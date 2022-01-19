CompaniesAppleBriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Best Selling Smartphone of Q4 2021: Apple iPhone Reclaims the Title from Samsung

The list of best selling smartphones in Q4 2021 is dominated by Apple iPhone. After a few quarters of trailing Samsung, Apple has once again leapfrogged Samsung in Q4 2021 as iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 lineup received encouraging response from the market despite being tagged with exorbitant price.

By Neeraj M
6
0

Must Read

BriefAbhishek - 0

Happy B’Day Ray Dolby: The Man Who Engineered Mankind’s Entertainment Desires

Distinguishing the sounds of various musical instruments or experiencing a war scene was not magical until the foundation of...
Read more
AppleNeeraj M - 0

Will The Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro With 48MP Camera Set The New Sales Record?

The wait for a more powerful Apple iPhone camera may finally be over after nearly 7 years! The upcoming...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

$10 Billion Down The Drain In 2 Months: Paytm at 50%, Good To Buy?

The share of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, fell 51 percent to Rs 1,063.75, the new low,...
Read more

Apple has always been criticized for its exorbitant pricing strategy with its products, especially iPhone. The latest list of best selling smartphones of 2021 has proved that pricing is no more a driving factor for the sales of any smartphone.

According to a new report, 1 out of every 5 smartphones sold worldwide in Q4 2021 was iPhone. However, the findings must be seen in the light that the global supply chain problem and coronaviruses affected all manufacturers.

Advertisements

Apple now holds 22% of all global smartphone sales, surpassing Samsung’s 20%. Canalys has released new figures that show the rising popularity of the Apple iPhone 13 which helped the Cupertino giant to leapfrog Samsung after several quarters of trailing at second place.

Separately, however, a report by Counterpoint Research stated that the iPhone 13 is the number one best selling smartphone in China.

“Apple saw unprecedented iPhone performance in Mainland China. Apple’s flagship devices were priced aggressively to keep the value proposition strong,” stated Sanyam Chaurasia from Canalys in a statement.

The report indicates that the sales of iPhone reached a record high despite Apple struggling to meet iPhone demand due to shortages of key components. However, to keep the impact of shortage minimal, Apple maintained adequate delivery time in prioritized markets, and let the customers in other markets wait for their new iPhones. The strategy paid off and Apple has reclaimed the title of best selling smartphone in Q4 2021.

The shortage of chips will continue to make smartphone companies struggle for some more time. Nicole Peng, Vice President Mobility – Canalys, stated that major foundries will need to increase their chip capacity over the next several years.

Apple was the top smartphone vendor for Q4 2021. However, Apple’s performance during the first three quarters was under par. Generally, Apple performs best in every fourth calendar quarter of the year as a new lineup of iPhone is released before the beginning of the quarter.

Advertisements

In Q4 2021, Apple and Samsung emerged as the top two, followed by Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo which accounted for 12%, 9%, and 8% of the worldwide smartphone shipments.

Apple stopped releasing official sales figures for iPhones from the beginning of 2019. However, the contribution of iPhone to Apple’s overall quarterly revenue depicts a lot about the increasing acceptance of iPhone. From recording just $120 million from iPhone sales in fiscal 2007 to $192 billion in fiscal 2021, the growth of Apple’s valuation is led by iPhone. Today Apple is the only company that has touched the market cap of $3 trillion, and it says a lot about Apple’s dependency on iPhone.

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 14 Pro with much-awaited features including a 48MP rear camera by the end of 2022. Rumors about foldable iPhone have also started making rounds on the internet, but Tim Cook & Team is in no mood to hurry as they are believed to have opted for ‘wait & watch’ strategy. Apple’s foldable iPhone is unlikely to make a debut before 2023.

In nutshell, the list of best selling smartphones in 2021 is completely dominated by iPhone considering the fact that, unlike other vendors who release more than a dozen of devices in a year, Apple bets on a single series launched once in a year.

Previous articleHappy Birthday James Watt: The Forefather Of Industrial Revolution

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

AppleNeeraj M - 0

Best Selling Smartphone of Q4 2021: Apple iPhone Reclaims the Title from Samsung

Apple has always been criticized for its exorbitant pricing strategy with its products, especially iPhone. The latest list of...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Will The Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro With 48MP Camera Set The New Sales Record?

Apple Neeraj M - 0
The wait for a more powerful Apple iPhone camera may finally be over after nearly 7 years! The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models from...
Read more

Apple iPhone Anniversary: The Smartphone That Transformed A $73 Billion Company into $3 Trillion Tech Behemoth In Just 15 Years

Apple Neeraj M - 0
Today, January 9, 2022, marks 15 years since Steve Jobs, former Apple CEO, took the stage at San Francisco's Macworld Expo and presented the iPhone to...
Read more

Apple Foldable iPhone: Will Tim Cook’s ‘Wait & Watch’ Strategy Pay Off?

Apple Neeraj M - 0
Internet is flooded with rumours and news related to Apple's foldable iPhone, especially after more smartphone players have placed their bets in the foldable...
Read more

Apple $3 Trillion Valuation: The Strength Behind Skyrocketing Valuation

Apple Neeraj M - 0
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) once again made hundred of millions of heads turned on Monday when its valuation in the stock market touched $3 trillion,...
Read more

$20 Billion In 2022: Google Pays Apple For Not Launching Its Own Search Engine?

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Have you ever wondered why the world's most valuable company never made any serious attempt to capture a sizeable share of the search engine...
Read more

Planning To Buy MacBook Air Or MacBook Pro? It’s Worth Postponing The Decision

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
When it comes to Mac models, Apple has much bigger plans according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, which suggests...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.