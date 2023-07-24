Happy Birthday Azim Premji: India’s Extraordinary Tech King

Azim Premji, a visionary entrepreneur, embarked on his journey by leaving Stanford at the tender age of 21 to establish a company that is today valued at $25.8 billion. He transformed a modest $2 million hydrogenated cooking fat company into a multinational corporation with a prominent presence in the IT industry. Today, his company is India’s third-largest outsourcer and a consumer-focused retail and software giant, Wipro Limited [NSE:WIPRO], generating an impressive $11 billion in revenue during FY23.

With a remarkable net worth of $9.3 billion, Azim Premji has dramatically reshaped the way people live, work, and think. His visionary endeavours have not only brought him success but have also positioned him as the 18th richest individual in India and the 208th billionaire in the world today.

“The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.”

Full Name: Azim Hashim Premji

Date Of Birth: July 24, 1945 (aged 78)

Net Worth: $9.3 billion

As an enthusiastic capitalist at the early age of 21 years in 1966, Azim Premji took over the family business following a sudden demise of his father M.H. Hasham Premji. Born into a Nizam Ismaili Shia Muslim family, by virtue of the family’s culture, he developed a deep insight into business, ethics and values. With these values and ethics he outshone his peer groups by motivating and driving the best out of his employees to achieve utmost efficiency.

The foresight of the futurist is commendable. Azim Premji speculated the void left behind by the eviction of IBM in the early years of liberalization (1990s) in the country. He developed the technical variant of his venture, moving from only an FMCG company into a software group, diversifying operations into IT, BPO, and R&D Services. Though Wipro started off building computer hardware, the firm made huge profits out of software development soon.

On his 78th birthday today, here are some interesting and lesser-known facts about Azim Premji as a forerunner of Wipro and an outstanding philanthropist:

In the early days of his business, some of the shareholders of Wipro were suspicious about the ability of the young boy to lead the business. They publicly advised him to sell his shares to an established organization. However, little did the stakeholders anticipate the remarkable transformation that this young boy would bring to the Vegetable Oil Company, turning it into the software giant it has become today. Premji believes business organizations can be used as a tool to actively engage in fundamental activities of society to eliminate the issues rattling the society as part of their social responsibility. He perceived education to be the forerunner and an educated society as an opportunistic society and hence backed the cause with required aid through his not for profit organisation Azim Premji University. As an organization, Wipro always has followed the footsteps of the eminent leader to enhance the quality of education and to help flow it through all levels is evident in the contributions of the association. Some of them are “Wipro Applying Thought in Schools” in India while “Wipro STEM Fellowships” in the US propagate quality education. “Wipro Cares” aims to engage the local community to pursue education. The firm does not stop here, but also indulges in “Mission 10X,” aiming at superior engineering education. The innovation, when used as means to impart education, gives rise to inventions, a single PC employing three display terminals and three input devices (keyboard and mouse) yet operates as three independent devices simultaneously in one of the schools sponsored through his not profit organization is an amazing thing to be unveiled. The renowned educationist has come up with an initiative “People and Ideas,” through the duo Azim Premji Foundation and Azim Premji University to encounter the great minds in various fields to get insights and to develop philosophy and vision. To honour his thought in 2000, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, Visvesvaraya Technological University, and Aligarh University conferred honorary doctorate to Azim Premji as an appreciation for his contribution to trade and industry, and extraordinary commitment. Premji’s keen interest in the development and upliftment of society gave birth to Azim Premji Foundation, a non-profit organization, in 2001. The organization aims at the betterment of society. Azim Premji is the first Indian to take up the Giving pledge to cater donations out of his wealth for charitable causes. As a reward for the dedicated service of the foundation, the founder was named ‘Corporate Citizen Of The Year’. Forbes India honoured him with its inaugural “Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year” in November 2012 to honour his charitable activities and for retaining them as an integral part of his life. In October 2003, he was featured on the cover of Business Week titled ‘India’s Tech King’, as Wipro led the race under his guidance. His non-negotiable nature combines integrity with quality to make Wipro the first organization in the world to attain PCMM (People Capability Maturity Model) level 5 accreditation, making him the business tycoon nevertheless. Azim Premji was the first Indian recipient of Faraday Medal from Wesleyan University in 2005, awarded to him to commemorate his remarkable industrial achievement. Attributing his outstanding work in trade and commerce, the Government of India conferred ‘Padma Bhushan’, the third highest civilian award in 2005. With many things to organize and with the responsibility of leading a huge organization, this workaholic seldom takes breaks. As part of the competitive world, Azim Premji claims work as the only key to survival and success. The leader serves as a tough employer and expects employee to be competent enough, thanks to his firm belief that “ordinary people are capable of extraordinary things”. Azim Premji’s faith, in his own words, “excellence endures and sustains”, seems to be the befitting self-motivator for his many achievements. His desire for success and commitment earned him prestigious awards in India and worldwide. One among them was ‘Padma Vibhushan’, the second highest civilian award, which was conferred on him in 2011. Once again, Premji’s effort to make society a better place to live in was appreciated by Asian Business Leader Award by Asia House, UK, in 2013. The impressive business credentials and motivating the society, and driving the people towards success are the key factors contributing to this honour. Besides being a man with many awards, sobriquets, and accolades to his credit, Azim Premji leads an ascetic life and avoids luxury by choice. To date, Premji prefers travelling in economy class and opts for his Toyota Corolla for local commutation. The businessman does not hesitate to hire an auto-rickshaw to reach the destination on time and does not give up his precious time waiting. With about $2.5 billion under his management of the family office, Premji has invested in more than 60 companies, including notable e-commerce organizations like Myntra and Snapdeal. Notably, there are around 40 to 50 family offices scattered across India, amassing a combined corpus of approximately $15-20 billion. Since 2011, PremjiInvest (Premji Invest Limited) has also extended its hold into the USA, and the family business aims at diversifying its reach to other countries through the extension of investments abroad, with the firm looking for opportunities in China as well. Change is Universal… Change is Permanent… Be ever willing to Change… For Change alone leads you to success and happiness!! He said these words in one of his lectures to IIM Ahmedabad students, whose living example he is and the results of which is largely seen in his corporate endeavours too. These words of Azim Premji signify his brave decision to embrace novelty in both thoughts and actions, while thinking far beyond the expectations of others. Azim Premji has always accredits his success to the Wipro team. As a crown for all his service and dedication, he received the ‘Life Time Achievement’ by Economic Times in December 2013. However, his desire for hard work, commitment, and success seems unquenchable and looking at this accolade only through the Wipro prism may be unfair as it accredits his overall achievement apart from his contributions to building India’s third-largest software exporter worth Rs. 43,000 crores in 2013. Wipro’s success is attributed to customer satisfaction. However, of late, the organisation has shifted its focus far ahead from satisfaction. As mere satisfaction aims at making the customer contented, and that is the low bar to set and attain the least output. Hence, the organization is heading towards a traverse from ‘Customer Satisfaction’ to ‘Customer Centricity’ in 2015 to retain customers and serve them better.

Azim Premji’s exemplary statesmanship and innovative approach has not just made this septuagenarian the person to look up to for inspiration, his diligent work has also made India and Indians proud of their own country.

