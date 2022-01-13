Will The Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro With 48MP Camera Set The New Sales Record?

The wait for a more powerful Apple iPhone camera may finally be over after nearly 7 years! The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models from Apple could have a 48-megapixel rear camera. This would make the device significantly more capable of taking photos.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro would feature a 48MP rear camera along with a bunch of other upgrades that users have been waiting for long. The Cupertino giant never spills beans on the upcoming iPhone models but as the date for the launch starts nearing, few credible rumours mills give a fair enough idea about Apple’s plans and products it would be unveiling during the next launch event.

Advertisements

Although predictions of iPhone 14 with a 48MP camera is not new, TrendForce confirmed existing rumours. According to the analytics firm, the move will have a direct impact on the market share of iPhones with 12MP cameras. As Apple could move up the ladder with a 48MP camera in Pro variants of iPhone 14, the market share for devices with 12MP primary will shrink to just 15%.

This move from a 12MP to 48MP camera would mark the first-megapixel increment since the iPhone 6s when 8MP sensors were replaced by 12MP sensors.

It is not the first time that a 48MP camera has been predicted for the “iPhone 14 Pro” models. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-connected analyst, has predicted that the larger sensor would provide a hybrid operating mode and make iPhone capable of recording 8K videos as well.

However, the inclusion of a 48MP camera sensor in the new device won’t necessarily mean that all photos taken with it will have those many pixels. iPhone 14 Pro will likely have 48MP images for subjects with bright lighting and 12MP for low light pictures.

The iPhone 14 Pro, in addition to an upgraded camera, is expected to have a new front design as well. This could replace the notch with a pill-shaped camera or a hole-punch model. Rumours suggest that the camera bump may be decreased in the new models.

Advertisements

All and all, significant upgrades and enhancements can be expected in all variants of iPhone 14. Apple is constantly looking to strengthen its market presence by offering more variants to address all segments. Starting with iPhone SE 2, the latest iPhone ranges from $399 to $1,299 to lure as many customers as possible in different price segments. Rumours are also making the rounds that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone that may become a reality soon, but not before next year. Tim Cook & Team is closely watching the market reactions and challenges with foldable smartphones that are being currently offered by its arch-rivals including Samsung and Oppo.

As the rumours about iPhone 14 with 48MP camera is now making waves on the internet, it must be taken as a pinch of salt. We all know that Apple works on multiple options at one time and kills many just a few months before the launch. However, considering that fans of Apple have been demanding for camera upgrade for a long, it’s quite likely that Apple iPhone 14 will have a better camera than before. Still, if you are planning to buy an iPhone we suggest you wait for a few more months to have more clarity on what’s cooking in Apple’s labs.