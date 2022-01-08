CompaniesAppleBriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Apple Foldable iPhone: Will Tim Cook’s ‘Wait & Watch’ Strategy Pay Off?

By Neeraj M
Neeraj M

Internet is flooded with rumours and news related to Apple‘s foldable iPhone, especially after more smartphone players have placed their bets in the foldable segment. Led by Samsung, Oppo is making heads turn with its new Oppo Find N. Similarly, Vivo and Mi are also expected to join Samsung and Oppo with their foldable bets. It appears that all the development has ‘kind of‘ convinced Tim Cook & team that the future belongs to foldable smartphones.

According to an Apple analyst Dylan, Apple is testing multiple foldable iPhone prototypes. However, a foldable iPhone might not be a reality in the near future as the Cupertino giant has many concerns about the maturity & sustainability of foldable display technology besides the market potential for foldable smartphones.

Dylan tweeted that Apple was working on a future device but that the foldable display technology was not yet advanced enough and forces Apple to make too many compromises, which top management at Apple are not very happy about.

Apple is also skeptical about the sustainability of the foldable smartphone market. The world’s most valued publicly-traded company concerns that foldable smartphones are here in the market for a short duration, and may lose their popularity or become obsolete over the next few years, according to reports.

Given Apple’s promise to their customers about the durability and quality of the iPhone, the above concerns make sense. Apple wants to make sure that the foldable iPhone isn’t a regression from the iPhone’s current form factor. This could happen if the folding functionality causes problems with quality and display durability. Dylan’s comments indicate that Apple may opt for a ‘wait and watch’ strategy for foldable smartphone technology despite being ready with foldable iPhone.

On the other hand, there are rumours that claim that Apple believes that foldable display technology will mature by mid-2023 and the company may release a foldable iPhone in the summer of 2023.

MingChi Kuo, an Apple analyst stated in May 2021 that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone that has an 8-inch flexible OLED QHD+ LCD display. It’s expected to be released in 2023. In December, Ross Young, a Display Analyst at Apple stated that a foldable iPhone would not be released by the company until 2023. However, 2024 is more likely. Bloomberg stated that Apple had begun “early works” on an iPhone with foldable displays in early 2021. This indicates that there is still a lot of work to do.

Foldable iPhone rumors have been making rounds on the internet since 2016, and we have previously heard reports about different prototypes that Apple is currently testing. Samsung has reportedly provided samples of foldable displays to Apple for testing purposes. However, the development team has not expanded beyond that display.

If rumours have any truth, one of the foldable iPhone prototypes Apple is testing will feature two separate display panels connected by a hinge. This is a departure from the single-display designs, similar to what Samsung has introduced with its Fold series. Another prototype under testing at Apple labs is expected to be the replica of the Galaxy Z flip, albeit with improved design, build quality, and camera placement.

Samsung has been making foldable smartphones for many years. Other Android manufacturers too have adopted the technology. Smartphones with folding displays continue to have issues with the build quality and durability, as well as high prices that are far more expensive than standard smartphones.

With Apple joining the market, it would be interesting to see what would be the price of foldable iPhone, considering the exorbitant price of the latest iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Don’t be surprised Apple decides to price tag it with $2,000 or more.

Previous articleHappy Birthday Stephen Hawking: The God of The Universe

