BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

The New iPhone Feature Has Made Mobile Advertising Expensive!

By Neeraj M
37
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Tinder For Startups: The New Y Combinator Platform To Find Co-Founder Is Real

In the era of the Internet and smartphones, almost every thought could be turned into a startup idea worth...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

Record 100 Million Sales of iPhone 12 Series Prove Critics Wrong, Once Again!

They mock first, then criticise, then hate and then buy it! It's a typical style of behaviour noticed in...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

The Most Attractive Brands in India To Work For In 2021: Google Takes The Cake!

Every person has an aspiration of working in the best company at least once in his professional career. But...
Read more

When Apple introduced iOS 14.5 with a crucial new feature in April this year, people have had little idea how colossal the impact is going to be on the advertisers and publishers worldwide. As the adoption of iOS 14.5 has reached a significant level now, advertisers are left with no other option but to ditch iPhone.

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature has not just affected digital advertisers behemoths Facebook and Google, but millions of brands and organisations that are now bound to ditch iOS and spend more digital advertising dollars on Android, a new report highlights.

Privacy is important for Apple, and when it comes to personal information the Cupertino giant believes that control must be with users as much as possible. But the move appears to be affecting the global advertising landscape.

Advertisements

Advertisers Ditching Apple: Big Picture

  • Apple announced a privacy-first feature, App Tracking Transparency, for iPhone and iPad users with the release of iOS 14.5.
  • Apps that rely on targeted advertising dollars face a huge blow as they have to seek permission from every individual iPhone user for tracking their activities. Undoubtedly, no one wants to be tracked!
  • Due to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency, advertisers have started shifting their focus from iOS to Android.
  • Over 70% of iPhone are already upgraded to iOS 14.5 now. It means that all those users will see tracking prompts from every app that tries to serve targeted ads to those users.
  • According to Flurry, another mobile app research firm, only 25% of iPhone users who see such tracking prompts allow apps to track their data. 
  • As result, the advertising spends on iOS devices fell by about a third in June, according to mobile ad measurement company Tenjin.
  • Advertisers have started channelising their ad dollars towards Android as the ad spends on Android increased by 10% during the month of June.
  • The data coming from digital advertising agencies don’t paint a different picture either. Clients that were spending on ad campaigns designed for iOS apps have mandated their agencies to shift the focus on Android apps now
  • Tunuiti, a digital marketing agency, has revealed that its clients who are spending on Facebook ads are willing to spend more on Android than iOS. The YoY growth in advertising spends on iOS went down to 25% in June from 42% in May. In contrast, ad spent growth on Android increased to 64% in June from 46% in the previous month, as reported by the agency.
  • Until now advertisers tend to spend more on iOS as iPhone users are considered as ‘high-value target’ than those on Android.

Food For Thought

Both Facebook and Google are quite concerned about the changing dynamics in the digital advertising space. And why not; advertising accounts for over two-thirds of their yearly revenue. In fact, Mark Zuckerberg has been quite vocal in criticising Apple’s new feature as nearly 99% of the social media giant’s revenue comes from ads. 

Despite enjoying a smaller users base than Google’s Android users, Apple takes the biggest share of the global app advertising revenue every quarter. The deep pocket that every iPhone user has is not hidden from any advertiser, and that’s the reason advertisers didn’t leave any stone unturned to tap iOS users by tracking their preferences and interest. 

All of that is changing now, and the new dynamics will have a direct impact on the global digital advertising market. How the situation will eventually pan out only time will tell but given the current stand of Apple, brands and advertisers must be ready to pay considerably higher CPC and CPM in the days to come.

Previous articleTinder For Startups: The New Y Combinator Platform To Find Co-Founder Is Real
Next articleMicrosoft Offering Jaw-Dropping Bonus To All Employees

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Microsoft Offering Jaw-Dropping Bonus To All Employees

The festival season has come earlier for all Microsoft employees. The Redmond based software giant has decided to give...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Record 100 Million Sales of iPhone 12 Series Prove Critics Wrong, Once Again!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
They mock first, then criticise, then hate and then buy it! It's a typical style of behaviour noticed in regards to the Apple iPhone....
Read more

The New iPhone Bug Disables Your iPhone WiFi Completely!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
It's rare when we hear about such a bug in iPhone but when it happens it leaves the whole world stunned. After paying an...
Read more

Apple’s New Encryption Feature: Users Appreciate, Governments Reject!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Apple has announced quite a few privacy-enhancing features during its annual software developer conference (WWDC 2021) that held on June 07, 2021. According to...
Read more

Google And Facebook Being Criticised Despite Committing $600 Million To News Publishers?

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Faced with legal and political pressures, Facebook and Alphabet Inc.'sGoogle had committed billions of dollars to support media organizationsworldwide, many of which are small...
Read more

Big Tech Acquisitions: Google Was The Most Bullish During The Last 5 Years [REPORT]

Brief Itu Rathore - 0
A new CbInsights report reveals the investment and acquisitions activities of the world's biggest tech giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Apple...
Read more

Apple Self-Driving Car Hit Rough Weather, Again!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Just few days before when we reported about Elon Musk mocking tech giants like Apple and Huawei, little did anyone know how correct he...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.