitter until Linda Yaccarino overtook the position.

Fast forward to April 2023, Twitter Inc. underwent a monumental transformation. Twitter, Inc. merged with a new entity known as X Corp., effectively ending its existence as an independent company. This move was a testament to Elon Musk’s grand vision for an ultimate everything app, where Twitter would play a central role.

Finally, the defining moment arrived on July 24, 2023. Twitter’s iconic logo underwent a remarkable transformation, and the world witnessed the birth of a new symbol – the letter X. This bold and striking emblem became the face of Twitter, embodying Elon Musk’s boundless passion for innovation and disruptive ideas.

Besides X.com, Elon Musk has consistently showcased a strong fondness for the letter X when naming significant projects, infusing his ventures with a sense of mystery and forward-thinking innovation.

For instance, SpaceX, Musk’s pioneering space exploration company, where the X symbolizes the “X-perimental” nature of their groundbreaking missions, constantly pushing the limits of space technology. In his company Tesla, the Model X showcases cutting-edge features and futuristic design, epitomizing sustainable transport while adding that distinctive X-factor to its appeal. Even in his personal life, Musk maintains this trend with his child’s name, X Æ A-12, a unique and unconventional choice that reflects his daring and creative spirit.

In addition to introducing the Blue subscription for individuals and gold subscriptions for organizations, Elon Musk made substantial enhancements to the Twitter platform. These changes include the introduction of Twitter Communities, ads revenue sharing for creators, the ability to post longer videos with 1080p video uploads, extended tweet lengths for replies and quotes up to 25,000 characters, and the option to edit a tweet up to 5 times within a 30-minute window, among other exciting features.

Elon Musk’s determination to bring about significant change is evident, and he’s poised to revolutionize the Twitter experience with this exciting makeover. So, be prepared to witness Twitter’s fresh look and embrace the X vibes – Elon Musk is on a mission to shake things up! Yet, one question is in everyone’s mind: Will Elon Musk, renowned for his innovative triumphs in Telsa, SpaceX, and PayPal, replicate it with X Corp (Twitter), or will critics’ doubts prove true? Let us know in the comment section!