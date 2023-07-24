National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP) Collaborates with World Cloud Show to Drive Digital Innovation

In a groundbreaking partnership, the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP) has teamed up with World Cloud Show, the leading global event centred around cloud technologies and digital transformation. With the shared mission of driving cloud adoption and fostering digital innovation in the Philippines, this collaboration sets the stage for a transformative event. The much-anticipated 21st edition of the World Cloud Show, organized by Trescon, is slated to take place on 17th August 2023 at the prestigious Edsa Shangri-La in Manila, Philippines.

World Cloud Show is more than just another tech event; it is a thought-leadership-driven gathering that unites industry experts, decision-makers, and technology enthusiasts from around the world. Together, they explore the latest trends and advancements in cloud computing, with a specific focus on cloud adoption and digital transformation. The event provides an exceptional platform for enterprises and governments to exchange ideas, share best practices, and harness the immense power of cloud technologies.

The upcoming Manila edition of the World Cloud Show promises to be a veritable goldmine of insights into the Philippine cloud market. Pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers, and Cloud Computing Experts hailing from diverse industries across the region will congregate to discuss key topics that include Cloud Native, Intelligent Cloud, Collaborative Leadership, Data Visualization & Management, Smart Data Centers, Sustainable Cloud, and Cloud Transformation.

One of the highlights of the event is the impressive lineup of confirmed speakers, composed of industry leaders and visionaries who are actively shaping the future of cloud adoption and digital transformation in the region. Among the notable speakers are

Tr Mon Gutierrez, Chief of Staff for the Office of E-Government, DICT

Mary Joy Abueg, President of the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP)

Gemma Rose Dublan, Chief Information Officer of Cybersecurity Philippines

Hector Melencio, Assistant Vice President of the Information Technology Department and Deputy Data Protection Officer of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)

Mark Rivera, Country Chief Information Officer of Sodexo; Charlie Valerio, Chief Information Officer of Aboitiz Power Corporation

Alex Ustaris, Chief Technology Officer of PHINMA Education Holdings Inc.;

Marlon Sorongon, Chief Information Security Officer of Maybank

Carlos Tengkiat, Chief Information Security Officer of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation

The event garners official support from the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines, the Asia Cloud Computing Association, and the Data Centre Association of the Philippines. Additionally, the event is thrilled to welcome Cybersecurity Philippines CERT as its community partner.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the event and the partnership with NICP, Mohammed Saleem, Founding Chairman of Trescon, shared, “We are delighted to have the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines join us for the Manila edition of World Cloud Show. Together, we aim to create a platform that enables enterprises and governments to harness the potential of cloud technologies and drive digital transformation.”

NICP’s involvement in World Cloud Show signifies a shared commitment to promoting foreign and local investments, balanced development, and the transformation of the Philippines into a competitive provider of global services. By aligning with NICP’s vision, World Cloud Show aims to contribute significantly to inclusive countryside development through the use of cloud technologies.

Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO of Trescon, expressed his thoughts on the partnership, saying, “NICP’s collaboration with World Cloud Show marks a significant step towards accelerating cloud migration and digital transformation in Manila. We are privileged to collaborate with NICP and bring together key stakeholders to drive innovation and foster sustainable growth in the cloud computing landscape.”

